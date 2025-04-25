Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA for the first time is authorizing licensed sportsbooks to use its marks and logos and receive official data from championship events, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments, through an expanded partnership with technology firm Genius Sports.

Genius Sports becomes the exclusive distributor of official NCAA data feeds to sportsbooks that participate in an authorized gaming licensee program through 2032, according to a release Friday announcing the partnership.

The company, headquartered in London, will collaborate with participating sportsbooks to "strengthen integrity protections and promote responsible betting practices, including limiting risky bet types, ensuring compliance and safeguarding student-athletes."

The deal does not include college football championship data, as the NCAA does not operate the College Football Playoff.

ESPN has reached out to the NCAA for comment.

"This extension is a powerful endorsement of our vision -- delivering cutting-edge data solutions to support NCAA schools while connecting our sportsbook partners with the highest quality NCAA official content, alongside our exclusive NFL and Premier League rights. Most importantly, it's a partnership grounded in innovation, integrity, and a shared commitment to the future of collegiate athletics," Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said in the release.

The distribution of data to sportsbooks is the latest twist in the NCAA's complicated relationship with betting. The NCAA has advocated for a nationwide ban on prop betting on individual college players and prohibits players, coaches and officials from participating in any form of sports gambling.

NCAA members will continue to receive live game statistics for free through the NCAA LiveStats platform.