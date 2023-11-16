2023 Thanksgiving week men's college basketball schedule

For men's college basketball fans, late November means two things: Thanksgiving and Feast Week.
From Nov. 16-26, there are college basketball games airing day and night across 11 action-packed days. Here's everything you need to know about Feast Week, including the complete schedule, which teams are competing, how to watch and more.
What is Feast Week?
Feast Week consists of five notable college basketball events: the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown.
The Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, and ESPN Events Invitational are eight-team tournaments that feature 12 games across three days. The NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown include four teams and four games through two days.
Which teams are playing during Feast Week?
This year, Feast Week will feature the following teams: Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, Boise State, Butler, Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Dayton, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Houston, Iowa State, LSU, Liberty, NC State, North Texas, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Saint Louis, St. John's, Texas A&M, Towson, Utah, Vanderbilt, Vermont, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State and Wyoming.
Twelve teams scheduled to participate in Feast Week earned berths in the 2023 NCAA tournament, including Florida Atlantic (which advanced to the Final Four) and No. 1 seed Houston (which advanced to the Sweet 16).
How can I watch the Feast Week events?
Schedule for each of the Feast Week tournaments:
Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
Thursday 1:30 p.m.; St. John's vs. North Texas; ESPNU
Thursday 4 p.m.; Dayton vs. LSU; ESPN2
Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Houston vs. Towson; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thursday 9 p.m.; Utah vs. Wake Forest; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday 11:30 a.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU
Friday 2 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2
Friday TBD; consolation game 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday TBD; semifinal 2; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Sunday 12:30 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+
Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday 8:30 p.m. championship game; ESPN
Myrtle Beach Invitational
Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Charleston vs. Vermont; ESPNU
Thursday 2 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Wyoming; ESPN2
Thursday 4:30 p.m.; Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina; ESPNU
Thursday 7 p.m.; Furman vs. Liberty; ESPN+
Friday 12 p.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2
Friday 2:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPNU
Friday 6:30 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPN+
Friday 9 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPNU
Sunday 10:30 a.m.; fifth-place game; ESPNU
Sunday 1 p.m.; seventh-place game; ESPN+
Sunday 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday 8 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2
NIT Season Tip-Off
Wednesday 7 p.m.; Baylor vs. Oregon State; ESPN2
Wednesday 9:30 p.m.; Florida vs. Pittsburgh; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Nov. 24 3 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2
Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN
Vegas Showdown
Nov. 23 10 p.m.; NC State vs. Vanderbilt; ESPN2
Nov. 24 12:00 a.m.; BYU vs. Arizona State; ESPN2
Nov. 24 7:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2
Nov. 24 9:30 p.m.; championship game; ESPN2
ESPN Events Invitational
Nov. 23 12 p.m.; Penn State vs. Texas; A&M ESPN
Nov. 23 2:30 p.m.; Florida Atlantic vs. Butler; ESPN2
Nov. 23 5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. VCU; ESPN2
Nov. 23 8 p.m.; Boise State vs. Virginia Tech; ESPN2 or ESPNU
Nov. 24 11 a.m.; semifinal 1; ESPN2
Nov. 24 1:30 p.m.; consolation game 1; ESPN+
Nov. 24 5:30 p.m.; semifinal 2; ESPN2
Nov. 24 8 p.m.; consolation game 2; ESPNU
Nov. 26 10:30 a.m.; seventh-place game; ESPNU
Nov. 26 1 p.m.; championship game; ESPN
Nov. 26 4 p.m.; fifth-place game; ESPN2
Nov. 26 6:30 p.m.; third-place game; ESPN2
(All games are also available to stream on the ESPN app)
Where can I find more college basketball news?
Be sure to check out ESPN's college basketball coverage, including our power rankings, Final Four predictions, freshmen and transfers to watch, the latest rankings and more!