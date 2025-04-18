        <
        >

          NCAA men's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

          Stanford won the NCAA men's gymnastics title in 2024. Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Apr 18, 2025, 04:17 PM

          Stanford hopes to capture its sixth straight national title at the 2025 NCAA men's gymnastics championships. At the 2024 event, the Cardinal outmatched Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State for the title. Air Force, Army, Cal, Illinois, Michigan, Navy, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford and William & Mary made the championships qualifier round for the 2025 competition.

          Penn State and Oklahoma share the record for the most NCAA men's gymnastics championships, with 12 apiece.

          Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA men's gymnastics:

          • 2024: Stanford

          • 2023: Stanford

          • 2022: Stanford

          • 2021: Stanford

          • 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

          • 2019: Stanford

          • 2018: Oklahoma

          • 2017: Oklahoma

          • 2016: Oklahoma

          • 2015: Oklahoma

          • 2014: Michigan

          • 2013: Michigan

          • 2012: Illinois

          • 2011: Stanford

          • 2010: Michigan

          • 2009: Stanford

          • 2008: Oklahoma

          • 2007: Penn State

          • 2006: Oklahoma

          • 2005: Oklahoma

          • 2004: Penn State

          • 2003: Oklahoma

          • 2002: Oklahoma

          • 2001: Ohio State

          • 2000: Penn State

          • 1999: Michigan

          • 1998: California

          • 1997: California

          • 1996: Ohio State

          • 1995: Stanford

          • 1994: Nebraska

          • 1993: Stanford

          • 1992: Stanford

          • 1991: Oklahoma

          • 1990: Nebraska

          • 1989: Illinois

          • 1988: Nebraska

          • 1987: UCLA

          • 1986: Arizona State

          • 1985: Ohio State

          • 1984: UCLA

          • 1983: Nebraska

          • 1982: Nebraska

          • 1981: Nebraska

          • 1980: Nebraska

          • 1979: Nebraska

          • 1978: Oklahoma

          • 1977: Indiana State/Oklahoma

          • 1976: Penn State

          • 1975: California

          • 1974: Iowa State

          • 1973: Iowa State

          • 1972: Southern Illinois

          • 1971: Iowa State

          • 1970: Michigan

          • 1969: Iowa

          • 1968: California

          • 1967: Southern Illinois

          • 1966: Southern Illinois

          • 1965: Penn State

          • 1964: Southern Illinois

          • 1963: Michigan

          • 1962: Southern California

          • 1961: Penn State

          • 1960: Penn State

          • 1959: Penn State

          • 1958: Michigan State/Illinois

          • 1957: Penn State

          • 1956: Illinois

          • 1955: Illinois

          • 1954: Penn State

          • 1953: Penn State

          • 1952: Florida State

          • 1951: Florida State

          • 1950: Illinois

          • 1949: Temple

          • 1948: Penn State

          • 1942: Illinois

          • 1941: Illinois

          • 1940: Illinois

          • 1939: Illinois

          • 1938: Chicago

          Check out the ESPN college sports page for the latest news on your favorite NCAA athletes and events.