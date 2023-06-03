OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen homered, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 4 Tennessee 9-0 in five innings on Saturday to win its 50th straight game and advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals.

The Sooners (58-1) extended their Division I record for consecutive wins and inched closer to a possible third consecutive national title.

Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl allowed one hit -- a double to Kiki Milloy, the game's first batter. Bahl went 3⅔ innings, walked one and struck out three to earn the win. Relievers Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Nicole May did not allow a hit.

Tennessee (50-9) will play No. 6 Oklahoma State in an elimination game Sunday.

Tennessee chose not to throw Ashley Rogers, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All American. She and No. 2 pitcher Payton Gottshall watched as hard-throwing freshman Karlyn Pickens got the nod.

The decision paid off early. Pickens escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first and didn't allow a run.

She couldn't escape in the second. Jennings drove a changeup over the left-field fence to put the Sooners up 3-0, and Pickens was replaced.

Hansen's line drive went over the fence in the third for a two-run homer that put Oklahoma ahead 5-0. The Sooners would have had more, but Milloy caught one against the fence to rob Sophia Nugent of a homer in the fourth.