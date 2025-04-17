Florida State canceled all home athletic events through Sunday after an on-campus shooting left two people dead and six others injured Thursday.

The two people who are deceased were not students at the university. A family member said that university employee Robert Morales was one of those who were killed. Attorneys for the family of the second victim identified him as Tiru Chabba, a food service vendor executive.

A 20-year-old suspect, Phoenix Ikner, who is a Florida State student, is in custody and receiving medical attention, according to officials. The alleged shooter is the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy. He had access to one of her personal weapons and that handgun was found at the scene. He also had a shotgun, officials said.

FSU sent out an alert around noon ET about an active shooter near the student union and urged those on campus to shelter in place.

The athletic department made the decision to cancel athletic events Thursday through Sunday shortly thereafter. Classes are canceled for all students through Friday as well.

The No. 7 Seminoles baseball team was set to host a three-game series against Virginia starting Thursday. The No. 4 softball team was scheduled to host its final home series of the regular season against Georgia Tech, starting Friday.

In addition, Florida State was scheduled to hold its last two spring football practices this week, and those have been canceled as well.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone at Florida State University, the Tallahassee community, and all those affected by today's tragic event," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "The entire ACC family stands in support of Florida State, and our hearts will remain with all of those impacted."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.