There's a new No. 1 in town. The Oklahoma Sooners have claimed the top spot in college softball after the Texas Longhorns dropped their first game of the season over the weekend. There was also movement farther down the poll with Oregon and Duke rising and Missouri falling out.
The third week of the 2025 college softball season also brought standout performances such as Karlyn Pickens' fastball and an impressive catch by Duke's Amiah Burgess.
Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 4.
Play of the week
Bottom of the seventh inning. Two outs. Check out this incredible catch by outfielder Amiah Burgess to give Duke the win over UCLA.
Player to watch
Karlyn Pickens, P, Tennessee. The 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year hasn't slowed down. Literally. She threw a 77 mph heater versus Oregon, which tied former Volunteers star Monica Abbott's record for the fastest softball pitch in history. Pickens has 61 strikeouts in 38 innings this season.
Game to watch
No. 15 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 Nebraska (Friday at 1:30 p.m.)
After starting the season 5-4, the Cowgirls won three straight to get back on track. Can they keep this momentum going against Nebraska's high-scoring offense? The Cornhuskers are averaging 8.75 runs per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation.
Week 3 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma (11 first-place votes)
Previous rank: 2
2025 record: 14-0
Next game: vs. Marshall, Friday at 2:45 p.m. on SECN+
2. Texas
Previous rank: 1
2025 record: 15-1
Next game: vs. South Florida, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
3. Florida
Previous rank: 3
2025 record: 18-1
Next game: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
4. UCLA
Previous rank: 4
2025 record: 14-2
Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 3 p.m.
5. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 6
2025 record: 15-1
Next game: vs. Texas State, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+
6. LSU
Previous rank: 7
2025 record: 14-0
Next game: vs. UCLA, Thursday at 3 p.m.
7. Tennessee
Previous rank: 7
2025 record: 13-3
Next game: vs. Radford, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
8. Florida State
Previous rank: 8
2025 record: 11-3
Next game: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACCN Extra
9. Duke
Previous rank: 14
2025 record: 13-3
Next game: vs. Michigan, Thursday at 5 p.m.
10. Arizona
Previous rank: 11
2025 record: 15-2
Next game: vs. Weber State, Friday at 8 p.m.
11. Georgia
Previous rank: 9
2025 record: 14-0
Next game: at Clemson, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra
12. Arkansas
Previous rank: 10
2025 record: 14-1
Next game: vs. Iowa, Friday at 4 p.m.
13. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 12
2025 record: 14-3
Next game: vs. North Texas, Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
14. Oregon
Previous rank: 19
2025 record: 15-1
Next game: vs. San Diego, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
15. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 13
2025 record: 7-4
Next game: vs. South Dakota State, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
16. Nebraska
Previous rank: 15
2025 record: 12-4
Next game: vs. South Dakota State, Friday at 11 a.m.
17. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 17
2025 record: 12-3
Next game: at Liberty, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
18. Stanford
Previous rank: 20
2025 record: 12-2
Next game: at Georgia Tech, Friday at 5 p.m. on ACC Extra
19. Auburn
Previous rank: 18
2025 record: 14-1
20. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 16
2025 record: 13-2
Next game: vs. UAB, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
21. South Carolina
Previous rank: 24
2025 record: 15-0
Next game: at Charlotte, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
22. Alabama
Previous rank: 21
2025 record: 10-6
Next game: vs. UAB, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
23. San Diego State
Previous rank: 23
2025 record: 12-3
Next game: vs. California Baptist, Tuesday at 9 p.m.
24. Liberty
Previous rank: 25
2025 record: 12-3
Next game: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
25. Virginia
Previous rank: Unranked
2025 record: 9-5
Next game: vs. Cornell, Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Extra