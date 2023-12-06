Pat McAfee is fired up over the video of Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, who recently broke the Colorado State shot put record. (1:32)

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar's strength and athletic abilities have been passed down to his children.

Lesnar's daughter, Mya, is off to a strong start in her indoor track and field season after breaking Colorado State's record in the shot put on Friday with a mark of 18.50 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic. The previous school record was 17.55 meters.

ICYMI: Yesterday Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/9p2tMo6X8W — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) December 2, 2023

Mya's first two marks of the competition landed in the 16-meter range to put her in first place before she fouled her third and fourth-round attempts. She would shatter the record on her sixth attempt, beating her tournament competition by nearly 3 meters.

Her reaction after the powerful throw could be likened to her father slamming Spike Dudley in his WWE debut in 2002.

The junior's record-breaking performance leads the nation and led her to earn the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week award.