2024 NCAA women's gymnastics schedule: How to watch on ESPN

It's time for the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics season! How will an offseason full of transfers, coaching changes, new teams and (impending) conference realignment affect this year's action? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

What are the matchups? When and where can I watch them?

*All times are ET

Fri, Jan. 5

8:30 p.m. | No. 14 Ohio State at No. 3 LSU | SEC Network

Fri, Jan. 12

7 p.m. | No. 12 Missouri at No. 8 Alabama | SEC Network

8:30 p.m. | No. 9 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn | SEC Network

9 p.m. | No. 22 Arizona, North Carolina, Nebraska, Boise State | ACC Network

Sat, Jan. 13

4 p.m. | No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA | ABC

9 p.m. | No. 7 Cal, No. 11 Michigan State, NC State, BYU | ACC Network

Fri, Jan. 19

6 p.m. | No. 2 Florida at No. 17 Auburn | SEC Network

7:30 p.m. | No. 15 Arkansas at No. 8 Alabama | SEC Network

9 p.m. | No. 9 Kentucky at No. 3 LSU | SEC Network

Sun, Jan. 21

4 p.m. | Pittsburgh at Clemson | ACC Network

Fri, Jan. 26

7 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at No. 2 Florida | ESPN2

7 p.m. | No. 16 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky | SEC Network

8:30 p.m. | No. 3 LSU at No. 12 Missouri | SEC Network

Fri, Feb. 2

7 p.m. | No. 2 Florida at No. 16 Georgia | SEC Network

7 p.m. | NC State at Clemson | ACC Network

8:30 p.m. | No. 9 Kentucky at No. 8 Alabama | SEC Network

Fri, Feb. 9

6 p.m. | No. 3 LSU at No. 16 Georgia | SEC Network

7:30 p.m. | No. 15 Arkansas at No. 2 Florida | SEC Network

9 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at No. 17 Auburn | SEC Network

Sun, Feb. 11

4 p.m. | North Carolina at NC State | ACC Network

Fri, Feb. 16

7 p.m. | No. 2 Florida at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network

7 p.m. | Pittsburgh at North Carolina | ACC Network

9 p.m. | No. 17 Auburn at No. 3 LSU | SEC Network

Mon, Feb. 19

5 p.m. | No. 4 Utah at No. 5 UCLA | ESPNU |

Fri, Feb. 23

7 p.m. | No. 3 LSU at No. 2 Florida | ESPN2

7 p.m. | No. 12 Missouri at No. 17 Auburn | SEC Network

8:30 p.m. | No. 9 Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas | SEC Network

Sun, Feb. 25

4 p.m. | NC State at Pittsburgh | ACC Network

Fri, March 1

6 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at No. 3 LSU | ESPN2

7 p.m. | No. 17 Auburn at No. 16 Georgia | SEC Network

7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Michigan at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN2/ESPN+

Sun, March 3

2 p.m. | No. 2 Florida at No. 9 Kentucky | ESPN2

6 p.m. | No. 15 Arkansas at No. 12 Missouri | SEC Network

Sun, March 17

4 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN2/ESPN+

Sat, March 23

3:30 p.m. | SEC Gymnastics Championship - Afternoon Session | SEC Network

7 p.m. | Big 12 Gymnastics Championship | ESPNU/ESPN+

7 p.m. | ACC Gymnastics Championship | ACC Network

8 p.m. | SEC Gymnastics Championship - Evening Session SEC Network

Why is this season special?

There are many NCAA gymnastics storylines to watch this season:

Will Oklahoma continue its No. 1 reign?

Can Florida or LSU rise to the top?

Will the Pac-12 conference go out with a bang, with realignment around the corner?

Can new competitor additions such as Clemson make a splash?

Which routines will go viral?

Which up-and-coming gymnasts should fans keep an eye on?

In addition to established leaders, ESPN editor Amy Van Deusen is excited to watch 2024 routines from:

Aleah Finnegan, LSU Kayla DiCello, Florida Selena Harris, UCLA Audrey Davis, Oklahoma eMjae Frazier, Cal

