The SEC wraps up opening weekend with an impressive 73-6 conference record, capped by Auburn's nine-run inning and five stolen bases by No. 11 Bama's Audrey Vandagriff. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

The opening weekend of the 2025 college softball season brought upsets, eye-popping plays and impressive performances by several newcomers.

All of that action and more is expected to continue in the 2025 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield. This weekend's slate will feature 16 teams -- including seven ranked in the top 25 -- in 40 games.

The invitational kicks off with Florida State facing Missouri on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+) and concludes with the Seminoles facing UCF on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+).

We have you covered with everything you will want to know for the Clearwater Invitational, including schedules, players to watch and stats to know.

Let's dive into this guide for the weekend.

All times Eastern. All stats are through Feb. 12.

Jump to:

Alabama | Auburn | Charlotte | Clemson

Florida State | Kentucky | Liberty | Missouri

Ohio State | Oklahoma State | San Diego State

Texas A&M | UCF | UCLA | Virginia | Wichita State

No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

2024 record: 39-20

2025 record: 4-1

Tournament schedule:

vs. San Diego State (Friday, 12 p.m., SECN, ESPN+)

at Liberty (Friday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Ohio State (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

vs. UCLA (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU, ESPN+)

at Oklahoma State (Sunday, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Pitcher Catelyn Riley. She came to Tuscaloosa after three impressive seasons at Ole Miss. Across 267.1 innings of work for the Rebels, she posted a 2.96 ERA with 171 strikeouts. She has started the 2025 season with a 2.63 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched, and in the batters' box, she smashed her first home run for the Crimson Tide against Michigan State in the second game of the season.

Stat to know: Freshman Audrey Vandagriff broke Alabama's single-game record for stolen bases in a game (five) in just her fifth start. Her nine total stolen bases are tied for the most in Division 1.

Auburn Tigers

2024 record: 29-21-1

2025 record: 5-0

Tournament schedule:

vs. Clemson (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. Virginia (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. UCF (Friday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Charlotte (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

at Oklahoma State (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Liberty (Sunday, 12 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Infielder Nelia Peralta. She has played a key role in the Tigers' early 2025 success. Peralta's best performance came against App State where she had two home runs -- including a walk-off homer to secure the win. She boasts a .611 batting average, zero strikeouts, 11 hits and three home runs to start the year.

Stat to know: The Tigers have four players -- Annalea Adams, Peralta, Icess Tresvik and Anna Wohlers -- slugging over 1.000. The team's .664 slugging percentage is the second-best mark in the SEC.

play 0:20 AnnaLea Adams smashes a HR for her first collegiate hit Auburn's AnnaLea Adams smashes a three-run home run for her first career hit.

Charlotte 49ers

2024 record: 39-18

2025 record: 2-3

Tournament schedule:

at Liberty (Friday, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. UCLA (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Auburn (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

at Texas A&M (Sunday, 9 a.m., SECN, ESPN+).

at San Diego State (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Infielder Teagan Ritchie. With 2024 star Arianna Rodie's departure for the transfer portal in the offseason, the Niners needed someone to step up. Ritchie has done that so far. She smashed the team's first homer of the season and had a team-best .615 slugging percentage during opening weekend. Charlotte needs consistency at the plate to find success in Clearwater, and Ritchie could be the key.

Stat to know: Charlotte was struck out 13 times by LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener in the second game of the season. That was the most strikeouts the Niners have allowed in a game since Feb. 17, 2023.

Clemson Tigers

2024 record: 35-19

2025 record: 3-2

Tournament schedule:

at Missouri (Thursday, 1 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

at Auburn (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. Kentucky (Friday, 1 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. UCF (Saturday, 9 a.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

vs. Ohio State (Sunday, 10 a.m., ESPNU, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Pitcher Brooke McCubbin. Life after a star ace like Valerie Cagle will be a key thing to watch this season for the Tigers. But now in her fourth season at Clemson, this might be McCubbin's time to shine. In 11.1 innings of work to start the season, she has a .247 ERA and has tossed a team-high 10 strikeouts.

Stat to know: Clemson's pitching staff threw a 27-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the opening weekend. That's the third-best mark in the ACC.

No. 9 Florida State Seminoles

2024 record: 46-16

2025 record: 4-1

Tournament schedule:

at Missouri (Thursday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. Ohio State (Friday, 2 p.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

vs. Wichita State (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

at UCF (Sunday, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Infielder Jaysoni Beachum. The Seminoles boast a lot of talent on their roster, but none had a bigger and better year in 2024 than Beachum. She led the team in batting average (.417), hits (78), on-base percentage (.509), home runs (16) and set a program record in RBIs (66) as a freshman. After having a relatively quiet opening weekend -- three RBIs and two home runs -- look for Beachum to get back into the swing of things.

Stat to know: A major topic of discussion for the Seminoles last season was its pitching woes -- FSU's 3.71 ERA ranked ninth in the ACC. However, things look like they are off to a good start in 2025 as FSU ranks third with a 1.40 ERA.

No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

2024 record: 31-24

2025 record: 4-1

Tournament schedule:

vs. Wichita State (Thursday, 11 a.m., SECN, ESPN+, Disney+)

at Virginia (Thursday, 2 p.m., ACCN, ESPN+, Disney+)

at Clemson (Friday, 1 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. Oklahoma State (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

at UCLA (Saturday, 12 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Infielder Allie Blum. Six RBIs, one homer, zero strikeouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage. How's that for your first weekend of collegiate softball? Blum got off to an electric start and played a role in lifting the Wildcats to be one of the best-scoring offenses in softball over the weekend, outpacing opponents 50-10.

Stat to know: The Wildcats' .500 on-base percentage in 133 at-bats ranks third-best in softball.

Liberty Flames

2024 record: 38-25

2025 record: 6-0

Tournament schedule:

vs. Charlotte (Friday, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Alabama (Friday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Missouri (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., SECN, ESPN+)

vs. Wichita State (Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

at Auburn (Sunday, 12 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Outfielder KK Madrey. She has always been known for her speed -- Madrey led the team in stolen bases in back-to-back seasons. But this is the fastest start she has gotten off to. Her seven total stolen bases are tied for the third-best mark in the nation. Madrey also contributed with seven RBIs with a team-best .563 batting average. Look for her to take advantage of pitching woes to keep the momentum going.

Stat to know: Madrey is the eighth player in Liberty softball history to reach the 50 stolen bases mark.

No. 16 Missouri Tigers

2024 record: 48-18

2025 record: 4-2

Tournament schedule:

vs. (Thursday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. Clemson (Thursday, 1 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+)

at Ohio State (Friday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Liberty (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., SECN, ESPN+)

vs. San Diego State (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: 1B/Catcher Abby Hay. She is coming off an impressive freshman season -- Hay ranked third on the team with a .306 batting average and five home runs -- and she's already making another big statement. May's five RBIs, one homer and .643 slugging percentage to start the season are all team highs. This looks to be another exciting year for the 2024 All-SEC Second Team selection.

Stat to know: Left-handed pitcher Taylor Pannell had 15 saves last season for the Tigers, which was tied for the most in a single season in NCAA history. She has established herself as Mizzou's ultimate closer.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2024 record: 31-20

2025 record: 4-0

Tournament schedule:

at (Friday, 2 p.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

vs. Missouri (Friday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Alabama (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

at Clemson (Sunday, 10 a.m., ESPNU, ESPN+)

at UCF (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Pitcher Lorin Boutte. The freshman had an unforgettable debut. Boutte threw a no-hitter in five innings to help lift the Buckeyes to a 13-0 win over NC Central, which earned her the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor. Across the opening weekend, she allowed only two hits in 12.1 innings of work. The future looks bright in Columbus for Boutte and the undefeated Buckeyes.

Stat to know: Boutte's 25 strikeouts to start the season are tied for the third-most in softball.

No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

2024 record: 49-12

2025 record: 2-2

Tournament schedule:

at UCLA (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

at Kentucky (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. Auburn (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Alabama (Sunday, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Outfielder Megan Delgadillo. She transferred in from Cal State Fullerton this offseason after an illustrious career with the Titans. She set school records in stolen bases (151), hits (272) and runs scored (172). She has already jumped straight to business with eight hits and five stolen bases to start this season. Delgadillo will be a interesting player to watch, especially against tough offenses.

Stat to know: Oklahoma State went 38-3 last season when it scored first. The Cowgirls' only such losses in 2024 were versus Georgia, LSU and Texas.

San Diego State Aztecs

2024 record: 31-20

2025 record: 3-2

Tournament schedule:

at Alabama (Friday, 12 p.m., SECN, ESPN+)

vs. Wichita State (Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN+)

at Missouri (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Virginia (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Charlotte (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Utility/catcher Shannon Cunningham. In the Aztecs' second game of the season, they took on the reigning champion Oklahoma Sooners, and it was newcomer Cunningham who made the biggest early impact. Down 0-2 in the count at the bottom of the second inning, coach Stacey Nuveman-Deniz brought in pinch-runner Cunningham who let it rip for a three-run homer against OU pitcher Sam Landry. Although SDSU ultimately lost that game, Cunningham -- who transferred in from Arizona State -- will be expected to keep it up.

Stat to know: In the win over Long Beach Poly, pitcher Ava Schaffel became the first SDSU freshman to throw a complete game shutout since 2013.

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies

2024 record: 44-15

2025 record: 6-0

Tournament schedule:

at Wichita State (Thursday, 5 p.m., ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. UCF (Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN+)

at Oklahoma State (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

at Virginia (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Charlotte (Sunday, 9 a.m., SECN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Pitcher Emiley Kennedy. What didn't the lefty do in 2024? She had 10 shutouts, tossed 200 strikeouts and led the Aggies with 202.2 innings pitched. Continue to keep a close eye on Texas A&M's ace this season as she embarks on her senior year. So far in 2025, she has limited batters to four hits and tossed 10 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.

Stat to know: Infielder Koko Wooley has 14 career triples. She needs one more triple to move to sole ownership of third place in Texas A&M history.

play 1:53 Highlight: No. 7 Texas A&M wins both games of doubleheader The Aggies squeak past Abilene Christian, 1-0, in the first matchup and then smoke Villanova, 8-0, to finish the second leg of the doubleheader in five innings.

UCF Knights

2024 record: 31-25

2025 record: 6-2

Tournament schedule:

at Texas A&M (Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN+)

at Auburn (Friday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

at Clemson (Saturday, 9 a.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

vs. Ohio State (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Florida State (Sunday, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Outfielder Madison Simon. When the Knights needed her most, Simon delivered in the box. The transfer from Oregon State hit a walk-off RBI in UCF's matchup against then-No. 15 Missouri to help the program secure its first win against a ranked opponent after being down by five runs. Simon was a standout at OSU, leading the team in runs (21) and walks (20), so this performance shouldn't have been a surprise.

Stat to know: The Knight's pitching staff boasts a 1.23 ERA in 40 innings pitched, which is good for second-best in the Big 12.

No. 4 UCLA Bruins

2024 record: 43-12

2025 record: 5-0

Tournament schedule:

vs. Oklahoma State (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. Charlotte (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Kentucky (Saturday, 12 p.m., ESPN+)

at Alabama (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU, ESPN+)

at Virginia (Sunday, 10 a.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Pitcher Taylor Tinsley. UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the game right now, and a part of that success has come from Tinsley's changeup. In the Bruins' run-rule victory against IU Indianapolis, she tossed a program-record 14 strikeouts and allowed only one hit. She's coming off a successful 2024 campaign where she led the team's pitching staff with 166 strikeouts and a 1.90 ERA.

Stat to know: It has been a challenge so far to score against the Bruins. UCLA has allowed just two earned runs, tied for the third-best mark in softball.

Virginia Cavaliers

2024 record: 34-20

2025 record: 3-2

Tournament schedule:

vs. Kentucky (Thursday, 2 p.m., ACCN, ESPN+, Disney+)

at Auburn (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPN2, ESPN+)

vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. San Diego State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. UCLA (Sunday, 10 a.m., ACCN, ESPN+)

Player to watch: Utility Sarah Coon. The senior coasts into the invitational riding a four-game hit streak and a team-best .357 batting average. As Coon embarks on her fourth season with the Cavaliers, expect her to take up an even bigger leadership role.

Stat to know: Pitcher Eden Bigham threw 180 strikeouts last season, second-most in the ACC.

Wichita State Shockers

2024 record: 28-22

2025 record: 5-0

Tournament schedule:

at Kentucky (Thursday, 11 a.m., SECN, ESPN+, Disney+)

vs. Texas A&M (Thursday, 5 p.m., ESPN+, Disney+)

at San Diego State (Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN+)

at Liberty (Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

at (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

Player to watch: Outfielder Lauren Lucas. Lucas has finally made it back to the lineup for the Shockers after a year away from the field due to a shoulder injury, and she has made the most of her return so far. Lucas leads the team with three stolen bases, eight runs, 10 hits, two home runs and a .667 batting average.

Stat to know: Sophomore pitcher Chloe Barber's standout weekend in the circle has her tied for the nation's best ERA (0.00) after she allowed just one run in 13.2 innings pitched.