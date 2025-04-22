SEC Network analyst Haylie McCleney gives some love to the new girls taking the conference by storm. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

There's a new No. 1 in town -- again. Texas A&M was dethroned from the top spot after suffering a run-rule loss to Missouri. This week's top crown goes to Tennessee. The Lady Vols are coming off a series sweep over Auburn and ride into Week 12 on a five-game win streak.

Oregon has jumped one spot to No. 5 after taking two games against UCLA. Later down our poll, Liberty dropped out of the top 25, and Grand Canyon found its way in.

Which teams rose the most? Which teams slid after Week 11?

Here's this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus who and what to watch.

Play of the week

Oregon made a huge statement over the weekend, winning its series against UCLA. Check out Kai Luschar's diving catch to close out the inning and keep UCLA from doing further damage.

Player to watch

Taylor Shumaker, OF, Florida

Shumaker is tied for third in RBIs (68) and runs (58) in the nation, and she leads the No. 6 Gators with 16 home runs. Can you believe she's just a freshman?! In Game 2 of last weekend's series against Alabama, she had six RBIs and blasted a season-best two homers with a .370 batting average. This upcoming weekend's series against LSU will be one to watch to see how Shumaker handles a Tigers team that looks to bounce back after losing a series to Texas.

Series to watch

No. 9 Arkansas at No. 2 Texas A&M

Friday: 7 p.m. ET on SECN+

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET on SECN+

Sunday: 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network

The Razorbacks and the Aggies are two of the hottest teams in softball right now. Arkansas' bats are led by Bri Ellis, who is in the midst of a legendary senior season. Her 22 home runs are tied for second-most in the nation, she's hitting .490 in 102 at-bats, and she just received an AUSL golden ticket to be drafted to the inaugural season. Texas A&M ace Emiley Kennedy leads the charge with a 2.77 ERA in 113.2 innings of work. She has tossed 107 strikeouts so far this season, and boasts a 16-3 record. This showdown represents the best softball that the SEC has to offer.

Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 11 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee

Previous rank: 2

Record: 37-9

Next game: vs. Clemson, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

2. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 1

Record: 39-6

Next game: vs. Louisiana, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

3. Texas

Previous rank: 3

Record: 41-6

Next game: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

4. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 4

Record: 39-5

Next game: vs. Texas, Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

5. Oregon

Previous rank: 6

Record: 41-5

Next game: at Indiana, Friday at 6 p.m.

6. Florida

Previous rank: 7

Record: 39-10

Next game: vs. South Florida, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

7. Florida State

Previous rank: 8

Record: 40-6

Next game: at Louisville, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

8. UCLA

Previous rank: 5

Record: 41-7

Next game: vs. Long Beach State, Tuesday at 9 p.m.

9. Arkansas

Previous rank: 10

Record: 34-9

Next game: at Texas A&M, Friday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

10. LSU

Previous rank: 9

Record: 36-10

Next game: vs. McNeese, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

11. South Carolina

Previous rank: 12

Record: 35-11

Next game: vs. Winthrop, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

12. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 14

Record: 36-10

Next game: vs. UT Arlington, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 13

Record: 37-9

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 11

Record: 37-7

Next game: at Cal, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

15. Alabama

Previous rank: T17

Record: 31-18

Next game: at Alabama State, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

16. Stanford

Previous rank: 16

Record: 32-9

Next game: at Sacramento State, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

17. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 15

Record: 33-11

Next game: at Kentucky, Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

18. Duke

Previous rank: T17

Record: 34-14

Next game: at Campbell, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

19. Clemson

Previous rank: 19

Record: 37-12

Next game: at Tennessee, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

20. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 20

Record: 33-12

Next game: vs. Tennessee, Friday at 7 p.m.

21. Nebraska

Previous rank: 21

Record: 33-11

Next game: at Washington, Friday at 9 p.m.

22. Ohio State

Previous rank: 24

Record: 37-10-1

Next game: at Ohio, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

23. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 22

Record: 27-15

Next game: vs. Texas, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

24. Georgia

Previous rank: 23

Record: 28-17

Next game: at Georgia Tech, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

25. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: NR

Record: 37-6

Next game: vs. Utah Tech, Friday at 10 p.m. on ESPN+