The George Mason University baseball team scored 23 runs in an inning against Holy Cross on Tuesday to break an NCAA Division I record that has stood for 42 years.

The Patriots (8-4) sent 28 batters to the plate in the second inning of a 26-6 victory against the visiting Crusaders (5-5) in Fairfax, Virginia.

Ironically, George Mason began the inning with a ground out, but the floodgates opened up after that with 19 consecutive hitters reaching base via walk, hit by pitch or fielder's choice. In all, the Patriots had 11 hits (7 singles and 4 doubles), 8 walks and 5 batters hit by pitch.

Holy Cross used five pitchers in the inning.

The previous Division I record for runs in an inning was 21, accomplished three times: Valparaiso (2010), Wichita State (1984) and Pennsylvania (1983).

George Mason has won six straight games, outscoring its opponents by a combined 89-27 over that span.