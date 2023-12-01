Open Extended Reactions

The University of Delaware is adding a women's hockey program that will join the College Hockey America conference and will begin playing in the 2025-26 season, the school said Friday.

Delaware now becomes the latest school to add a women's collegiate program. Five schools -- Assumption, Long Island University, Robert Morris, Stonehill College and the University of St. Thomas -- have added a women's program since 2019 with, Robert Morris reinstating both its men's and women's programs this year after financial challenges led to both teams being shuttered in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Tennessee State announced it would become the first Historically Black College and University -- HBCU -- to add a college hockey program. TSU will start with a men's program that it believes can transition to a Division I program by 2026-27 with the objective of adding a women's program in the future.

This season, there are 38 active D-I women's programs. The highest level of women's hockey is technically called the National Collegiate division which includes the 38 Division I teams plus five Division II teams.

"The addition of women's varsity hockey at UD is the latest bold step in the evolution of our Athletics program, raising the profile of our outstanding Blue Hen student-athletes and the whole University," Delaware president Dennis Assanis said in a statement. "We are deeply committed to gender equity in Athletics and throughout UD, and we are excited to be a part of this growing sport."

The decision to add a women's program also allows the school to remain Title IX compliant with Delaware's football program transitioning FCS -- the Football Championship Subdivision formerly known as D-IAA -- to being an FBS -- Football Bowl Subdivision -- program.

Delaware also said in its release that it will conduct a national search for a head coach in January 2024. That would allow whoever is hired to have a full year to recruit players before the program starts in the 2025-26 season.

Previously, women's hockey was a club sport at Delaware with the club team being ranked in the top 10 over the last decade. Delaware said it will continue to offer a women's club program for next season and beyond.