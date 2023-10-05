Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college athletics are more popular than ever, with athletes signing sponsorships like professional athletes would. While some players earn NIL deals with car dealerships, the Utah Utes football team got way more than that Wednesday.

Eighty-five Utah players on scholarship were in for the surprise of a lifetime when they received leases for Dodge Ram pickup trucks. The Utah Crimson Collective, a nonprofit organization, organized the deal and will be covering the lease and insurance payments, according to Forbes. Players will be responsible for tax payments.

The players sprinted onto the field from the smoky tunnel like it was game day, each claiming a truck and expressing their excitement at having new wheels to show off around town.

Thank you so much to @UtahCrimson for this incredible opportunity for our players! pic.twitter.com/BwhMmaYMA2 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 4, 2023

Crazy opportunity for our guys today thanks to @UtahCrimson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/neK5D0bEAv — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 4, 2023

"Looks awesome," coach Kyle Whittingham told his athletes about the trucks.

The Utes, 4-1, will look to take that excitement to the gridiron Saturday at home against the California Golden Bears.