This past week of college softball brought many great matchups, exciting plays and standout performances. Let's get into it and take a look at the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking.
On Monday, the Florida Gators held off the Texas Longhorns, 3-1, in the final game of their series to keep from being swept. Speaking of a sweep, the Oklahoma Sooners took three straight wins over then-No. 15 Arkansas. The Ohio State Buckeyes made their debut in our rankings, while the Auburn Tigers dropped out.
Here are our rankings, plus the play of the week and what to watch for in Week 7.
Play of the week
Who doesn't love to see an inside-the-park home run? Check out Florida State's Amaya Ross' power and speed in this play that gave the Seminoles two runs.
Florida State's Amaya Ross' blast hits the top of the wall, then she sprints around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Player to watch
Maci Bergeron, C, LSU. She was one of the biggest stars of the weekend. Bergeron helped the Tigers sweep Kentucky with two home runs and five RBIs in the series finale Sunday. The junior is having her best season yet, hitting .473 with seven dingers and 29 RBIs. LSU is one of the hottest teams in college softball with a 27-1 record, and Bergeron has played a big part in that.
Series to watch
No. 12 Tech Tech at No. T10 South Carolina
Friday: 5 p.m. on SECN+
Saturday: 2 p.m. on SECN+
Sunday: 11 a.m. on SECN+
Texas Tech is riding into this matchup fresh off of a sweep over Baylor. The Red Raiders' bats are hot -- they outscored the Bears 21-1 over the weekend -- and their pitching is stifling. In typical NiJaree Canady fashion, she is mowing down hitters with a 0.62 ERA in 79 innings of work. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off two straight wins over SEC foe Georgia. The Gamecocks have a team batting average of .345 and have hit 60 doubles this season, second most in the country. This is sure to be a great matchup.
Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream college softball on ESPN
Week 6 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma (17 first-place votes)
Previous rank: 1
Record: 26-0
Next game: vs. East Texas A&M, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+
2. Texas
Previous rank: 2
Record: 28-2
Next game: vs. Auburn, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+
3. LSU
Previous rank: 4
Record: 27-1
Next game: at Georgia, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
4. Florida
Previous rank: 3
Record: 28-4
Next game: at Jacksonville, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
5. UCLA
Previous rank: 5
Record: 27-4
Next game: at Iowa, Saturday at 3 p.m.
6. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 6
Record: 21-4
Next game: vs. Alabama, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
7. Tennessee
Previous rank: 7
Record: 25-4
Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
8. Oregon
Previous rank: 8
Record: 26-3
Next game: vs. Illinois, Friday at 9 p.m.
9. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 25-5
Next game: at Alabama, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
T10. Arizona
Previous rank: 11
Record: 26-4
Next game: at Grand Canyon, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
T10. South Carolina
Previous rank: 9
Record: 22-5
Next game: vs. Texas Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
12. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 12
Record: 23-7
Next game: at South Carolina, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
13. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 14
Record: 17-6
Next game: vs. Baylor, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
14. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 16
Record: 23-5
Next game: vs. Longwood, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Extra
15. Georgia
Previous rank: 13
Record: 21-6
Next game: vs. Georgia State, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
16. Arkansas
Previous rank: 15
Record: 20-6
Next game: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on SECN+
17. Stanford
Previous rank: 20
Record: 20-3
Next game: at Notre Dame, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra
18. Duke
Previous rank: 17
Record: 19-9
Next game: vs. Liberty, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
19. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 19
Record: 24-5
Next game: at UAB, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
20. Ole Miss
Previous rank: 21
Record: 25-4
Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
21. Nebraska
Previous rank: 18
Record: 20-8
Next game: vs. Minnesota, Friday at 6 p.m.
22. Liberty
Previous rank: 24
Record: 20-4
Next game: at Duke, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
23. Virginia
Previous rank: 25
Record: 21-7
Next game: vs. George Mason, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Extra
24. Alabama
Previous rank: 23
Record: 21-9
Next game: vs. Florida State, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
25. Ohio State
Previous rank: Unranked
Record: 21-6-1