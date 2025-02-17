        <
          College baseball Week 1: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

          After dropping two games, Duke slid in the top 25 rankings. Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Feb 17, 2025, 04:10 PM

          The first weekend of college baseball is complete, and while we got plenty of standout moments, we didn't see too much movement in the top 25 rankings.

          The top 10 teams remain the same from the preseason poll, but there was some movement with the remaining 15 spots, most notably with Arizona and Cincinnati. After losing all three of its opening weekend games, the Wildcats dropped out of the ranking, paving the way for Cincinnati, which went 1-2 against Duke to take the final spot. The Blue Devils saw their ranking slide after that series, too.

          Here's how the entire top 25 rankings look after Week 1, plus one of our favorite plays of the week and what we're watching for in the weeks to come.

          Play of the week

          Check out this incredible play from North Carolina's Kane Kepley, who did his best Vance Honeycutt impression with this web gem.

          Player to watch

          Rintaro Sasaki, 1B, Stanford.

          Sasaki was phenomenal for the Cardinal over the first weekend of play as he registered six hits and 8 RBIs over three games played. Now, everyone is just waiting for the moment the freshman will hit his first home run for the Cardinal -- Sasaki set the record for home runs in high school in Japan.

          What to watch

          No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 22 TCU

          As part of the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota, these two top 25 teams will square off in what is sure to be an entertaining game. Both squads went undefeated in their opening weekends, and though they've still got a couple games to play before they face off, it could be a good tell for whether TCU is really deserving of being in the top 25 and whether Arkansas is really one of the top five teams in the SEC and in the country. In what will be this weekend's lone ranked vs. ranked matchup, all eyes will be on this game.

          Week 1 top 25

          Here is D1baseball.com's Week 1 top 25 rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. McNeese, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          2. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. George Washington, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)

          3. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Southern, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          4. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. UNC Asheville, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          5. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Washington State, 1 p.m. on Monday (SECN+)

          6. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Kansas State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

          7. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Xavier, 4 p.m. on Monday

          8. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 3-1
          Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          9. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. USF, 5 p.m. on Tuesday

          10. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          11. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 3-1
          Next game: vs. Rhode Island, 6:05 p.m. on Friday

          12. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. on Tuesday

          13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 4-0
          Next game: vs. UNC Greensboro, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          14. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 4 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)

          15. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Air Force, 5:30 p.m. on Monday (SECN+)

          16. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          17. Duke Blue Devils

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 1-2
          Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          18. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 1-2
          Next game: at Texas State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday

          20. Dallas Baptist Patriots

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: at UTRGV, 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday

          21. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. St. Mary's, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          22. TCU Horned Frogs

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: at San Diego, 3 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+)

          23. Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: at Grand Canyon, 3 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+)

          24. Troy Trojans

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: at Auburn, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          25. Cincinnati Bearcats

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: at UNLV, 9:45 p.m. on Friday