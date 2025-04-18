NCAA men's gymnastics championship: All-time winners list

Stanford hopes to capture its sixth straight national title at the 2025 NCAA men's gymnastics championships. At the 2024 event, the Cardinal outmatched Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State for the title. Air Force, Army, Cal, Illinois, Michigan, Navy, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford and William & Mary made the championships qualifier round for the 2025 competition.
Penn State and Oklahoma share the record for the most NCAA men's gymnastics championships, with 12 apiece.
Here's a look at every national champion in NCAA men's gymnastics:
2024: Stanford
2023: Stanford
2022: Stanford
2021: Stanford
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Stanford
2018: Oklahoma
2017: Oklahoma
2016: Oklahoma
2015: Oklahoma
2014: Michigan
2013: Michigan
2012: Illinois
2011: Stanford
2010: Michigan
2009: Stanford
2008: Oklahoma
2007: Penn State
2006: Oklahoma
2005: Oklahoma
2004: Penn State
2003: Oklahoma
2002: Oklahoma
2001: Ohio State
2000: Penn State
1999: Michigan
1998: California
1997: California
1996: Ohio State
1995: Stanford
1994: Nebraska
1993: Stanford
1992: Stanford
1991: Oklahoma
1990: Nebraska
1989: Illinois
1988: Nebraska
1987: UCLA
1986: Arizona State
1985: Ohio State
1984: UCLA
1983: Nebraska
1982: Nebraska
1981: Nebraska
1980: Nebraska
1979: Nebraska
1978: Oklahoma
1977: Indiana State/Oklahoma
1976: Penn State
1975: California
1974: Iowa State
1973: Iowa State
1972: Southern Illinois
1971: Iowa State
1970: Michigan
1969: Iowa
1968: California
1967: Southern Illinois
1966: Southern Illinois
1965: Penn State
1964: Southern Illinois
1963: Michigan
1962: Southern California
1961: Penn State
1960: Penn State
1959: Penn State
1958: Michigan State/Illinois
1957: Penn State
1956: Illinois
1955: Illinois
1954: Penn State
1953: Penn State
1952: Florida State
1951: Florida State
1950: Illinois
1949: Temple
1948: Penn State
1942: Illinois
1941: Illinois
1940: Illinois
1939: Illinois
1938: Chicago
Check out the ESPN college sports page for the latest news on your favorite NCAA athletes and events.