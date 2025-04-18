NCAA men's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

Stanford hopes to capture its sixth straight national title at the 2025 NCAA men's gymnastics championships. At the 2024 event, the Cardinal outmatched Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State for the title. Air Force, Army, Cal, Illinois, Michigan, Navy, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford and William & Mary made the championships qualifier round for the 2025 competition.

Penn State and Oklahoma share the record for the most NCAA men's gymnastics championships, with 12 apiece.

Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA men's gymnastics:

2024: Stanford

2023: Stanford

2022: Stanford

2021: Stanford

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Stanford

2018: Oklahoma

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Oklahoma

2014: Michigan

2013: Michigan

2012: Illinois

2011: Stanford

2010: Michigan

2009: Stanford

2008: Oklahoma

2007: Penn State

2006: Oklahoma

2005: Oklahoma

2004: Penn State

2003: Oklahoma

2002: Oklahoma

2001: Ohio State

2000: Penn State

1999: Michigan

1998: California

1997: California

1996: Ohio State

1995: Stanford

1994: Nebraska

1993: Stanford

1992: Stanford

1991: Oklahoma

1990: Nebraska

1989: Illinois

1988: Nebraska

1987: UCLA

1986: Arizona State

1985: Ohio State

1984: UCLA

1983: Nebraska

1982: Nebraska

1981: Nebraska

1980: Nebraska

1979: Nebraska

1978: Oklahoma

1977: Indiana State/Oklahoma

1976: Penn State

1975: California

1974: Iowa State

1973: Iowa State

1972: Southern Illinois

1971: Iowa State

1970: Michigan

1969: Iowa

1968: California

1967: Southern Illinois

1966: Southern Illinois

1965: Penn State

1964: Southern Illinois

1963: Michigan

1962: Southern California

1961: Penn State

1960: Penn State

1959: Penn State

1958: Michigan State/Illinois

1957: Penn State

1956: Illinois

1955: Illinois

1954: Penn State

1953: Penn State

1952: Florida State

1951: Florida State

1950: Illinois

1949: Temple

1948: Penn State

1942: Illinois

1941: Illinois

1940: Illinois

1939: Illinois

1938: Chicago

