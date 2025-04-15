        <
          College softball rankings: 2025 NCAA Week 10 Top 25 poll

          Bama's Vandagriff after walk-off HR: 'The best is yet to come' (1:48)

          After capping her huge night with a walk-off homer in No. 22 Alabama's 2-1 win over No. 2 Oklahoma, freshman Audrey Vandagriff says she and her teammates are just getting started. (1:48)

          Apr 15, 2025, 04:30 PM

          It's been a tough few days for the top teams in the nation. Then-No. 1 Texas lost its at-home series against Tennessee, and then-No. 2 Oklahoma was defeated by Alabama after a walk-off home run on Monday night.

          With Tennessee's series win over the Longhorns, the Volunteers became the first SEC team since LSU in 2007 to win regular-season series' over both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams within a single season. Thanks to their impressive performance, the Vols shot up our rankings. Also in the SEC, Texas A&M swept LSU in their weekend series, Florida took two versus Ole Miss, and Arkansas won its series against South Carolina.

          Florida State made a huge statement in its visit to the West Coast, outscoring Cal 35-7 and beating Saint Mary's 3-0. Oregon, UCLA, Clemson Arizona and Virginia Tech earned just a few of the weekend sweeps. Meanwhile, Georgia and Oklahoma State slipped up with multiple losses.

          How far did the Longhorns and Sooners fall? Which teams rose the most?

          Let's take a look at this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus what to watch.

          Play of the week

          Going. Going. Gone! Check out Audrey Vandagriff's walk-off homer to help the Tide top the Sooners.

          Player to watch

          Jahni Kerr, OF, Florida State

          Kerr has played a major role in the Seminoles' recent success. In the team's series against Cal, she had 10 RBIs and three home runs for a .383 ERA. With 34 RBIs, seven home runs and a .679 slugging percentage on the year, we're excited to see what the redshirt senior has in store the rest of the way.

          Series to watch

          No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 6 Oregon

          • Friday: 10 p.m. ET

          • Saturday: 7 p.m. ET

          • Sunday: 5 p.m. ET

          Who's ready for this huge Big Ten softball matchup? Yes, that still sounds a little strange, but that's not the point. Both of these teams sit atop the conference's standings and have been dominating in every way. The Bruins travel to Eugene on a 12-game win streak, and the Ducks are coming off of a series sweep over Minnesota.

          Keep an eye on UCLA's pitching staff, which has been playing at the top of its game. The Bruins' 2.17 ERA is the 10th-best mark in softball, and Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry have both tossed over 100 strikeouts. Oregon's .358 batting average ranks eighth-best, with Stefini Ma'ake leading the team with 46 RBIs and 13 homers.

          Week 10 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 37-5

          Next game: at Missouri, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

          2. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 34-9

          Next game: vs. Auburn, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          3. Texas

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 39-5

          Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+

          4. Oklahoma

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 36-5

          Next game: vs. Mississippi State, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

          5. UCLA

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 40-5

          Next game: at Oregon, Friday at 10 p.m.

          6. Oregon

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 38-4

          Next game: vs. Oregon State, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

          7. Florida

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 37-9

          Next game: vs. Alabama, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          8. Florida State

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 40-6

          Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

          9. LSU

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 35-8

          Next game: at Texas, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+

          10. Arkansas

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 31-9

          Next game: at Central Arkansas, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          11. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 36-5

          Next game: at Pitt, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

          12. South Carolina

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 32-10

          Next game: at Clemson, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

          13. Arizona

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 36-7

          Next game: vs. Texas Tech, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          14. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 34-9

          Next game: at Arizona, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          15. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 33-11

          Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

          16. Stanford

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 29-8

          Next game: at Pacific, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          T17. Alabama

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 30-16

          Next game: at Florida, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

          T17. Duke

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 31-13

          Next game: at Charlotte, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          19. Clemson

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 34-11

          Next game: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

          20. Ole Miss

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 31-11

          Next game: at Georgia, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

          21. Nebraska

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 32-10

          Next game: vs. Indiana, Friday at 6 p.m.

          22. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 24-14

          Next game: vs. Wichita State, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          23. Georgia

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 27-15

          Next game: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

          24. Ohio State

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 33-10-1

          Next game: at Dayton, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

          25. Liberty

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 33-8

          Next game: vs. Sam Houston, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+