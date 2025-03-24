College baseball Week 6: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

Tennessee finally suffered its first loss of the 2025 season last week, but with plenty of other losses across the entire top 25, the Volunteers remain in top spot after a strong performance on the road against Alabama, going 2-1 in Tuscaloosa. Most notably this week though, LSU dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 after losing its road series to top-10 ranked Texas, and four new teams entered the top 25.
UC Irvine is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 19, followed by No. 23 Arizona, who has bounced in and out of the rankings a bit this year, then UCLA at No. 24 and Georgia Tech at No. 25. These teams take the spots of Florida, UC Santa Barbara, Virginia and Coastal Carolina.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Auburn jumped nine spots to No. 11, and Vanderbilt jumped up eight spots to No. 14. North Carolina continues its downward trend and fell four spots to No. 21.
Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look as of March 24, plus one of our favorite plays and what we're watching for in the week to come.
Play of the week
A home run robbery against the top-ranked team in the country? Why not! This play from Bryce Fowler is incredible. Alabama would go on to win this game over Tennessee 6-5, but the Tide ultimately dropped the series at home.
Alabama's Bryce Fowler races back to the wall and elevates to rob Tennessee of a home run.
Player to watch
Jacob Krieg, IF, Oregon State
Oregon State has been a steady riser in this season's top 25, and it's in due part thanks to Krieg. He has totaled seven home runs so far and 19 RBIs for the Beavers as they're playing as independents this season. They'll play Washington at home before going on the road against Nebraska this week.
That one went a long way! pic.twitter.com/8CNmEcFkDW— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 23, 2025
Series to watch
No. 6 Clemson at No. 25 Georgia Tech
6 p.m. on Friday (ACCNX)
4 p.m. on Saturday (ACCNX)
1 p.m. on Sunday (ACCNX)
We're going to immediately find out if Georgia Tech is the real deal against Clemson this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are ranked for the first time this season, and they've proven they deserve to be in that No. 25 spot with the way they just dismantled Notre Dame, putting up 37 total runs over the weekend series. Shortstop Kyle Lodise was terrific for Georgia Tech in that sweep, finishing with four home runs to bring his season total to nine. He also extended his on-base streak to 37 games and will surely be an important player as Clemson comes to town. The Tigers on the other hand have been playing consistently all season long. They're coming off a series win over top 25-ranked Wake Forest, including a 6-0 come-from-behind victory on Sunday to beat the Demon Deacons 7-6. Cam Cannarella has had a slow start to the season, only recording one home run so far to go along with 19 RBIs, but we're expecting him to heat up any minute now.
Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Game Highlights
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous rank: 1
Record: 22-2
Next game: vs. Queens, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
2. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 3
Record: 23-2
Next game: vs. Missouri State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 4
Record: 24-2
Next game: vs. West Georgia, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
4. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 5
Record: 20-3
Next game: vs. Florida, 6 p.m. on Tuesday
5. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 6
Record: 18-4
Next game: vs. Washington, 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday
6. Clemson Tigers
Previous rank: 7
Record: 23-3
Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
7. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 8
Record: 19-3
Next game: vs. Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
8. LSU Tigers
Previous rank: 2
Record: 22-3
Next game: vs. Louisiana Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
9. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 10
Record: 20-3
Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
10. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 9
Record: 19-5
Next game: vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m. on Friday
11. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 20
Record: 19-5
Next game: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. on Tuesday
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 12
Record: 22-3
Next game: at North Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday
13. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 19
Record: 18-6
Next game: vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m. on Tuesday
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous rank: 22
Record: 19-5
Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
15. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 18
Record: 18-5
Next game: vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Previous rank: 11
Record: 19-6
Next game: at Elon, 4 p.m. on Tuesday
17. Dallas Baptist Patriots
Previous rank: 15
Record: 16-7
Next game: vs. Abilene Christian, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
18. Louisville Cardinals
Previous rank: 16
Record: 18-5
Next game: at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Tuesday
19. UC Irvine
Previous rank: NR
Record: 17-5
Next game: at USC, 9 p.m. on Tuesday
20. Stanford Cardinal
Previous rank: 14
Record: 15-6
Next game: vs. San Jose State, 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
21. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 17
Record: 18-6
Next game: vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
22. Troy Trojans
Previous rank: 25
Record: 18-6
Next game: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
23. Arizona Wildcats
Previous rank: NR
Record: 18-5
Next game: vs. Seattle U, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
24. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: NR
Record: 18-5
Next game: vs. LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday
25. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: NR
Record: 20-4
Next game: at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)