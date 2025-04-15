It's been a tough few days for the top teams in the nation. Then-No. 1 Texas lost its at-home series against Tennessee, and then-No. 2 Oklahoma was defeated by Alabama after a walk-off home run on Monday night.
With Tennessee's series win over the Longhorns, the Volunteers became the first SEC team since LSU in 2007 to win regular-season series' over both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams within a single season. Thanks to their impressive performance, the Vols shot up our rankings. Also in the SEC, Texas A&M swept LSU in their weekend series, Florida took two versus Ole Miss, and Arkansas won its series against South Carolina.
Florida State made a huge statement in its visit to the West Coast, outscoring Cal 35-7 and beating Saint Mary's 3-0. Oregon, UCLA, Clemson Arizona and Virginia Tech earned just a few of the weekend sweeps. Meanwhile, Georgia and Oklahoma State slipped up with multiple losses.
How far did the Longhorns and Sooners fall? Which teams rose the most?
Let's take a look at this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus what to watch.
Play of the week
Going. Going. Gone! Check out Audrey Vandagriff's walk-off homer to help the Tide top the Sooners.
Player to watch
Jahni Kerr, OF, Florida State
Kerr has played a major role in the Seminoles' recent success. In the team's series against Cal, she had 10 RBIs and three home runs for a .383 ERA. With 34 RBIs, seven home runs and a .679 slugging percentage on the year, we're excited to see what the redshirt senior has in store the rest of the way.
Series to watch
No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 6 Oregon
Friday: 10 p.m. ET
Saturday: 7 p.m. ET
Sunday: 5 p.m. ET
Who's ready for this huge Big Ten softball matchup? Yes, that still sounds a little strange, but that's not the point. Both of these teams sit atop the conference's standings and have been dominating in every way. The Bruins travel to Eugene on a 12-game win streak, and the Ducks are coming off of a series sweep over Minnesota.
Keep an eye on UCLA's pitching staff, which has been playing at the top of its game. The Bruins' 2.17 ERA is the 10th-best mark in softball, and Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry have both tossed over 100 strikeouts. Oregon's .358 batting average ranks eighth-best, with Stefini Ma'ake leading the team with 46 RBIs and 13 homers.
Week 10 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 3
Record: 37-5
Next game: at Missouri, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+
2. Tennessee
Previous rank: 5
Record: 34-9
Next game: vs. Auburn, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
3. Texas
Previous rank: 1
Record: 39-5
Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+
4. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 2
Record: 36-5
Next game: vs. Mississippi State, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
5. UCLA
Previous rank: 7
Record: 40-5
Next game: at Oregon, Friday at 10 p.m.
6. Oregon
Previous rank: 4
Record: 38-4
Next game: vs. Oregon State, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
7. Florida
Previous rank: 8
Record: 37-9
Next game: vs. Alabama, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
8. Florida State
Previous rank: 9
Record: 40-6
Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra
9. LSU
Previous rank: 6
Record: 35-8
Next game: at Texas, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+
10. Arkansas
Previous rank: 10
Record: 31-9
Next game: at Central Arkansas, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
11. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 12
Record: 36-5
Next game: at Pitt, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra
12. South Carolina
Previous rank: 11
Record: 32-10
Next game: at Clemson, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network
13. Arizona
Previous rank: 13
Record: 36-7
Next game: vs. Texas Tech, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
14. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 14
Record: 34-9
Next game: at Arizona, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
15. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 15
Record: 33-11
Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
16. Stanford
Previous rank: 17
Record: 29-8
Next game: at Pacific, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
T17. Alabama
Previous rank: 22
Record: 30-16
Next game: at Florida, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+
T17. Duke
Previous rank: 16
Record: 31-13
Next game: at Charlotte, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
19. Clemson
Previous rank: 21
Record: 34-11
Next game: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network
20. Ole Miss
Previous rank: 19
Record: 31-11
Next game: at Georgia, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
21. Nebraska
Previous rank: 23
Record: 32-10
Next game: vs. Indiana, Friday at 6 p.m.
22. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 18
Record: 24-14
Next game: vs. Wichita State, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
23. Georgia
Previous rank: 20
Record: 27-15
Next game: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
24. Ohio State
Previous rank: 24
Record: 33-10-1
25. Liberty
Previous rank: 25
Record: 33-8
Next game: vs. Sam Houston, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+