Open Extended Reactions

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk, the second-longest tenured athletic director in the FBS, will retire after 24 years, the school announced on Monday.

According to the release, the Naval Academy Athletic Association will begin a national search and Gladchuk's successor "will assume responsibilities upon a timely transition." Gladchuk will remain involved with "capital projects to the benefit and in support of the physical mission as necessary."

Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

"Since the day the opportunity to represent the United States Naval Academy was extended to us over 24 years ago, Kathy and I have remained committed to its mission without reservation and with the greatest sense of responsibility and privilege," Gladchuk said in a prepared statement.

"In addition, the many men and women who are or will be alumni have motivated us every day to not fall short on the expectation of pursuing excellence in every dimension of our service. Our association has been our passion and to have made a dedicated personal and professional investment of our lives to what this Academy stands for has been a vocation we will always cherish. Our sincerest gratitude to so many coaches, staff, associates and friends who have made our journey at the Naval Academy the finest days of our 50-year career in athletics."

Gladchuk has overseen the most successful era in the history of Navy athletics, as the Midshipmen have won four national championships, 251 conference titles, 12 Commander-in-Chief trophies, produced 352 All-Americans and 139 Academic All-Americans, and gone to 16 bowl games during his tenure.

Gladchuk also added six varsity sports to give Navy 36 varsity sports teams, tied with Stanford and Ohio State for the most in the FBS. After 134 years as a football independent, Gladchuk engineered Navy football's move to the American Athletic Conference in 2015.

"Our appreciation to Chet and Kathy for their years of dedicated service to our mission and midshipmen," said Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, USN. "We have enjoyed many wonderful accomplishments under Chet's administrative leadership and the NAAA and Academy is positioned extremely well into the future due to his contributions. We wish the Gladchuks the very best and will remain grateful for many years to come due to a legacy of excellence and the untiring commitment he made to the advancement of the physical mission."