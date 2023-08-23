2023 college football Week 0 games: Schedule, channels, more

The 2023-24 college football season has arrived! Which teams could get on the path to take Georgia's championship crown? Here's everything you need to know about Week 0.
Who's playing in Week 0? How can I watch?
Week 0 games will be played on Saturday, Aug. 26. All times are ET.
Navy vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
UTEP at Jacksonville State, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
UMass at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ohio at San Diego State, 7 p.m., FS1
Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
San Jose State at USC, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
What else can I look forward to this college football season?
Conference realignment buzz preceded the 2023-24 season in a notable way. Bowl game projections are in play. The Heisman Trophy debate has already taken off. Fans can access more predictions by conference in this handy college football guide.
How can I get more college football coverage from ESPN?
To catch the latest action, check out the ESPN college football watch page.