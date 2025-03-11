        <
          College softball rankings: 2025 NCAA Week 5 Top 25 poll

          Around the Diamond: SEC collects a slew of ranked wins (1:00)

          No. 1 Texas takes down No. 11 Arizona and No. 6 Texas A&M handles No. 8 Florida State for softball, while Alabama takes down No. 12 NC State and OU defeats No. 7 Oregon State in baseball. (1:00)

          Mar 11, 2025, 06:00 PM

          The first month of the 2025 college softball season was thrilling.

          We've seen two different teams take the No. 1 spot, and behind them there has been a constant shuffle. Thanks to Oklahoma's big sweep over previously undefeated South Carolina, this week's top spot remains in the Sooners' possession. Texas Tech rose a few spots after claiming two wins over Oklahoma State, and Alabama continues to tumble.

          Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 6.

          Play of the week

          "Hello, 911. We would like to report a robbery in College Station, Texas."

          Check out this incredible leap by Florida's Kendra Falby to rob Texas A&M of a potential grand slam.

          Florida's Kendra Falby leaps to rob a grand slam

          Florida center fielder Kendra Falby jumps to take a grand slam away from Texas A&M and limit the damage to one run.

          Player to watch

          Alexis DeBoer, INF, Washington. She has been on a roll the past five games. DeBoer blasted five home runs and posted a .371 batting average over the weekend. She's tied for second in the nation with 12 home runs on the season. She hit one of those dingers during the opening weekend against Alabama, where her dad, Kalen, coaches the football team.

          Series to watch

          No. 2 Texas at No. 3 Florida

          • Saturday: 2 p.m. on SEC Network

          • Sunday: 1 p.m. on SECN+

          • Monday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network

          Can the Longhorns keep their 15-game winning streak alive? Or can the Gators halt Texas ace Teagan Kavan? Florida boasts one of the best lineups in the nation, ranking first in home runs (56) and third in batting average (.387). This will be an exciting matchup to watch, and depending on how this series goes, it could shake up next week's rankings.

          Week 5 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Oklahoma (20 first-place votes)

          Previous rank: 1
          2025 record: 22-0

          Next game: at Tulsa, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          2. Texas

          Previous rank: 2
          2025 record: 26-1

          Next game: at Florida, Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

          3. Florida

          Previous rank: 3
          2025 record: 26-2

          Next game: vs. UCF, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          4. LSU

          Previous rank: 5
          2025 record: 23-1

          Next game: vs. Louisiana, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

          5. UCLA

          Previous rank: 6
          2025 record: 23-4

          Next game: vs. San Diego, Tuesday at 10 p.m.

          6. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 4
          2025 record: 21-4

          Next game: at Auburn, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          7. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 8
          2025 record: 21-4

          Next game: vs. Duke, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          8. Oregon

          Previous rank: 12
          2025 record: 24-2

          Next game: at Washington, Friday at 7 p.m.

          9. South Carolina

          Previous rank: T10
          2025 record: 20-3

          Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          10. Florida State

          Previous rank: 9
          2025 record: 20-5

          Next game: at Portland State, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

          11. Arizona

          Previous rank: 7
          2025 record: 23-4

          Next game: vs. Utah, Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

          12. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 15
          2025 record: 20-7

          Next game: at Baylor, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          13. Georgia

          Previous rank: 14
          2025 record: 19-4

          Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          14. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 13
          2025 record: 16-6

          Next game: vs. Houston, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          15. Arkansas

          Previous rank: T10
          2025 record: 20-3

          Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

          16. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 18
          2025 record: 19-5

          Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

          17. Duke

          Previous rank: 16
          2025 record: 17-7

          Next game: at Tennessee, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          18. Nebraska

          Previous rank: 19
          2025 record: 19-6

          Next game: at Ohio State, Thursday at 6 p.m.

          19. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 22
          2025 record: 22-3

          Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on SECN+

          20. Stanford

          Previous rank: 20
          2025 record: 17-3

          Next game: vs. Cal Baptist, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

          21. Ole Miss

          Previous rank: 25
          2025 record: 20-4

          Next game: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          22. Auburn

          Previous rank: 17
          2025 record: 20-4

          Next game: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

          23. Alabama

          Previous rank: 21
          2025 record: 19-7

          Next game: at South Alabama, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          24. Liberty

          Previous rank: 24
          2025 record: 20-4

          Next game: at Marshall, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

          25. Virginia

          Previous rank: 23
          2025 record: 17-7

          Next game: vs. James Madison, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra