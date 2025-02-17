College baseball Week 1: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The first weekend of college baseball is complete, and while we got plenty of standout moments, we didn't see too much movement in the top 25 rankings.

The top 10 teams remain the same from the preseason poll, but there was some movement with the remaining 15 spots, most notably with Arizona and Cincinnati. After losing all three of its opening weekend games, the Wildcats dropped out of the ranking, paving the way for Cincinnati, which went 1-2 against Duke to take the final spot. The Blue Devils saw their ranking slide after that series, too.

Here's how the entire top 25 rankings look after Week 1, plus one of our favorite plays of the week and what we're watching for in the weeks to come.

Play of the week

Check out this incredible play from North Carolina's Kane Kepley, who did his best Vance Honeycutt impression with this web gem.

Fire us up Kane this is insane 🤯



Something about a UNC center fielder...

Player to watch

Rintaro Sasaki, 1B, Stanford.

Sasaki was phenomenal for the Cardinal over the first weekend of play as he registered six hits and 8 RBIs over three games played. Now, everyone is just waiting for the moment the freshman will hit his first home run for the Cardinal -- Sasaki set the record for home runs in high school in Japan.

T5 » 🐘 11, 🌲 10@rintarosasaki clears the bases with a rocket off the top of the wall in left-center field!



Stanford is back within a run in the fifth!



📺 » ESPN+ | #GoStanford

What to watch

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 22 TCU

As part of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota, these two top 25 teams will square off in what is sure to be an entertaining game. Both squads went undefeated in their opening weekends, and though they've still got a couple games to play before they face off, it could be a good tell for whether TCU is really deserving of being in the top 25 and whether Arkansas is really one of the top five teams in the SEC and in the country. In what will be this weekend's lone ranked vs. ranked matchup, all eyes will be on this game.

Week 1 top 25

Here is D1baseball.com's Week 1 top 25 rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 1

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. McNeese, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. George Washington, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)

3. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 3

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Southern, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 4

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. UNC Asheville, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 5

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Washington State, 1 p.m. on Monday (SECN+)

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 6

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Kansas State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Xavier, 4 p.m. on Monday

8. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 8

Record: 3-1

Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

9. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 9

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. USF, 5 p.m. on Tuesday

10. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 10

Record: 3-0

Next game: at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

11. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 12

Record: 3-1

Next game: vs. Rhode Island, 6:05 p.m. on Friday

12. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 13

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. on Tuesday

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 14

Record: 4-0

Next game: vs. UNC Greensboro, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

14. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 4 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)

15. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 16

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Air Force, 5:30 p.m. on Monday (SECN+)

16. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 19

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

17. Duke Blue Devils

Previous rank: 1

Record: 1-2

Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

18. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 18

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous rank: 17

Record: 1-2

Next game: at Texas State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday

20. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: 20

Record: 3-0

Next game: at UTRGV, 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday

21. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Previous rank: 22

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. St. Mary's, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous rank: 23

Record: 3-0

Next game: at San Diego, 3 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+)

23. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 2-1

Next game: at Grand Canyon, 3 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+)

24. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 25

Record: 3-0

Next game: at Auburn, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

25. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous rank: NR

Record: 2-1

Next game: at UNLV, 9:45 p.m. on Friday