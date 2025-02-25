Kasidi Pickering hits a walk-off home run in extra innings for Oklahoma. (0:41)

There's a new No. 1 in town. The Oklahoma Sooners have claimed the top spot in college softball after the Texas Longhorns dropped their first game of the season over the weekend. There was also movement farther down the poll with Oregon and Duke rising and Missouri falling out.

The third week of the 2025 college softball season also brought standout performances such as Karlyn Pickens' fastball and an impressive catch by Duke's Amiah Burgess.

Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 4.

Play of the week

Bottom of the seventh inning. Two outs. Check out this incredible catch by outfielder Amiah Burgess to give Duke the win over UCLA.

Player to watch

Karlyn Pickens, P, Tennessee. The 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year hasn't slowed down. Literally. She threw a 77 mph heater versus Oregon, which tied former Volunteers star Monica Abbott's record for the fastest softball pitch in history. Pickens has 61 strikeouts in 38 innings this season.

Game to watch

No. 15 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 Nebraska (Friday at 1:30 p.m.)

After starting the season 5-4, the Cowgirls won three straight to get back on track. Can they keep this momentum going against Nebraska's high-scoring offense? The Cornhuskers are averaging 8.75 runs per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

Week 3 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma (11 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 2

2025 record: 14-0

Next game: vs. Marshall, Friday at 2:45 p.m. on SECN+

2. Texas

Previous rank: 1

2025 record: 15-1

Next game: vs. South Florida, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

3. Florida

Previous rank: 3

2025 record: 18-1

Next game: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

4. UCLA

Previous rank: 4

2025 record: 14-2

Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 3 p.m.

5. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 6

2025 record: 15-1

Next game: vs. Texas State, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+

6. LSU

Previous rank: 7

2025 record: 14-0

Next game: vs. UCLA, Thursday at 3 p.m.

7. Tennessee

Previous rank: 7

2025 record: 13-3

Next game: vs. Radford, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

8. Florida State

Previous rank: 8

2025 record: 11-3

Next game: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACCN Extra

9. Duke

Previous rank: 14

2025 record: 13-3

Next game: vs. Michigan, Thursday at 5 p.m.

10. Arizona

Previous rank: 11

2025 record: 15-2

Next game: vs. Weber State, Friday at 8 p.m.

11. Georgia

Previous rank: 9

2025 record: 14-0

Next game: at Clemson, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra

12. Arkansas

Previous rank: 10

2025 record: 14-1

Next game: vs. Iowa, Friday at 4 p.m.

13. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 12

2025 record: 14-3

Next game: vs. North Texas, Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Oregon

Previous rank: 19

2025 record: 15-1

Next game: vs. San Diego, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

15. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 13

2025 record: 7-4

Next game: vs. South Dakota State, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

16. Nebraska

Previous rank: 15

2025 record: 12-4

Next game: vs. South Dakota State, Friday at 11 a.m.

17. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 17

2025 record: 12-3

Next game: at Liberty, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

18. Stanford

Previous rank: 20

2025 record: 12-2

Next game: at Georgia Tech, Friday at 5 p.m. on ACC Extra

19. Auburn

Previous rank: 18

2025 record: 14-1

Next game: vs. Rutgers, Friday at 4 p.m. on SECN+

20. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 16

2025 record: 13-2

Next game: vs. UAB, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

21. South Carolina

Previous rank: 24

2025 record: 15-0

Next game: at Charlotte, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

22. Alabama

Previous rank: 21

2025 record: 10-6

Next game: vs. UAB, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

23. San Diego State

Previous rank: 23

2025 record: 12-3

Next game: vs. California Baptist, Tuesday at 9 p.m.

24. Liberty

Previous rank: 25

2025 record: 12-3

Next game: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

25. Virginia

Previous rank: Unranked

2025 record: 9-5

Next game: vs. Cornell, Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Extra