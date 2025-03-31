Open Extended Reactions

Florida State softball coach Lonni Alameda is undergoing treatment for breast cancer but will continue to coach the team this season, she and the school announced Monday.

Alameda, 54, said in a statement, "Cancer is a difficult diagnosis to hear, but I've been encouraged by the progress so far in my treatment."

In a video message posted on social media, Alameda thanked the school, the staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, her team and those around her for the support.

I'm so thankful for all your support, and I could not be in a better situation than I am in with TMH, Florida State Athletics, my team and my staff. I'm ready to go through this journey together



Go Noles

"I'm in a really good spot, have a really good plan and I'm so supported," Alameda said. "Thank you as a family out there for all the love, but it's business as usual. We're in the middle of a season and Team 42 has just been getting after it. They love me, I know that. We're going to make all quality decisions for my health first, but then we're going to keep getting after this season.

"Let's continue on the journey together."

Florida State (33-5) is currently ranked No. 8 in the Top 25 and stands alone in first place at 9-0 in the ACC.