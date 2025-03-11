No. 1 Texas takes down No. 11 Arizona and No. 6 Texas A&M handles No. 8 Florida State for softball, while Alabama takes down No. 12 NC State and OU defeats No. 7 Oregon State in baseball. (1:00)

Around the Diamond: SEC collects a slew of ranked wins (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The first month of the 2025 college softball season was thrilling.

We've seen two different teams take the No. 1 spot, and behind them there has been a constant shuffle. Thanks to Oklahoma's big sweep over previously undefeated South Carolina, this week's top spot remains in the Sooners' possession. Texas Tech rose a few spots after claiming two wins over Oklahoma State, and Alabama continues to tumble.

Here's the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 6.

Play of the week

"Hello, 911. We would like to report a robbery in College Station, Texas."

Check out this incredible leap by Florida's Kendra Falby to rob Texas A&M of a potential grand slam.

play 0:18 Florida's Kendra Falby leaps to rob a grand slam Florida center fielder Kendra Falby jumps to take a grand slam away from Texas A&M and limit the damage to one run.

Player to watch

Alexis DeBoer, INF, Washington. She has been on a roll the past five games. DeBoer blasted five home runs and posted a .371 batting average over the weekend. She's tied for second in the nation with 12 home runs on the season. She hit one of those dingers during the opening weekend against Alabama, where her dad, Kalen, coaches the football team.

Series to watch

No. 2 Texas at No. 3 Florida

Saturday: 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Sunday: 1 p.m. on SECN+

Monday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Can the Longhorns keep their 15-game winning streak alive? Or can the Gators halt Texas ace Teagan Kavan? Florida boasts one of the best lineups in the nation, ranking first in home runs (56) and third in batting average (.387). This will be an exciting matchup to watch, and depending on how this series goes, it could shake up next week's rankings.

Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 5 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma (20 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

2025 record: 22-0

Next game: at Tulsa, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

2. Texas

Previous rank: 2

2025 record: 26-1

Next game: at Florida, Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

3. Florida

Previous rank: 3

2025 record: 26-2

Next game: vs. UCF, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

4. LSU

Previous rank: 5

2025 record: 23-1

Next game: vs. Louisiana, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

5. UCLA

Previous rank: 6

2025 record: 23-4

Next game: vs. San Diego, Tuesday at 10 p.m.

6. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 4

2025 record: 21-4

Next game: at Auburn, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

7. Tennessee

Previous rank: 8

2025 record: 21-4

Next game: vs. Duke, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

8. Oregon

Previous rank: 12

2025 record: 24-2

Next game: at Washington, Friday at 7 p.m.

9. South Carolina

Previous rank: T10

2025 record: 20-3

Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 9

2025 record: 20-5

Next game: at Portland State, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

11. Arizona

Previous rank: 7

2025 record: 23-4

Next game: vs. Utah, Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

12. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 15

2025 record: 20-7

Next game: at Baylor, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

13. Georgia

Previous rank: 14

2025 record: 19-4

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

14. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 13

2025 record: 16-6

Next game: vs. Houston, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

15. Arkansas

Previous rank: T10

2025 record: 20-3

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

16. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 18

2025 record: 19-5

Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

17. Duke

Previous rank: 16

2025 record: 17-7

Next game: at Tennessee, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

18. Nebraska

Previous rank: 19

2025 record: 19-6

Next game: at Ohio State, Thursday at 6 p.m.

19. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 22

2025 record: 22-3

Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on SECN+

20. Stanford

Previous rank: 20

2025 record: 17-3

Next game: vs. Cal Baptist, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

21. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 25

2025 record: 20-4

Next game: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

22. Auburn

Previous rank: 17

2025 record: 20-4

Next game: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

23. Alabama

Previous rank: 21

2025 record: 19-7

Next game: at South Alabama, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

24. Liberty

Previous rank: 24

2025 record: 20-4

Next game: at Marshall, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

25. Virginia

Previous rank: 23

2025 record: 17-7

Next game: vs. James Madison, Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra