NCAA women's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

At the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championships, LSU beat out California, Utah and Florida for top honors. In the 2025 event, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Missouri made the final four.

Georgia holds the record for most women's college gymnastics championships with 10, followed by Utah (nine), UCLA (seven), Oklahoma (six) and Alabama (six).

Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA women's gymnastics:

2024: LSU

2023: Oklahoma

2022: Oklahoma

2021: Michigan

2020: Canceled because of COVID-19

2019: Oklahoma

2018: UCLA

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Florida

2014: Florida, Oklahoma

2013: Florida

2012: Alabama

2011: Alabama

2010: UCLA

2009: Georgia

2008: Georgia

2007: Georgia

2006: Georgia

2005: Georgia

2004: UCLA

2003: UCLA

2002: Alabama

2001: UCLA

2000: UCLA

1999: Georgia

1998: Georgia

1997: UCLA

1996: Alabama

1995: Utah

1994: Utah

1993: Georgia

1992: Utah

1991: Alabama

1990: Utah

1989: Georgia

1988: Alabama

1987: Georgia

1986: Utah

1985: Utah

1984: Utah

1983: Utah

1982: Utah

