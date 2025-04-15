After capping her huge night with a walk-off homer in No. 22 Alabama's 2-1 win over No. 2 Oklahoma, freshman Audrey Vandagriff says she and her teammates are just getting started. (1:48)

Bama's Vandagriff after walk-off HR: 'The best is yet to come' (1:48)

It's been a tough few days for the top teams in the nation. Then-No. 1 Texas lost its at-home series against Tennessee, and then-No. 2 Oklahoma was defeated by Alabama after a walk-off home run on Monday night.

With Tennessee's series win over the Longhorns, the Volunteers became the first SEC team since LSU in 2007 to win regular-season series' over both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams within a single season. Thanks to their impressive performance, the Vols shot up our rankings. Also in the SEC, Texas A&M swept LSU in their weekend series, Florida took two versus Ole Miss, and Arkansas won its series against South Carolina.

Florida State made a huge statement in its visit to the West Coast, outscoring Cal 35-7 and beating Saint Mary's 3-0. Oregon, UCLA, Clemson Arizona and Virginia Tech earned just a few of the weekend sweeps. Meanwhile, Georgia and Oklahoma State slipped up with multiple losses.

How far did the Longhorns and Sooners fall? Which teams rose the most?

Let's take a look at this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus what to watch.

Play of the week

Going. Going. Gone! Check out Audrey Vandagriff's walk-off homer to help the Tide top the Sooners.

Player to watch

Jahni Kerr, OF, Florida State

Kerr has played a major role in the Seminoles' recent success. In the team's series against Cal, she had 10 RBIs and three home runs for a .383 ERA. With 34 RBIs, seven home runs and a .679 slugging percentage on the year, we're excited to see what the redshirt senior has in store the rest of the way.

Series to watch

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 6 Oregon

Friday: 10 p.m. ET

Saturday: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday: 5 p.m. ET

Who's ready for this huge Big Ten softball matchup? Yes, that still sounds a little strange, but that's not the point. Both of these teams sit atop the conference's standings and have been dominating in every way. The Bruins travel to Eugene on a 12-game win streak, and the Ducks are coming off of a series sweep over Minnesota.

Keep an eye on UCLA's pitching staff, which has been playing at the top of its game. The Bruins' 2.17 ERA is the 10th-best mark in softball, and Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry have both tossed over 100 strikeouts. Oregon's .358 batting average ranks eighth-best, with Stefini Ma'ake leading the team with 46 RBIs and 13 homers.

Week 10 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 3

Record: 37-5

Next game: at Missouri, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

2. Tennessee

Previous rank: 5

Record: 34-9

Next game: vs. Auburn, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

3. Texas

Previous rank: 1

Record: 39-5

Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+

4. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 2

Record: 36-5

Next game: vs. Mississippi State, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

5. UCLA

Previous rank: 7

Record: 40-5

Next game: at Oregon, Friday at 10 p.m.

6. Oregon

Previous rank: 4

Record: 38-4

Next game: vs. Oregon State, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

7. Florida

Previous rank: 8

Record: 37-9

Next game: vs. Alabama, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

8. Florida State

Previous rank: 9

Record: 40-6

Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

9. LSU

Previous rank: 6

Record: 35-8

Next game: at Texas, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+

10. Arkansas

Previous rank: 10

Record: 31-9

Next game: at Central Arkansas, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

11. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 12

Record: 36-5

Next game: at Pitt, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

12. South Carolina

Previous rank: 11

Record: 32-10

Next game: at Clemson, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 13

Record: 36-7

Next game: vs. Texas Tech, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 14

Record: 34-9

Next game: at Arizona, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

15. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 15

Record: 33-11

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

16. Stanford

Previous rank: 17

Record: 29-8

Next game: at Pacific, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

T17. Alabama

Previous rank: 22

Record: 30-16

Next game: at Florida, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

T17. Duke

Previous rank: 16

Record: 31-13

Next game: at Charlotte, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

19. Clemson

Previous rank: 21

Record: 34-11

Next game: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

20. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 19

Record: 31-11

Next game: at Georgia, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

21. Nebraska

Previous rank: 23

Record: 32-10

Next game: vs. Indiana, Friday at 6 p.m.

22. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 18

Record: 24-14

Next game: vs. Wichita State, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

23. Georgia

Previous rank: 20

Record: 27-15

Next game: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

24. Ohio State

Previous rank: 24

Record: 33-10-1

Next game: at Dayton, Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

25. Liberty

Previous rank: 25

Record: 33-8

Next game: vs. Sam Houston, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+