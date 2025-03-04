Koko Wooley's triple brings home two for No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (0:37)

The fourth week of the 2025 college softball season was yet another exciting one that shook up the standings. After dominant performances over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks are now the only remaining undefeated teams in Division I. So how do they stack up amongst the rest?

There was also movement in the middle pack of the group. The Duke Blue Devils slid down after being swept by the Gamecocks, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped due to back-to-back losses against unranked opponents.

Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 5.

Play of the week

Texas' Mia Scott proved that she will do anything for an out. Even if that means she had to hop over pitcher Teagan Kavan in the circle. Check out her impressive effort to keep New Mexico State off the base.

Player to watch

Tia Milloy, UT, Oklahoma. You might recognize her last name. She has two sisters, Kiki and Amirah, who played college softball at Tennessee and Washington, respectively, and her dad, Lawyer, is a Super Bowl champion who played in the NFL for 15 years. But she's already carving her own path and making the name her own. Tia has eight RBIs and five home runs (tied for the second-most on the team) on the season and is slugging .706.

Game to watch

No. 10 South Carolina at No. 1 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., Friday on SECN+)

It's a battle of the unbeatens! Expect this matchup to be a slugfest, because both the Sooners and Gamecock's bats are hot right now. Really hot. Over the weekend, the Gamecocks outscored Duke 30-16 to give earn the sweep in Durham. The Sooners had an impressive weekend, too, outscoring their opponents 54-3 in the Oklahoma Omini Classic.

Week 3 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma (16 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

2025 record: 19-0

Next game: vs. South Carolina, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+

2. Texas

Previous rank: 2

2025 record: 20-1

Next game: vs. Baylor, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

3. Florida

Previous rank: 3

2025 record: 23-1

Next game: at Houston, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

4. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 5

2025 record: 20-2

Next game: vs. Florida, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

5. LSU

Previous rank: 6

2025 record: 18-1

Next game: vs. UL Monroe, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

6. UCLA

Previous rank: 4

2025 record: 18-4

Next game: vs. LMU, Thursday at 9 p.m.

7. Arizona

Previous rank: 10

2025 record: 21-2

Next game: vs. UCF, Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

8. Tennessee

Previous rank: 7

2025 record: 19-3

Next game: at Georgia, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

9. Florida State

Previous rank: 8

2025 record: 16-3

Next game: at Jacksonville, Wednesday at 3 p.m.

T10. Arkansas

Previous rank: 12

2025 record: 19-1

Next game: at Ole Miss, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

T10. South Carolina

Previous rank: 21

2025 record: 19-0

Next game: vs. Youngstown State, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

12. Oregon

Previous rank: 14

2025 record: 20-1

Next game: vs. Florida State, Friday at 9 p.m.

13. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 15

2025 record: 14-4

Next game: at North Texas, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Georgia

Previous rank: 11

2025 record: 18-2

Next game: vs. Tennessee, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

15. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 13

2025 record: 18-6

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

16. Duke

Previous rank: 9

2025 record: 14-6

Next game: vs. Elon, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra

17. Auburn

Previous rank: 19

2025 record: 19-1

Next game: vs. Troy, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

18. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 17

2025 record: 17-4

Next game: at Virginia, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

19. Nebraska

Previous rank: 16

2025 record: 15-6

Next game: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

20. Stanford

Previous rank: 18

2025 record: 14-3

Next game: vs. Syracuse, Friday at 9 p.m. on ACC Extra

21. Alabama

Previous rank: 22

2025 record: 10-6

Next game: at Samford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

22. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 20

2025 record: 18-3

Next game: vs. Louisiana, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

23. Virginia

Previous rank: 25

2025 record: 15-5

Next game: vs. Longwood, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Extra

24. Liberty

Previous rank: 24

2025 record: 16-4

Next game: vs. James Madison, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

25. Ole Miss

Previous rank: Unranked

2025 record: 18-3

Next game: vs. Arkansas, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+