Freshman Taylor Shumaker breaks down her go-ahead two-RBI double in the third inning of the No. 3 Gators' 3-1 win over the No. 2 Longhorns, avoiding the series sweep. (1:33)

This past week of college softball brought many great matchups, exciting plays and standout performances. Let's get into it and take a look at the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking.

On Monday, the Florida Gators held off the Texas Longhorns, 3-1, in the final game of their series to keep from being swept. Speaking of a sweep, the Oklahoma Sooners took three straight wins over then-No. 15 Arkansas. The Ohio State Buckeyes made their debut in our rankings, while the Auburn Tigers dropped out.

Here are our rankings, plus the play of the week and what to watch for in Week 7.

Play of the week

Who doesn't love to see an inside-the-park home run? Check out Florida State's Amaya Ross' power and speed in this play that gave the Seminoles two runs.

play 0:32 FSU's Ross motors around the bases for an inside-the-parker Florida State's Amaya Ross' blast hits the top of the wall, then she sprints around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Player to watch

Maci Bergeron, C, LSU. She was one of the biggest stars of the weekend. Bergeron helped the Tigers sweep Kentucky with two home runs and five RBIs in the series finale Sunday. The junior is having her best season yet, hitting .473 with seven dingers and 29 RBIs. LSU is one of the hottest teams in college softball with a 27-1 record, and Bergeron has played a big part in that.

Series to watch

No. 12 Tech Tech at No. T10 South Carolina

Friday: 5 p.m. on SECN+

Saturday: 2 p.m. on SECN+

Sunday: 11 a.m. on SECN+

Texas Tech is riding into this matchup fresh off of a sweep over Baylor. The Red Raiders' bats are hot -- they outscored the Bears 21-1 over the weekend -- and their pitching is stifling. In typical NiJaree Canady fashion, she is mowing down hitters with a 0.62 ERA in 79 innings of work. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off two straight wins over SEC foe Georgia. The Gamecocks have a team batting average of .345 and have hit 60 doubles this season, second most in the country. This is sure to be a great matchup.

Week 6 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma (17 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Record: 26-0

Next game: vs. East Texas A&M, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+

2. Texas

Previous rank: 2

Record: 28-2

Next game: vs. Auburn, Friday at 5 p.m. on SECN+

3. LSU

Previous rank: 4

Record: 27-1

Next game: at Georgia, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

4. Florida

Previous rank: 3

Record: 28-4

Next game: at Jacksonville, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

5. UCLA

Previous rank: 5

Record: 27-4

Next game: at Iowa, Saturday at 3 p.m.

6. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 6

Record: 21-4

Next game: vs. Alabama, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

7. Tennessee

Previous rank: 7

Record: 25-4

Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

8. Oregon

Previous rank: 8

Record: 26-3

Next game: vs. Illinois, Friday at 9 p.m.

9. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 25-5

Next game: at Alabama, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

T10. Arizona

Previous rank: 11

Record: 26-4

Next game: at Grand Canyon, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

T10. South Carolina

Previous rank: 9

Record: 22-5

Next game: vs. Texas Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

12. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 12

Record: 23-7

Next game: at South Carolina, Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

13. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 14

Record: 17-6

Next game: vs. Baylor, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 16

Record: 23-5

Next game: vs. Longwood, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Extra

15. Georgia

Previous rank: 13

Record: 21-6

Next game: vs. Georgia State, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

16. Arkansas

Previous rank: 15

Record: 20-6

Next game: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on SECN+

17. Stanford

Previous rank: 20

Record: 20-3

Next game: at Notre Dame, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

18. Duke

Previous rank: 17

Record: 19-9

Next game: vs. Liberty, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

19. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 19

Record: 24-5

Next game: at UAB, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

20. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 21

Record: 25-4

Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

21. Nebraska

Previous rank: 18

Record: 20-8

Next game: vs. Minnesota, Friday at 6 p.m.

22. Liberty

Previous rank: 24

Record: 20-4

Next game: at Duke, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

23. Virginia

Previous rank: 25

Record: 21-7

Next game: vs. George Mason, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Extra

24. Alabama

Previous rank: 23

Record: 21-9

Next game: vs. Florida State, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

25. Ohio State

Previous rank: Unranked

Record: 21-6-1