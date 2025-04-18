        <
          NCAA women's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

          LSU won its first gymnastics title in 2024. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire
          Apr 18, 2025, 02:18 PM

          At the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championships, LSU beat out California, Utah and Florida for top honors. In the 2025 event, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Missouri made the final four.

          Georgia holds the record for most women's college gymnastics championships with 10, followed by Utah (nine), UCLA (seven), Oklahoma (six) and Alabama (six).

          Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA women's gymnastics:

          • 2024: LSU

          • 2023: Oklahoma

          • 2022: Oklahoma

          • 2021: Michigan

          • 2020: Canceled because of COVID-19

          • 2019: Oklahoma

          • 2018: UCLA

          • 2017: Oklahoma

          • 2016: Oklahoma

          • 2015: Florida

          • 2014: Florida, Oklahoma

          • 2013: Florida

          • 2012: Alabama

          • 2011: Alabama

          • 2010: UCLA

          • 2009: Georgia

          • 2008: Georgia

          • 2007: Georgia

          • 2006: Georgia

          • 2005: Georgia

          • 2004: UCLA

          • 2003: UCLA

          • 2002: Alabama

          • 2001: UCLA

          • 2000: UCLA

          • 1999: Georgia

          • 1998: Georgia

          • 1997: UCLA

          • 1996: Alabama

          • 1995: Utah

          • 1994: Utah

          • 1993: Georgia

          • 1992: Utah

          • 1991: Alabama

          • 1990: Utah

          • 1989: Georgia

          • 1988: Alabama

          • 1987: Georgia

          • 1986: Utah

          • 1985: Utah

          • 1984: Utah

          • 1983: Utah

          • 1982: Utah

