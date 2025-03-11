The first month of the 2025 college softball season was thrilling.
We've seen two different teams take the No. 1 spot, and behind them there has been a constant shuffle. Thanks to Oklahoma's big sweep over previously undefeated South Carolina, this week's top spot remains in the Sooners' possession. Texas Tech rose a few spots after claiming two wins over Oklahoma State, and Alabama continues to tumble.
Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 6.
Play of the week
"Hello, 911. We would like to report a robbery in College Station, Texas."
Check out this incredible leap by Florida's Kendra Falby to rob Texas A&M of a potential grand slam.
Florida center fielder Kendra Falby jumps to take a grand slam away from Texas A&M and limit the damage to one run.
Player to watch
Alexis DeBoer, INF, Washington. She has been on a roll the past five games. DeBoer blasted five home runs and posted a .371 batting average over the weekend. She's tied for second in the nation with 12 home runs on the season. She hit one of those dingers during the opening weekend against Alabama, where her dad, Kalen, coaches the football team.
Series to watch
No. 2 Texas at No. 3 Florida
Saturday: 2 p.m. on SEC Network
Sunday: 1 p.m. on SECN+
Monday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Can the Longhorns keep their 15-game winning streak alive? Or can the Gators halt Texas ace Teagan Kavan? Florida boasts one of the best lineups in the nation, ranking first in home runs (56) and third in batting average (.387). This will be an exciting matchup to watch, and depending on how this series goes, it could shake up next week's rankings.
Week 5 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma (20 first-place votes)
Previous rank: 1
2025 record: 22-0
Next game: at Tulsa, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
2. Texas
Previous rank: 2
2025 record: 26-1
Next game: at Florida, Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network
3. Florida
Previous rank: 3
2025 record: 26-2
Next game: vs. UCF, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
4. LSU
Previous rank: 5
2025 record: 23-1
Next game: vs. Louisiana, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
5. UCLA
Previous rank: 6
2025 record: 23-4
Next game: vs. San Diego, Tuesday at 10 p.m.
6. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 4
2025 record: 21-4
Next game: at Auburn, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
7. Tennessee
Previous rank: 8
2025 record: 21-4
Next game: vs. Duke, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
8. Oregon
Previous rank: 12
2025 record: 24-2
Next game: at Washington, Friday at 7 p.m.
9. South Carolina
Previous rank: T10
2025 record: 20-3
Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 9
2025 record: 20-5
Next game: at Portland State, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
11. Arizona
Previous rank: 7
2025 record: 23-4
Next game: vs. Utah, Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
12. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 15
2025 record: 20-7
Next game: at Baylor, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
13. Georgia
Previous rank: 14
2025 record: 19-4
Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
14. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 13
2025 record: 16-6
Next game: vs. Houston, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
15. Arkansas
Previous rank: T10
2025 record: 20-3
Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
16. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 18
2025 record: 19-5
Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
17. Duke
Previous rank: 16
2025 record: 17-7
Next game: at Tennessee, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
18. Nebraska
Previous rank: 19
2025 record: 19-6
Next game: at Ohio State, Thursday at 6 p.m.
19. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 22
2025 record: 22-3
Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on SECN+
20. Stanford
Previous rank: 20
2025 record: 17-3
Next game: vs. Cal Baptist, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra
21. Ole Miss
Previous rank: 25
2025 record: 20-4
Next game: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
22. Auburn
Previous rank: 17
2025 record: 20-4
23. Alabama
Previous rank: 21
2025 record: 19-7
Next game: at South Alabama, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
24. Liberty
Previous rank: 24
2025 record: 20-4
Next game: at Marshall, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
25. Virginia
Previous rank: 23
2025 record: 17-7
Next game: vs. James Madison, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra