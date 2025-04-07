College baseball Week 8: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome Arkansas to the top of the rankings!

In one of the most stunning upsets of the season, Tennessee lost its series at home (!) to a struggling Texas A&M team. Tennessee took the first game of the series and recorded a no-hitter in the run-rule win, so what Texas A&M followed with shocked the entire college baseball world. The Aggies put up 26 runs over the second and third games to take the series in Knoxville. As a result, Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 5 in the rankings.

The rest of the top 10 took quite a shakeup, too, with multiple teams moving up and down, and most notably UCLA entering in at No. 10. Lower in the rankings, the Kansas Jayhawks enter in at No. 22 along with the Arizona Wildcats at No. 24 and the Virginia Tech Hokies sliding in at No. 25. Arizona State dropped out after losing its series against rival Arizona, and Dallas Baptist and Kansas State dropped out, as well.

Here's how all the top 25 rankings look as of April 7.

Play of the week

Ryan Wideman had one of the best catches all week with this robbery against Vanderbilt. While Western Kentucky didn't end up winning the game, the Hilltoppers showed a lot of fight in this 5-4 10-inning loss.

play 0:23 Western Kentucky outfielder reaches over wall to rob walk-off HR Vanderbilt looks headed for a walk-off win in extras, but Ryan Wideman leaps up to rob a home run and keep Western Kentucky alive.

Player to watch

OF, Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

Last year's freshman of the year for D1 Baseball and Perfect Game is in the middle of a solid follow-up season. So far, he has recorded 12 home runs for the Yellow Jackets and 41 RBIs. He's a big reason why Georgia Tech finds itself at No. 18 right now. With a tough test against Auburn coming up, Burress will certainly be depended on even more than he regularly is.

play 0:47 Drew Burress belts a homer Drew Burress (Georgia Tech) with a Spectacular Hit Stanford, 04/06/2025

Series to watch

No. 1 Arkansas at No. 7 Georgia

5 p.m. ET on Friday (SECN+)

1 p.m. ET on Saturday (SECN+)

Noon ET on Sunday (SECN+)

What will the newest No. 1 team have in store on the road against Georgia? Well, if it's anything like last week, get your popcorn ready. The Razorbacks put up 51 runs against Missouri in Fayetteville this past weekend in just 21 innings of work. Arkansas' bats have been hot all season long, and it doesn't seem like it'll be slowing down any time soon. Charles Davalan leads the team with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs and two other Razorbacks (Wehiwa Aloy and Brent Iredale) have recorded 10 home runs, too.

Georgia on the other hand just dropped three games on the road to now No. 2-ranked Texas and is eager to get back on track. The Bulldogs had been playing solid baseball up until their meeting with the Longhorns, so if they can take at least one game, it will go a long way. But as evidenced last weekend, anything can happen this season, so we can't wait to see what this entire week has in store.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 2

Record: 30-3

Next game: vs. Arkansas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 5

Record: 56-4

Next game: vs. Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

3. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 30-3

Next game: at Nicholls, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

4. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 30-5

Next game: vs. Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 1

Record: 28-4

Next game: vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

6. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 9

Record: 24-7

Next game: at Memphis, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

7. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 3

Record: 29-5

Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

8. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 22-7

Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

9. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 4

Record: 25-6

Next game: at Florida, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN2)

10. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 14

Record: 25-6

Next game: vs. Long Beach State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

11. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 22-10

Next game: at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 8

Record: 27-6

Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

13. UC Irvine

Previous rank: 12

Record: 23-7

Next game: at UC Davis, 9 p.m. on Friday

14. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 18

Record: 24-7

Next game: vs. Kentucky, 9 p.m. on ACC Network

15. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 15

Record: 22-9

Next game: at Maryland, 6 p.m. on Friday

16. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 19

Record: 24-8

Next game: at Elon, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

17. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 23

Record: 24-8

Next game: vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 25

Record: 26-6

Next game: vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

19. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 10

Record: 23-8

Next game: vs. Dallas Baptist, 7:30 pm. on Tuesday (SECN+)

20. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 20

Record: 24-9

Next game: at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 21

Record: 23-9

Next game: at UNCW, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

22. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: NR

Record: 27-6

Next game: vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

23. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 13

Record: 22-10

Next game: at Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

24. Arizona Wildcats

Previous rank: NR

Record: 22-9

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

25. Virginia Tech Hokies

Previous rank: NR

Record: 22-10

Next game: vs. Troy, 5 p.m. on Wednesday (ACCNX)