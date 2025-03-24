College baseball Week 6: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

Isaac Humphrey talks about how the Rebels are getting back on track after a powerful weekend at the plate as he hits a double and a home run with five RBI to wrap up the series vs. Mizzou. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee finally suffered its first loss of the 2025 season last week, but with plenty of other losses across the entire top 25, the Volunteers remain in top spot after a strong performance on the road against Alabama, going 2-1 in Tuscaloosa. Most notably this week though, LSU dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 after losing its road series to top-10 ranked Texas, and four new teams entered the top 25.

UC Irvine is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 19, followed by No. 23 Arizona, who has bounced in and out of the rankings a bit this year, then UCLA at No. 24 and Georgia Tech at No. 25. These teams take the spots of Florida, UC Santa Barbara, Virginia and Coastal Carolina.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Auburn jumped nine spots to No. 11, and Vanderbilt jumped up eight spots to No. 14. North Carolina continues its downward trend and fell four spots to No. 21.

Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look as of March 24, plus one of our favorite plays and what we're watching for in the week to come.

Play of the week

A home run robbery against the top-ranked team in the country? Why not! This play from Bryce Fowler is incredible. Alabama would go on to win this game over Tennessee 6-5, but the Tide ultimately dropped the series at home.

play 0:33 Bama's Bryce Fowler climbs the wall for a HR robbery Alabama's Bryce Fowler races back to the wall and elevates to rob Tennessee of a home run.

Player to watch

Jacob Krieg, IF, Oregon State

Oregon State has been a steady riser in this season's top 25, and it's in due part thanks to Krieg. He has totaled seven home runs so far and 19 RBIs for the Beavers as they're playing as independents this season. They'll play Washington at home before going on the road against Nebraska this week.

That one went a long way! pic.twitter.com/8CNmEcFkDW — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 23, 2025

Series to watch

No. 6 Clemson at No. 25 Georgia Tech

6 p.m. on Friday (ACCNX)

4 p.m. on Saturday (ACCNX)

1 p.m. on Sunday (ACCNX)

We're going to immediately find out if Georgia Tech is the real deal against Clemson this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are ranked for the first time this season, and they've proven they deserve to be in that No. 25 spot with the way they just dismantled Notre Dame, putting up 37 total runs over the weekend series. Shortstop Kyle Lodise was terrific for Georgia Tech in that sweep, finishing with four home runs to bring his season total to nine. He also extended his on-base streak to 37 games and will surely be an important player as Clemson comes to town. The Tigers on the other hand have been playing consistently all season long. They're coming off a series win over top 25-ranked Wake Forest, including a 6-0 come-from-behind victory on Sunday to beat the Demon Deacons 7-6. Cam Cannarella has had a slow start to the season, only recording one home run so far to go along with 19 RBIs, but we're expecting him to heat up any minute now.

play 1:56 Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Game Highlights Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Game Highlights

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 1

Record: 22-2

Next game: vs. Queens, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 3

Record: 23-2

Next game: vs. Missouri State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 24-2

Next game: vs. West Georgia, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

4. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 5

Record: 20-3

Next game: vs. Florida, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

5. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 18-4

Next game: vs. Washington, 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday

6. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 23-3

Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

7. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 8

Record: 19-3

Next game: vs. Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

8. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 22-3

Next game: vs. Louisiana Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

9. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 10

Record: 20-3

Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

10. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 9

Record: 19-5

Next game: vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m. on Friday

11. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 20

Record: 19-5

Next game: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 12

Record: 22-3

Next game: at North Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

13. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 19

Record: 18-6

Next game: vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 22

Record: 19-5

Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

15. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 18

Record: 18-5

Next game: vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 11

Record: 19-6

Next game: at Elon, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

17. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: 15

Record: 16-7

Next game: vs. Abilene Christian, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 16

Record: 18-5

Next game: at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

19. UC Irvine

Previous rank: NR

Record: 17-5

Next game: at USC, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

20. Stanford Cardinal

Previous rank: 14

Record: 15-6

Next game: vs. San Jose State, 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 17

Record: 18-6

Next game: vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

22. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 25

Record: 18-6

Next game: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

23. Arizona Wildcats

Previous rank: NR

Record: 18-5

Next game: vs. Seattle U, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

24. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: NR

Record: 18-5

Next game: vs. LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

25. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: NR

Record: 20-4

Next game: at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)