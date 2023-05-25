The NCAA paid former president Mark Emmert nearly $3.3 million in 2021, his final full year on the job, according to federal 2021 tax records released by the association Wednesday.

Emmert's 13-year tenure leading the NCAA officially ended in March. In April 2022, the association announced Emmert would step down. He was replaced by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Emmert received almost $2.8 million in salary and another $83,000 in bonuses.

The NCAA also paid $3.6 million to former chief operating officer Donald Remy, who left the association April 1, 2021, to become deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. That included a $2.4 million severance payment.

Overall, NCAA revenue increased 10% to $1.22 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, while its expenses rose 16% to $1.19 billion. Those expenses included $53 million in legal fees.

The NCAA paid just over $5.4 million to the Kaplan Hecker & Fink law firm for a gender-equity review of NCAA championships after inequities were revealed during the 2021 men's and women's basketball tournaments.