How to watch 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics championships

Top-seeded LSU's quest for a second straight NCAA women's gymnastics national championship continues Thursday when the Tigers headline the eight teams set to compete in the national semifinals.

No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Missouri and No. 11 Alabama will make up the first semifinal. No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 Michigan State will take the mat in the second semifinal.

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to Saturday's national championship.

The team championship will be awarded to the squad with the highest cumulative team score, with five scores counting per event. The all-around and individual event titles will be awarded to the individuals with the highest cumulative score during the semifinals.

Both the semifinals and national championship will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma looks to reclaim its spot at the top of the podium after winning it all in 2022 and 2023.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Semifinal I: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ (Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama)

Semifinal II: 9 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ (LSU, Utah, UCLA, Michigan State)

Saturday

Championship preview: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

National championship: 4 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

