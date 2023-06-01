Iowa has named Beth Goetz, its deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, as interim athletics director beginning Aug. 1, when longtime AD Gary Barta will begin his retirement.

Goetz, the former athletic director at Ball State, has been with Iowa since September. She's considered the favorite to replace Barta, who last month announced he will retire after 17 years as Iowa's athletic director. Iowa will begin its search for Barta's permanent replacement in 2024.

"Beth is a talented and respected leader, not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics," university president Barbara Wilson said in a prepared statement. "I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university, and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff and Hawkeye fans."

Goetz spent 2018 to 2022 as Ball State's athletic director after deputy roles at both UConn and Minnesota, where she served as interim athletics director during the 2015-16 athletics season. She was a top candidate for Wisconsin's athletic director vacancy in 2021.

Goetz, 48, played soccer at Brevard College and Clemson, and served as a soccer coach at Missouri-St. Louis for 13 years before becoming a full-time administrator.