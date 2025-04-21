College baseball Week 10: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Following the Wildcats' series win on Rocky Top, Nick Mingione joins Rally Cap to break down their clutch pitching and share a snippet of his motivational message. (4:17)

With another week of baseball in the books and just over a month to go until the NCAA men's college baseball tournament begins, we're getting down to crunch time for some teams to prove themselves.

Texas remains No. 1 this week after sweeping Auburn at home, but it hosts rival Texas A&M this weekend in a series that is sure to have plenty of fireworks (it's why it's our series of the week).

Overall, there was a lot of movement in the top 25 rankings this week, with the biggest riser being Vanderbilt, which jumped up 10 spots after sweeping Georgia. West Virginia and Arizona were the other two big risers, jumping up seven and six spots, respectively.

Ole Miss dropped 12 spots to No. 23 in the ranking this week after getting upset by Little Rock at home last Tuesday and losing a road series to South Carolina. After getting swept by Miami, Georgia Tech fell 10 spots to No. 24.

TCU was the only team to fall out of the rankings after going 1-3 last week, and NC State took the No. 25 spot after sweeping Cal in Berkeley.

Here's how the top 25 rankings look as of April 21.

Play of the week

Ole Miss didn't have a whole lot go right for them this week, but this grand slam from Austin Fawley certainly helped lift spirits. And even better considering Fawley's mom caught the ball.

When your mom catches your grand slam ball >> #NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/l5XJICWwRw — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 20, 2025

Player to watch

RHP, Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt

Fennell was on a tear against Georgia in the third game of their weekend series. He had a career high 11 K's, and in four SEC starts, he has had a 4.02 ERA and 34 total K's. Those are pretty impressive numbers, so we can't wait to see what he continues doing in Nashville as he is certainly a big reason why the Commodores climbed way up the rankings this week.

Series to watch

Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas

8 p.m. ET on Friday (SEC Network)

4 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN2)

4 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN2)

We've been waiting for this matchup ever since the season started. Actually, ever since last June. There is sure to be plenty of emotions in this game considering Jim Schlossnagle's exit from A&M to become the head coach at Texas after leading the Aggies to the Men's College World Series last year. The Aggies have had an unpredictable year, entering 2025 as the preseason No. 1 team to completely falling out of the rankings. But they're getting things right, and they have been taking down top teams the whole past month. But this series will be on the road in Austin, and the Longhorns aren't going to want to lose to their rival.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 1

Record: 33-5

Next game: at Texas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

2. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 3

Record: 35-7

Next game: vs. Georgia, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPNU)

3. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 30-7

Next game: vs. Gonzaga, 8:35 p.m. on Monday

4. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 7

Record: 29-7

Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 2

Record: 34-7

Next game: vs. Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

6. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 4

Record: 33-7

Next game: vs. Lipscomb, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

7. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 34-7

Next game: vs. Northwestern State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

8. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 12

Record: 31-9

Next game: vs. Presbyterian College, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

9. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 19

Record: 30-10

Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

10. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 33-9

Next game: at Clemson, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPNU)

11. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 27-13

Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

12. UC Irvine

Previous rank: 13

Record: 25-8

Next game: vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 16

Record: 27-11

Next game: vs. Portland, 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 18

Record: 29-10

Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

15. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 10

Record: 29-10

Next game: at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

16. Arizona Wildcats

Previous rank: 22

Record: 28-11

Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

17. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 34-4

Next game: at Penn State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 15

Record: 31-10

Next game: vs.

19. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 17

Record: 28-11

Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

20. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 20

Record: 28-12

Next game: at Alabama State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 21

Record: 30-10

Next game: at College of Charleston, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

22. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 23

Record: 27-13

Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPPN+)

23. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 11

Record: 28-12

Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

24. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 14

Record: 29-11

Next game: at Auburn, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

25. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: NR

Record: 27-12

Next game: vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday