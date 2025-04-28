College baseball Week 11: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

David Dellucci recaps some of the best plays and moments from the mound as he puts together his ideal roster of SEC pitchers to look out for at the plate. (2:10)

After a hard-fought series sweep against its rival, Texas remains in the top spot as we enter the first week of May. The Longhorns took care of business against the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin to remain the top of the class in all of baseball and the SEC. But it was the only top team to hold onto its spot as the rest of the top 10 underwent quite a shakeup.

LSU jumped to the No. 2 spot after beating Tennessee, and the Volunteers dropped out of the top 10 for the first time this season. North Carolina has repositioned itself in the top five, and Oregon jumped up seven spots to No. 6.

This week's biggest climber is NC State, which jumped 12 spots to No. 13 after sweeping Clemson, and the biggest fallers were Oklahoma, which dropped seven spots, and Arizona, which dropped eight.

Georgia Tech was the only team to fall out of the rankings this week and was replaced by Kansas. The Jayhawks are one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season and are coming off a series sweep at Utah.

Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of April 28.

Play of the week

This catch happened early last week, but we're still enjoying it all the same. Florida State's Chase Williams showed off his speed with this incredible grab. Just put him anywhere in the field, and it seems like he'll be there in no time.

Is there any part of the outfield Chase Williams can't get to?? pic.twitter.com/ie19XCfKQP — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 24, 2025

Player to watch

1B, Jared Jones, LSU

Jones has never been afraid of the big moment.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the 9th. 1 AM walk-off HR.



LSU MAGIC AT THE BOX 🔥 @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/zQrFlqkehB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 26, 2025

Jones hasn't had as strong a year as he did last season, but he's gaining momentum when it matters most. He has 14 home runs (half of his total from last year) and 58 RBIs (only one fewer from his total last year). He has been an instrumental piece to this Tigers squad, so keep your eyes on him and LSU to see what they have up their sleeve as the regular season starts to wind down.

Series to watch

No. 3 Clemson at No. 5 Florida State

6 p.m. ET on Friday (ACCNX)

6 p.m. ET on Saturday (ACC Network)

2 p.m. on Sunday (ACCNX)

Let's go to the ACC for our series to watch this week, and if that Williams clip from above isn't enough to sell you on it, this one will be between a couple of top-five teams. Clemson slipped up last weekend and was swept by a surging NC State team in Raleigh, so the Tigers really need to get back on track, just as Florida State does. The Seminoles also dropped their series over the weekend, but they did leave Louisville with one win at least. With this series being played in Tallahassee, FSU has the slight upper hand, but as we just saw, even these top teams are susceptible to a surprising loss.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 1

Record: 37-5

Next game: vs. Prairie View A&M, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 36-9

Next game: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

3. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 36-10

Next game: at Florida State, 6 p.m. on Friday

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 8

Record: 33-10

Next game: vs. George Mason, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 4

Record: 31-9

Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Friday (ACCNX)

6. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 13

Record: 27-11

Next game: at Oregon State, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 3

Record: 32-10

Next game: vs. Oregon, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

8. UC Irvine

Previous rank: 12

Record: 25-8

Next game: at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

9. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 10

Record: 35-11

Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

10. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 30-14

Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

11. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 5

Record: 37-9

Next game: at Missouri State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

12. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 35-9

Next game: vs. Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

13. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 25

Record: 30-12

Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

14. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 15

Record: 32-11

Next game: at LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

15. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 9

Record: 31-13

Next game: vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 17

Record: 37-5

Next game: at Marshall, 6 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

17. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 19

Record: 30-13

Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 18

Record: 35-10

Next game: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. on Friday (SECN+)

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 21

Record: 33-11

Next game: at UNCG, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

20. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 20

Record: 31-13

Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 14

Record: 30-13

Next game: vs. Wichita State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

22. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 31-13

Next game: vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

23. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 23

Record: 31-13

Next game: vs. Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

24. Arizona Wildcats

Previous rank: 16

Record: 30-13

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

25. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: NR

Record: 35-10

Next game: vs. Missouri, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)