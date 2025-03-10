College baseball Week 4: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

SEC Network's Peter Burns goes for a trip around the SEC baseball landscape to review the deepest bombs and best plays from some of the nations best teams. (2:38)

We're about a month into the 2025 season, and it sure has been exciting.

The rankings have shaken up quite a bit since the preseason poll, but this week's top 25 doesn't vary a whole lot from last week's. Only one new team is featured this week, the Stanford Cardinal at No. 18, in place of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who dropped out after a 3-2 record last week. Stanford won its series over top-10 ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill, which helped propel it into the rankings for the first time this year.

After going 5-0 last week, LSU remains in the top spot, followed by three additional SEC teams. Florida State has steadily been climbing up the rankings and is at No. 5 now. Preseason favorite Texas A&M continues its slide down the rankings and dropped to No. 19.

With conference play beginning across the board this week, we're excited to see what else is in store.

Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look for Week 3, plus one of our favorite plays and what we're watching for in the weeks to come.

Play of the week

Check out this incredible home run robbery from NC State's Ty Head against Wright State. And then maybe watch it a few more times.

Player to watch

Marek Houston, IF/OF, Wake Forest

Houston has been lights out for the Demon Deacons. He has seven home runs on the season so far to go along with 34 RBIs. Wake Forest is ranked No. 14 with a 14-3 overall record. Houston and the rest of the team will have their work cut out for them when they face top 25-ranked Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, but if Houston continues to play like he has all season, the Deacons will likely be adding to their win total.

Game to watch

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 Florida State: 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

What's better than a top-10 matchup? A rivalry one at that.

Florida and Florida State will face off in Tallahassee, and the Gators will be looking to hand Florida State its first loss of the season. Freshman Myles Bailey is currently on a seven-game hitting streak for the Seminoles, so Florida will try and slow him down, but the Seminoles have plenty of talent elsewhere. Max Williams leads the team with five home runs, and Drew Faurot leads with 19 RBIs. On the other side, Brody Donay has a team-high eight home runs for the Gators, and Bobby Boser leads with 24 RBIs. All to say, there are sure to be fireworks in this game.

Florida and Florida State will play three times overall this season.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 1

Record: 16-1

Next game: vs. Xavier , 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 16-0

Next game: vs. West Georgia, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

3. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 3

Record: 15-1

Next game: vs. UCA, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 18-1

Next game: vs. East Tennessee State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

5. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 6

Record: 15-0

Next game: vs. Florida, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 4

Record: 14-2

Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

7. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 7

Record: 15-2

Next game: at Florida State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

8. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 10-3

Next game: vs. Washington State, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

9. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 10

Record: 14-2

Next game: vs. Grand Canyon, 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday

10. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 15-1

Next game: vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

11. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 12

Record: 13-1

Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

12. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 13

Record: 14-1

Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (SECN+)

13. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 17

Record: 14-1

Next game: at South Alabama, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 15

Record: 14-3

Next game: at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

15. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Previous rank: 16

Record: 13-2

Next game: vs. San Diego, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday

16. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 18

Record: 13-3

Next game: vs. Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

17. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 23

Record: 16-1

Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

No. 18 Stanford Cardinal

Previous rank: NR

Record: 12-3

Next game: vs. Duke, 9:30 p.m. on Friday (ACCNX)

19. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 14

Record: 9-6

Next game: vs. Prairie View A&M, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

20. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: 21

Record: 11-4

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 19

Record: 13-3

Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 20

Record: 11-5

Next game: vs. UTRGV, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

23. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 9-5

Next game: vs. Maryland, 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 12-4

Next game: vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

25. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 22

Record: 13-3

Next game: at UT Martin, 7 p.m. on Tuesday