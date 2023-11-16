2023 Thanksgiving week men's college basketball schedule

Open Extended Reactions

For men's college basketball fans, late November means two things: Thanksgiving and Feast Week.

From Nov. 16-26, there are college basketball games airing day and night across 11 action-packed days. Here's everything you need to know about Feast Week, including the complete schedule, which teams are competing, how to watch and more.

What is Feast Week?

Feast Week consists of five notable college basketball events: the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown.

The Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, and ESPN Events Invitational are eight-team tournaments that feature 12 games across three days. The NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown include four teams and four games through two days.

Which teams are playing during Feast Week?

This year, Feast Week will feature the following teams: Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, Boise State, Butler, Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Dayton, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Houston, Iowa State, LSU, Liberty, NC State, North Texas, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Saint Louis, St. John's, Texas A&M, Towson, Utah, Vanderbilt, Vermont, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State and Wyoming.

Twelve teams scheduled to participate in Feast Week earned berths in the 2023 NCAA tournament, including Florida Atlantic (which advanced to the Final Four) and No. 1 seed Houston (which advanced to the Sweet 16).

How can I watch the Feast Week events?

Schedule for each of the Feast Week tournaments:

Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

Thursday 1:30 p.m.; St. John's vs. North Texas; ESPNU

Thursday 4 p.m.; Dayton vs. LSU; ESPN2

Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Houston vs. Towson; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Thursday 9 p.m.; Utah vs. Wake Forest; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday 11:30 a.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU

Friday 2 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

Friday TBD; consolation game 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday TBD; semifinal 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sunday 12:30 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+

Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday 8:30 p.m. championship game; ESPN

Myrtle Beach Invitational

Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Charleston vs. Vermont; ESPNU

Thursday 2 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Wyoming; ESPN2

Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina; ESPNU

Thursday 7 p.m.; Furman vs. Liberty; ESPN+

Friday 12 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

Friday 2:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU

Friday 6:30 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPN+

Friday 9 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPNU

Sunday 10:30 a.m.; fifth-place game; ESPNU

Sunday 1 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+

Sunday 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday 8 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

NIT Season Tip-Off

Wednesday 7 p.m.; Baylor vs. Oregon State; ESPN2

Wednesday 9:30 p.m.; Florida vs. Pittsburgh; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Nov. 24 3 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN

Vegas Showdown

Nov. 23 10 p.m.; NC State vs. Vanderbilt; ESPN2

Nov. 24 12:00 a.m.; BYU vs. Arizona State; ESPN2

Nov. 24 7:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

Nov. 24 9:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational

Nov. 23 12 p.m.; Penn State vs. Texas; A&M ESPN

Nov. 23 2:30 p.m.; Florida Atlantic vs. Butler; ESPN2

Nov. 23 5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. VCU; ESPN2

Nov. 23 8 p.m.; Boise State vs. Virginia Tech; ESPN2 or ESPNU

Nov. 24 11 a.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2

Nov. 24 1:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPN+

Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPN2

Nov. 24 8 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPNU

Nov. 26 10:30 a.m.; seventh-place game; ESPNU

Nov. 26 1 p.m.; championship game; ESPN

Nov. 26 4 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN2

Nov. 26 6:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2

(All games are also available to stream on the ESPN app)

Where can I find more college basketball news?

