STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Penn State women's volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season, reaching the deal two months after leading the Nittany Lions to the national championship and days after completing cancer treatments, the school announced Friday.

Schumacher-Cawley became the first woman to coach a national championship team in women's volleyball as Penn State beat Nebraska and Louisville in the final four. The Nittany Lions finished 35-2.

Schumacher-Cawley, 44, in October announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She went through chemotherapy treatments but never missed a practice or match. She announced Monday that she had completed her treatments.

"I am beyond thrilled and deeply honored to be a part of Penn State," Schumacher-Cawley said. "Representing this incredible University, our storied volleyball program, and the passionate Penn State community is a privilege that carries profound meaning to me. The legacy built by those who came before us is the foundation of our success, and it is my responsibility, and our duty to uphold the tradition, pride, and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program."