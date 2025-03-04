The fourth week of the 2025 college softball season was yet another exciting one that shook up the standings. After dominant performances over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks are now the only remaining undefeated teams in Division I. So how do they stack up amongst the rest?
There was also movement in the middle pack of the group. The Duke Blue Devils slid down after being swept by the Gamecocks, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped due to back-to-back losses against unranked opponents.
Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 5.
Play of the week
Texas' Mia Scott proved that she will do anything for an out. Even if that means she had to hop over pitcher Teagan Kavan in the circle. Check out her impressive effort to keep New Mexico State off the base.
Some leap frog in the circle 👀#NCAASoftball #SCTop10 x 🎥 SECN+ / @TexasSoftball pic.twitter.com/Q8K5w5u6BI— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 2, 2025
Player to watch
Tia Milloy, UT, Oklahoma. You might recognize her last name. She has two sisters, Kiki and Amirah, who played college softball at Tennessee and Washington, respectively, and her dad, Lawyer, is a Super Bowl champion who played in the NFL for 15 years. But she's already carving her own path and making the name her own. Tia has eight RBIs and five home runs (tied for the second-most on the team) on the season and is slugging .706.
Game to watch
No. 10 South Carolina at No. 1 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., Friday on SECN+)
It's a battle of the unbeatens! Expect this matchup to be a slugfest, because both the Sooners and Gamecock's bats are hot right now. Really hot. Over the weekend, the Gamecocks outscored Duke 30-16 to give earn the sweep in Durham. The Sooners had an impressive weekend, too, outscoring their opponents 54-3 in the Oklahoma Omini Classic.
Week 3 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma (16 first-place votes)
Previous rank: 1
2025 record: 19-0
Next game: vs. South Carolina, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+
2. Texas
Previous rank: 2
2025 record: 20-1
Next game: vs. Baylor, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
3. Florida
Previous rank: 3
2025 record: 23-1
Next game: at Houston, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
4. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 5
2025 record: 20-2
Next game: vs. Florida, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
5. LSU
Previous rank: 6
2025 record: 18-1
Next game: vs. UL Monroe, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
6. UCLA
Previous rank: 4
2025 record: 18-4
Next game: vs. LMU, Thursday at 9 p.m.
7. Arizona
Previous rank: 10
2025 record: 21-2
Next game: vs. UCF, Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
8. Tennessee
Previous rank: 7
2025 record: 19-3
Next game: at Georgia, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
9. Florida State
Previous rank: 8
2025 record: 16-3
Next game: at Jacksonville, Wednesday at 3 p.m.
T10. Arkansas
Previous rank: 12
2025 record: 19-1
Next game: at Ole Miss, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
T10. South Carolina
Previous rank: 21
2025 record: 19-0
Next game: vs. Youngstown State, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
12. Oregon
Previous rank: 14
2025 record: 20-1
Next game: vs. Florida State, Friday at 9 p.m.
13. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 15
2025 record: 14-4
Next game: at North Texas, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
14. Georgia
Previous rank: 11
2025 record: 18-2
Next game: vs. Tennessee, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
15. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 13
2025 record: 18-6
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
16. Duke
Previous rank: 9
2025 record: 14-6
Next game: vs. Elon, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra
17. Auburn
Previous rank: 19
2025 record: 19-1
18. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 17
2025 record: 17-4
Next game: at Virginia, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra
19. Nebraska
Previous rank: 16
2025 record: 15-6
Next game: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
20. Stanford
Previous rank: 18
2025 record: 14-3
Next game: vs. Syracuse, Friday at 9 p.m. on ACC Extra
21. Alabama
Previous rank: 22
2025 record: 10-6
Next game: at Samford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+
22. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 20
2025 record: 18-3
Next game: vs. Louisiana, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
23. Virginia
Previous rank: 25
2025 record: 15-5
Next game: vs. Longwood, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra
24. Liberty
Previous rank: 24
2025 record: 16-4
Next game: vs. James Madison, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
25. Ole Miss
Previous rank: Unranked
2025 record: 18-3
Next game: vs. Arkansas, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+