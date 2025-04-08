Open Extended Reactions

Although Mother Nature cancelled big games between the Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners and UCF Knights, we still got to see plenty of good softball.

The Florida State Seminoles started the week with a victory over the rival Florida Gators, then moved on to win games over the Virginia Cavaliers. The Arkansas Razorbacks finished the Gators off on the road, winning the SEC series. Texas' Teagan Kavan owned the weekend tossing 26 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings in the Longhorns series against Missouri, and UCLA's Taylor Tinsley led the Bruins to a big win over Ohio State with her 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Florida and Georgia both took a tumble down our poll after losses, meanwhile the Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers are our two risers.

Let's take a look at this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus our player of the week and game to watch.

Play of the week

Idaho State's Olivia Robison didn't just knock the ball out of the park, she knocked it right into a fan's car window. Check out Robison's fourth home run of the season that helped lift the Bengals past Northern Colorado.

Player to watch

Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas

Ellis has played at another level this season. She leads the Razorbacks in virtually every hitting statistic -- .511 batting average, 59 RBIs and 20 home runs -- and is playing near-perfect on defense with 200 putouts and just three errors. This past weekend against the Florida Gators, Ellis had six RBIs, one stolen base and one homer. She has cemented herself as one of the best hitters in the game right now.

Game to watch

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

The 2025 edition of the Bedlam Rivalry will look a little different and come a little bit earlier, but the competitiveness will remain the same. The Sooners own a 104-74 all-time record over the Cowgirls, but Oklahoma dropped two games in last year's regular-season series. Will the Sooners get the last laugh this year? Or can the Cowgirls take home the bragging rights again?

Oklahoma State comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak after struggling to hit against Arizona's pitching staff. Meanwhile, the Sooners are looking to continue heading in the right direction, with the help of Sam Landry's 1.83 ERA and Kasidi Pickering's .902 slugging percentage. Because of conference realignment, this will be the lone matchup between these two teams this year, so make sure to tune into one of the best rivalries in softball!

Week 9 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas (25 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Record: 37-3

Next game: vs. Texas State, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

2. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 3

Record: 34-3

Next game: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

3. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 4

Record: 34-5

Next game: vs. LSU, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

4. Oregon

Previous rank: 5

Record: 35-4

Next game: at Minnesota, Friday at 6 p.m.

5. Tennessee

Previous rank: 6

Record: 32-8

Next game: at Texas, Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

6. LSU

Previous rank: 7

Record: 34-5

Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

7. UCLA

Previous rank: 8

Record: 36-5

Next game: at Cal Baptist, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

8. Florida

Previous rank: 2

Record: 34-8

Next game: at Stetson, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

9. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 36-6

Next game: at Saint Mary's, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

10. Arkansas

Previous rank: 13

Record: 29-8

Next game: vs. South Carolina, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

11. South Carolina

Previous rank: 9

Record: 30-8

Next game: vs. Charleston Southern, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

12. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 11

Record: 32-5

Next game: vs. Charlotte, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 12

Record: 33-7

Next game: at Kansas, Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 14

Record: 31-9

Next game: vs. Houston, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

15. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 15

Record: 31-10

Next game: vs. Missouri, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

16. Duke

Previous rank: 19

Record: 29-12

Next game: at Pitt, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

17. Stanford

Previous rank: 17

Record: 26-8

Next game: at Boise State, Friday at 8 p.m.

18. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 18

Record: 23-11

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

19. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 20

Record: 29-9

Next game: vs. UT Martin, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

20. Georgia

Previous rank: 16

Record: 25-13

Next game: vs. USC-Upstate, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

21. Clemson

Previous rank: 25

Record: 30-11

Next game: vs. Winthrop, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

22. Alabama

Previous rank: 23

Record: 28-15

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

23. Nebraska

Previous rank: 21

Record: 28-10

Next game: vs. Creighton, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

24. Ohio State

Previous rank: 22

Record: 30-9-1

Next game: at Pitt, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

25. Liberty

Previous rank: 24

Record: 33-8

Next game: vs. Virginia, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+