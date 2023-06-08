Miami baseball coach Gino DiMare, who took the Hurricanes to the NCAA tournament in every season since 2019 and led the program this season to its most wins since 2016, will not return, it was announced Thursday.

He had a 168-86 record since replacing Jim Morris as the ninth baseball coach in UM history. Overall, the former standout outfielder spent 24 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater.

"I am grateful to Coach (Ron) Fraser for giving me the opportunity to play here and Coach Morris for giving me the chance to start my vocation here," DiMare said. "I am fortunate to say I have spent more than half my life as a player or coach at the University of Miami. I will always be a Hurricanes fan and wish this program continued success."

Miami went 42-21 this season and didn't advance out of the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

"After evaluating this past season and talking extensively with my family, I have decided it is in my best interests and the best interests of the program to step away as head coach," DiMare said. "... I want to thank my coaches and staff for all their hard work, and especially the players -- the relationships I have built with them are something I will cherish forever."