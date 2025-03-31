College baseball Week 7: Top 25 rankings, SEC curfew and what to watch

No. 3 Georgia's Daniel Jackson names the three-run, game-winning blast in the 9-6 win over No. 11 Auburn as the highlight of his college career. (1:45)

With another week in the books and midseason approaching, Tennessee remains at the top of the rankings as the Vols have been showing their dominance time and time again. They just swept South Carolina on the road, and this weekend they will host a struggling Texas A&M.

The rest of the top five mostly looks the same as last week's, but Texas has rose to the No. 5 spot as Oregon State dropped out of the top 10 completely to No. 11 after losing two games to unranked Nebraska.

UCLA was one of the biggest movers, climbing up 10 spots after dominating Purdue on the road. And elsewhere, Auburn dropped five spots after losing all three games to No. 3 Georgia, and Vanderbilt slid nine spots after getting swept by No. 2 Arkansas.

Coastal Carolina, Kansas State and Arizona State are the newcomers to this week's rankings and take the spots of Wake Forest, Stanford and Arizona.

Here's how the entire top 25 rankings look as of March 31, plus we break down the controversy in College Station, highlight one of our favorite plays and what we're watching for in the week to come.

Weekend controversy

play 3:12 Texas A&M coach infuriated with Kentucky over travel curfew Texas A&M coach Michael Earley takes exception to Kentucky's handling of the game pacing due to a travel curfew and has some words for Wildcats coach Nick Mingione.

Before we get into any highlights from this last week, let's dive into what happened between Kentucky and Texas A&M.

The SEC has a rule, the getaway day travel curfew, that states no new inning can start after 4:30 p.m. local time of the final game of a series on a Sunday. This is to ensure the visiting team can travel home without any potential delays.

Up 10-5 in the eighth inning, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione seemingly did everything he could to stall the game from mound visits to defensive meetings so the final inning would not start before 4:30 p.m. It didn't go over well on the Texas A&M side.

And here's what Michael Earley had to say about trying to combat Mingione's strategy.

I asked Texas A&M HC Michael Earley about potential strategy when facing a travel-curfew end of game situation:



"It's like even embarrassing to talk about, but I told Royo if Kaeden got out, strikeout on purpose..."



Full answer below: pic.twitter.com/PisOScV36L — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) March 30, 2025

Ultimately, Kentucky got the win for its first conference series this season.

Play of the week

Stanford might have dropped out of the rankings this week, but it wasn't without a valiant effort on Tatum Marsh's part. He made this incredible diving catch against Virginia.

play 0:36 Tatum Marsh makes incredible diving catch for Stanford Tatum Marsh lays out at full stretch to make an incredible catch for Stanford and end the inning vs. Virginia.

Player to watch

INF, Alex Lodise, Florida State

This very well could have been our play of the week because there is literally nothing cooler than beating your rival with a walk-off grand slam. But for that reason alone we're keeping tabs on Lodise. Florida State has been great all season long, and he's a big reason why. He has 11 home runs on the season to go along with 34 RBIs. With Florida State hosting Wake Forest this weekend, Lodise will get another good opportunity to showcase his talents.

play 0:38 Alex Lodise belts walk-off grand slam for FSU Alex Lodise gives Florida State an 8-4 win over Florida with a walk-off grand slam.

Series to watch

No. 7 LSU at No. 10 Oklahoma

7 p.m. ET on Thursday (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday (SECN+)

3 p.m. ET on Saturday (SECN+)

Oklahoma might have just entered the SEC this year, but the Sooners are looking like one of the conference's best baseball squads already. They dropped a couple of games to Alabama over the weekend, both by just two runs, so with LSU coming to Norman, this series will really show if they are the real deal in baseball's best conference. LSU on the other hand has only dropped three games this season (one to Omaha and two to Texas), and really the Tigers are only ranked No. 7 because the other teams above are just that good. LSU just put up 17 runs in its third win over Mississippi State over the weekend, so things in this SEC matchup are sure to be explosive. Freshman Jared Jones has been dominant for the Tigers, and he leads the team with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 1

Record: 26-2

Next game: vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 2

Record: 26-3

Next game: at Grambling, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 3

Record: 28-2

Next game: vs. Queens University of Charlotte, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

4. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 4

Record: 23-4

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 7

Record: 23-3

Next game: vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

6. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 26-5

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

7. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 26-3

Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 12

Record: 25-4

Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

9. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 15

Record: 21-6

Next game: vs. Jackson State, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

10. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 9

Record: 22-5

Next game: at Texas Tech, 7:30 pm. on Tuesday

11. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 5

Record: 20-6

Next game: vs. UC Irvine, 8:35 p.m. on Friday

12. UC Irvine

Previous rank: 19

Record: 21-5

Next game: vs. San Diego, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 13

Record: 20-8

Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

14. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 24

Record: 22-5

Next game: vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

15. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 10

Record: 20-7

Next game: at Portland, 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

16. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 20-8

Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

17. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: 17

Record: 18-9

Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 18

Record: 20-7

Next game: at Indiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

19. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 21

Record: 21-7

Next game: vs. Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

20. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 22

Record: 21-8

Next game: vs. Florida A&M, noon on Wednesday (ESPN+)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 20-8

Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous rank: NR

Record: 19-8

Next game: at Wichita State, 7 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

23. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 14

Record: 19-5

Next game: vs. Western Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

24. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: NR

Record: 19-9

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

25. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 25

Record: 22-6

Next game: vs. Mercer, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network)