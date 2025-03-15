Open Extended Reactions

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Cecelia Ossi claimed the individual title in the smallbore competition, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks leads the NCAA rifle championships after the first day Friday in Memorial Coliseum.

The Nanooks shot an aggregate smallbore score of 2,355 on Friday to lead second-place Kentucky by one point. West Virginia is in third with 2,350, and defending champion TCU is fourth at 2,335.

Ossi shot a winning score of 464.7 in the smallbore individual final to edge teammate Rachael Charles, who fired a second-place score of 463.6. TCU's Katie Zaun earned a bronze medal after she fired a 453.6 with 37 center shots.

Ossi is the first Nanooks shooter to win the individual smallbore title since Tim Sherry in 2014. She is also the first individual national champion for Alaska since Rylan Kissell won the individual air rifle title in 2023.

The championships conclude Saturday with the air rifle portion of the competition.