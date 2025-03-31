        <
        >

          College baseball Week 7: Top 25 rankings, SEC curfew and what to watch

          play
          UGA's Jackson breathlessly recaps walk-off homer in 10th inning (1:45)

          No. 3 Georgia's Daniel Jackson names the three-run, game-winning blast in the 9-6 win over No. 11 Auburn as the highlight of his college career. (1:45)

          • ESPN
          Mar 31, 2025, 03:45 PM

          With another week in the books and midseason approaching, Tennessee remains at the top of the rankings as the Vols have been showing their dominance time and time again. They just swept South Carolina on the road, and this weekend they will host a struggling Texas A&M.

          The rest of the top five mostly looks the same as last week's, but Texas has rose to the No. 5 spot as Oregon State dropped out of the top 10 completely to No. 11 after losing two games to unranked Nebraska.

          UCLA was one of the biggest movers, climbing up 10 spots after dominating Purdue on the road. And elsewhere, Auburn dropped five spots after losing all three games to No. 3 Georgia, and Vanderbilt slid nine spots after getting swept by No. 2 Arkansas.

          Coastal Carolina, Kansas State and Arizona State are the newcomers to this week's rankings and take the spots of Wake Forest, Stanford and Arizona.

          Here's how the entire top 25 rankings look as of March 31, plus we break down the controversy in College Station, highlight one of our favorite plays and what we're watching for in the week to come.

          Weekend controversy

          play
          3:12
          Texas A&M coach infuriated with Kentucky over travel curfew

          Texas A&M coach Michael Earley takes exception to Kentucky's handling of the game pacing due to a travel curfew and has some words for Wildcats coach Nick Mingione.

          Before we get into any highlights from this last week, let's dive into what happened between Kentucky and Texas A&M.

          The SEC has a rule, the getaway day travel curfew, that states no new inning can start after 4:30 p.m. local time of the final game of a series on a Sunday. This is to ensure the visiting team can travel home without any potential delays.

          Up 10-5 in the eighth inning, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione seemingly did everything he could to stall the game from mound visits to defensive meetings so the final inning would not start before 4:30 p.m. It didn't go over well on the Texas A&M side.

          And here's what Michael Earley had to say about trying to combat Mingione's strategy.

          Ultimately, Kentucky got the win for its first conference series this season.

          Play of the week

          Stanford might have dropped out of the rankings this week, but it wasn't without a valiant effort on Tatum Marsh's part. He made this incredible diving catch against Virginia.

          play
          0:36
          Tatum Marsh makes incredible diving catch for Stanford

          Tatum Marsh lays out at full stretch to make an incredible catch for Stanford and end the inning vs. Virginia.

          Player to watch

          INF, Alex Lodise, Florida State

          This very well could have been our play of the week because there is literally nothing cooler than beating your rival with a walk-off grand slam. But for that reason alone we're keeping tabs on Lodise. Florida State has been great all season long, and he's a big reason why. He has 11 home runs on the season to go along with 34 RBIs. With Florida State hosting Wake Forest this weekend, Lodise will get another good opportunity to showcase his talents.

          play
          0:38
          Alex Lodise belts walk-off grand slam for FSU

          Alex Lodise gives Florida State an 8-4 win over Florida with a walk-off grand slam.

          Series to watch

          No. 7 LSU at No. 10 Oklahoma

          • 7 p.m. ET on Thursday (ESPN2)

          • 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday (SECN+)

          • 3 p.m. ET on Saturday (SECN+)

          Oklahoma might have just entered the SEC this year, but the Sooners are looking like one of the conference's best baseball squads already. They dropped a couple of games to Alabama over the weekend, both by just two runs, so with LSU coming to Norman, this series will really show if they are the real deal in baseball's best conference. LSU on the other hand has only dropped three games this season (one to Omaha and two to Texas), and really the Tigers are only ranked No. 7 because the other teams above are just that good. LSU just put up 17 runs in its third win over Mississippi State over the weekend, so things in this SEC matchup are sure to be explosive. Freshman Jared Jones has been dominant for the Tigers, and he leads the team with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 26-2
          Next game: vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          2. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 26-3
          Next game: at Grambling, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          3. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 28-2
          Next game: vs. Queens University of Charlotte, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          4. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 23-4
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          5. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 23-3
          Next game: vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          6. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 26-5
          Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          7. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 26-3
          Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          8. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 25-4
          Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          9. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 21-6
          Next game: vs. Jackson State, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          10. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 22-5
          Next game: at Texas Tech, 7:30 pm. on Tuesday

          11. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 20-6
          Next game: vs. UC Irvine, 8:35 p.m. on Friday

          12. UC Irvine

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 21-5
          Next game: vs. San Diego, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          13. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 20-8
          Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          14. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 22-5
          Next game: vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

          15. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 20-7
          Next game: at Portland, 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          16. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 20-8
          Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          17. Dallas Baptist Patriots

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 18-9
          Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          18. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 20-7
          Next game: at Indiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

          19. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 21-7
          Next game: vs. Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          20. Troy Trojans

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 21-8
          Next game: vs. Florida A&M, noon on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 20-8
          Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          22. Kansas State Wildcats

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 19-8
          Next game: at Wichita State, 7 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          23. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 19-5
          Next game: vs. Western Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          24. Arizona State Sun Devils

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 19-9
          Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          25. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 22-6
          Next game: vs. Mercer, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network)