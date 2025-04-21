        <
        >

          College baseball Week 10: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

          play
          Mingione talks Kentucky's standouts, upset of Tennessee and more (4:17)

          Following the Wildcats' series win on Rocky Top, Nick Mingione joins Rally Cap to break down their clutch pitching and share a snippet of his motivational message. (4:17)

          • ESPN
          Apr 21, 2025, 03:10 PM

          With another week of baseball in the books and just over a month to go until the NCAA men's college baseball tournament begins, we're getting down to crunch time for some teams to prove themselves.

          Texas remains No. 1 this week after sweeping Auburn at home, but it hosts rival Texas A&M this weekend in a series that is sure to have plenty of fireworks (it's why it's our series of the week).

          Overall, there was a lot of movement in the top 25 rankings this week, with the biggest riser being Vanderbilt, which jumped up 10 spots after sweeping Georgia. West Virginia and Arizona were the other two big risers, jumping up seven and six spots, respectively.

          Ole Miss dropped 12 spots to No. 23 in the ranking this week after getting upset by Little Rock at home last Tuesday and losing a road series to South Carolina. After getting swept by Miami, Georgia Tech fell 10 spots to No. 24.

          TCU was the only team to fall out of the rankings after going 1-3 last week, and NC State took the No. 25 spot after sweeping Cal in Berkeley.

          Here's how the top 25 rankings look as of April 21.

          Play of the week

          Ole Miss didn't have a whole lot go right for them this week, but this grand slam from Austin Fawley certainly helped lift spirits. And even better considering Fawley's mom caught the ball.

          Player to watch

          RHP, Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt

          Fennell was on a tear against Georgia in the third game of their weekend series. He had a career high 11 K's, and in four SEC starts, he has had a 4.02 ERA and 34 total K's. Those are pretty impressive numbers, so we can't wait to see what he continues doing in Nashville as he is certainly a big reason why the Commodores climbed way up the rankings this week.

          Series to watch

          Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas

          • 8 p.m. ET on Friday (SEC Network)

          • 4 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN2)

          • 4 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN2)

          We've been waiting for this matchup ever since the season started. Actually, ever since last June. There is sure to be plenty of emotions in this game considering Jim Schlossnagle's exit from A&M to become the head coach at Texas after leading the Aggies to the Men's College World Series last year. The Aggies have had an unpredictable year, entering 2025 as the preseason No. 1 team to completely falling out of the rankings. But they're getting things right, and they have been taking down top teams the whole past month. But this series will be on the road in Austin, and the Longhorns aren't going to want to lose to their rival.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 33-5
          Next game: at Texas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          2. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 35-7
          Next game: vs. Georgia, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPNU)

          3. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 30-7
          Next game: vs. Gonzaga, 8:35 p.m. on Monday

          4. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 29-7
          Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          5. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 34-7
          Next game: vs. Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          6. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 33-7
          Next game: vs. Lipscomb, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          7. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 34-7
          Next game: vs. Northwestern State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          8. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 31-9
          Next game: vs. Presbyterian College, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          9. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 30-10
          Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          10. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 33-9
          Next game: at Clemson, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPNU)

          11. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 27-13
          Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

          12. UC Irvine

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 25-8
          Next game: vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          13. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 27-11
          Next game: vs. Portland, 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday

          14. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 29-10
          Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          15. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 29-10
          Next game: at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          16. Arizona Wildcats

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 28-11
          Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          17. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 34-4
          Next game: at Penn State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          18. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 31-10
          Next game: vs.

          19. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 28-11
          Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          20. Troy Trojans

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 28-12
          Next game: at Alabama State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

          21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 30-10
          Next game: at College of Charleston, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          22. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 27-13
          Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPPN+)

          23. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 28-12
          Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

          24. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 29-11
          Next game: at Auburn, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

          25. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 27-12
          Next game: vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday