College baseball Week 8: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Welcome Arkansas to the top of the rankings!
In one of the most stunning upsets of the season, Tennessee lost its series at home (!) to a struggling Texas A&M team. Tennessee took the first game of the series and recorded a no-hitter in the run-rule win, so what Texas A&M followed with shocked the entire college baseball world. The Aggies put up 26 runs over the second and third games to take the series in Knoxville. As a result, Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 5 in the rankings.
The rest of the top 10 took quite a shakeup, too, with multiple teams moving up and down, and most notably UCLA entering in at No. 10. Lower in the rankings, the Kansas Jayhawks enter in at No. 22 along with the Arizona Wildcats at No. 24 and the Virginia Tech Hokies sliding in at No. 25. Arizona State dropped out after losing its series against rival Arizona, and Dallas Baptist and Kansas State dropped out, as well.
Here's how all the top 25 rankings look as of April 7.
Play of the week
Ryan Wideman had one of the best catches all week with this robbery against Vanderbilt. While Western Kentucky didn't end up winning the game, the Hilltoppers showed a lot of fight in this 5-4 10-inning loss.
Vanderbilt looks headed for a walk-off win in extras, but Ryan Wideman leaps up to rob a home run and keep Western Kentucky alive.
Player to watch
OF, Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
Last year's freshman of the year for D1 Baseball and Perfect Game is in the middle of a solid follow-up season. So far, he has recorded 12 home runs for the Yellow Jackets and 41 RBIs. He's a big reason why Georgia Tech finds itself at No. 18 right now. With a tough test against Auburn coming up, Burress will certainly be depended on even more than he regularly is.
Drew Burress (Georgia Tech) with a Spectacular Hit Stanford, 04/06/2025
Series to watch
No. 1 Arkansas at No. 7 Georgia
5 p.m. ET on Friday (SECN+)
1 p.m. ET on Saturday (SECN+)
Noon ET on Sunday (SECN+)
What will the newest No. 1 team have in store on the road against Georgia? Well, if it's anything like last week, get your popcorn ready. The Razorbacks put up 51 runs against Missouri in Fayetteville this past weekend in just 21 innings of work. Arkansas' bats have been hot all season long, and it doesn't seem like it'll be slowing down any time soon. Charles Davalan leads the team with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs and two other Razorbacks (Wehiwa Aloy and Brent Iredale) have recorded 10 home runs, too.
Georgia on the other hand just dropped three games on the road to now No. 2-ranked Texas and is eager to get back on track. The Bulldogs had been playing solid baseball up until their meeting with the Longhorns, so if they can take at least one game, it will go a long way. But as evidenced last weekend, anything can happen this season, so we can't wait to see what this entire week has in store.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 2
Record: 30-3
Next game: vs. Arkansas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)
2. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 5
Record: 56-4
Next game: vs. Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
3. LSU Tigers
Previous rank: 7
Record: 30-3
Next game: at Nicholls, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
4. Clemson Tigers
Previous rank: 6
Record: 30-5
Next game: vs. Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
5. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous rank: 1
Record: 28-4
Next game: vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
6. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 9
Record: 24-7
Next game: at Memphis, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
7. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 3
Record: 29-5
Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
8. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 11
Record: 22-7
Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday
9. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 4
Record: 25-6
Next game: at Florida, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN2)
10. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 14
Record: 25-6
Next game: vs. Long Beach State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday
11. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 16
Record: 22-10
Next game: at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 8
Record: 27-6
Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
13. UC Irvine
Previous rank: 12
Record: 23-7
Next game: at UC Davis, 9 p.m. on Friday
14. Louisville Cardinals
Previous rank: 18
Record: 24-7
Next game: vs. Kentucky, 9 p.m. on ACC Network
15. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 15
Record: 22-9
Next game: at Maryland, 6 p.m. on Friday
16. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 19
Record: 24-8
Next game: at Elon, 6 p.m. on Tuesday
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous rank: 23
Record: 24-8
Next game: vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)
18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 25
Record: 26-6
Next game: vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
19. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 10
Record: 23-8
Next game: vs. Dallas Baptist, 7:30 pm. on Tuesday (SECN+)
20. Troy Trojans
Previous rank: 20
Record: 24-9
Next game: at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 21
Record: 23-9
Next game: at UNCW, 6 p.m. on Tuesday
22. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous rank: NR
Record: 27-6
Next game: vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
23. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 13
Record: 22-10
Next game: at Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday
24. Arizona Wildcats
Previous rank: NR
Record: 22-9
Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
25. Virginia Tech Hokies
Previous rank: NR
Record: 22-10
Next game: vs. Troy, 5 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)