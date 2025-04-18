NCAA women's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

At the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championships, LSU beat out California, Utah and Florida for top honors. In the 2025 event, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Missouri made the final four.
Georgia holds the record for most women's college gymnastics championships with 10, followed by Utah (nine), UCLA (seven), Oklahoma (six) and Alabama (six).
Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA women's gymnastics:
2024: LSU
2023: Oklahoma
2022: Oklahoma
2021: Michigan
2020: Canceled because of COVID-19
2019: Oklahoma
2018: UCLA
2017: Oklahoma
2016: Oklahoma
2015: Florida
2014: Florida, Oklahoma
2013: Florida
2012: Alabama
2011: Alabama
2010: UCLA
2009: Georgia
2008: Georgia
2007: Georgia
2006: Georgia
2005: Georgia
2004: UCLA
2003: UCLA
2002: Alabama
2001: UCLA
2000: UCLA
1999: Georgia
1998: Georgia
1997: UCLA
1996: Alabama
1995: Utah
1994: Utah
1993: Georgia
1992: Utah
1991: Alabama
1990: Utah
1989: Georgia
1988: Alabama
1987: Georgia
1986: Utah
1985: Utah
1984: Utah
1983: Utah
1982: Utah
