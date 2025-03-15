Open Extended Reactions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Kelsey Daniel became the first Texas Longhorn to win the men's long jump on the opening day of the Division I men's and women's indoor track and field championships, jumping a program record 8.16 meters on his fifth attempt Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Daniels took the lead on his second attempt with a jump of 7.97 meters and cleared 8 meters on each of his final two jumps.

Virginia won the distance medley relay in meet-record time when Gary Martin outkicked North Carolina's Ethan Strand on the final lap of the final, 1600 leg to finish in 9:15.12. The Tar Heels finish second in 9:17.17. The Cavaliers, who won the event for the first time in program history, and North Carolina have posted the fastest times in collegiate history for the event.

Duke's Simen Guttormsen cleared 5.71 meters on his second attempt to win the pole vault and joins his brother as an NCAA champion. Sondre won titles for Princeton in 2022-23.

Oklahoma State's Brian Musau won the men's 5000 meters, winning in a meet-record time of 13:11.34. Musau ran the final 200 meters in 25.82 seconds to set the record.

Daniel Reynolds won the men's weight throw with a personal best mark of 25.08 meters. The national leader coming into the event, took the lead on his first throw of 24.61 meters, a mark no other competitor could better.

Oklahoma State leads through Friday's first five events with 17 points. Virginia is second with 15 and seven teams are tied for third with 10.

On the women's side, Illinois leads with 21 points after six of 17 events have been scored, with most of the finals coming Saturday.

Baylor's Alexis Brown soared to 22 feet, 1 1/4 inches on her fourth attempt in the long jump, a personal best. Brown had three total jumps beyond 22- 3 3/4, and all three would've won her the title. Brown is the first Baylor athlete to win a national championship in the long jump (men or women) in program history.

Washington's Amanda Moll won the pole vault over her sister and teammate Hana Moll for her first NCAA championship. Amanda and Hana both cleared 15-5, but Amanda did so on her first attempt which gives her the title.

Wisconsin's Taylor Kesner landed a personal-best 77-1 to win the weight throw on her final attempt.

Alabama's Doris Lemngole won the 5000 meters in 15:05.93 after holding off BYU's Lexy Halladay-Lowry. She shattering the previous facility record of 15:26.54, set four years ago.

BYU won back-to-back titles in the DMR in 10:45.34 after Riley Chamberlain overtook Oregon's Silan Ayyildiz on the final leg.

Notre Dame's Jadin O'Brien won her third straight NCAA title in the pentathlon with a personal-best 4596 points. O'Brien is the first woman to three-peat since Georgia's Kendell Williams won four straight from 2014-17.