          2023 Thanksgiving week men's college basketball schedule

          • ESPN staffNov 16, 2023, 05:23 PM

          For men's college basketball fans, late November means two things: Thanksgiving and Feast Week.

          From Nov. 16-26, there are college basketball games airing day and night across 11 action-packed days. Here's everything you need to know about Feast Week, including the complete schedule, which teams are competing, how to watch and more.

          What is Feast Week?

          Feast Week consists of five notable college basketball events: the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown.

          The Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, and ESPN Events Invitational are eight-team tournaments that feature 12 games across three days. The NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown include four teams and four games through two days.

          Which teams are playing during Feast Week?

          This year, Feast Week will feature the following teams: Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, Boise State, Butler, Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Dayton, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Houston, Iowa State, LSU, Liberty, NC State, North Texas, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Saint Louis, St. John's, Texas A&M, Towson, Utah, Vanderbilt, Vermont, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State and Wyoming.

          Twelve teams scheduled to participate in Feast Week earned berths in the 2023 NCAA tournament, including Florida Atlantic (which advanced to the Final Four) and No. 1 seed Houston (which advanced to the Sweet 16).

          How can I watch the Feast Week events?

          Schedule for each of the Feast Week tournaments:

          Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

          Thursday 1:30 p.m.; St. John's vs. North Texas; ESPNU

          Thursday 4 p.m.; Dayton vs. LSU; ESPN2

          Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Houston vs. Towson; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Thursday 9 p.m.; Utah vs. Wake Forest; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Friday 11:30 a.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU

          Friday 2 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

          Friday TBD; consolation game 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Friday TBD; semifinal 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Sunday 12:30 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+

          Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN or ESPN2

          Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN or ESPN2

          Sunday 8:30 p.m. championship game; ESPN

          Myrtle Beach Invitational

          Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Charleston vs. Vermont; ESPNU

          Thursday 2 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Wyoming; ESPN2

          Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina; ESPNU

          Thursday 7 p.m.; Furman vs. Liberty; ESPN+

          Friday 12 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

          Friday 2:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU

          Friday 6:30 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPN+

          Friday 9 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPNU

          Sunday 10:30 a.m.; fifth-place game; ESPNU

          Sunday 1 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+

          Sunday 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN or ESPN2

          Sunday 8 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

          NIT Season Tip-Off

          Wednesday 7 p.m.; Baylor vs. Oregon State; ESPN2

          Wednesday 9:30 p.m.; Florida vs. Pittsburgh; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Nov. 24 3 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN

          Vegas Showdown

          Nov. 23 10 p.m.; NC State vs. Vanderbilt; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 12:00 a.m.; BYU vs. Arizona State; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 7:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 9:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN2

          ESPN Events Invitational

          Nov. 23 12 p.m.; Penn State vs. Texas; A&M ESPN

          Nov. 23 2:30 p.m.; Florida Atlantic vs. Butler; ESPN2

          Nov. 23 5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. VCU; ESPN2

          Nov. 23 8 p.m.; Boise State vs. Virginia Tech; ESPN2 or ESPNU

          Nov. 24 11 a.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 1:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPN+

          Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPN2

          Nov. 24 8 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPNU

          Nov. 26 10:30 a.m.; seventh-place game; ESPNU

          Nov. 26 1 p.m.; championship game; ESPN

          Nov. 26 4 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN2

          Nov. 26 6:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

          (All games are also available to stream on the ESPN app)

