          College baseball Week 11: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

          play
          Dellucci pieces together his perfect SEC pitching roster (2:10)

          David Dellucci recaps some of the best plays and moments from the mound as he puts together his ideal roster of SEC pitchers to look out for at the plate. (2:10)

          Apr 28, 2025, 03:15 PM

          After a hard-fought series sweep against its rival, Texas remains in the top spot as we enter the first week of May. The Longhorns took care of business against the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin to remain the top of the class in all of baseball and the SEC. But it was the only top team to hold onto its spot as the rest of the top 10 underwent quite a shakeup.

          LSU jumped to the No. 2 spot after beating Tennessee, and the Volunteers dropped out of the top 10 for the first time this season. North Carolina has repositioned itself in the top five, and Oregon jumped up seven spots to No. 6.

          This week's biggest climber is NC State, which jumped 12 spots to No. 13 after sweeping Clemson, and the biggest fallers were Oklahoma, which dropped seven spots, and Arizona, which dropped eight.

          Georgia Tech was the only team to fall out of the rankings this week and was replaced by Kansas. The Jayhawks are one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season and are coming off a series sweep at Utah.

          Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of April 28.

          Play of the week

          This catch happened early last week, but we're still enjoying it all the same. Florida State's Chase Williams showed off his speed with this incredible grab. Just put him anywhere in the field, and it seems like he'll be there in no time.

          Player to watch

          1B, Jared Jones, LSU

          Jones has never been afraid of the big moment.

          Jones hasn't had as strong a year as he did last season, but he's gaining momentum when it matters most. He has 14 home runs (half of his total from last year) and 58 RBIs (only one fewer from his total last year). He has been an instrumental piece to this Tigers squad, so keep your eyes on him and LSU to see what they have up their sleeve as the regular season starts to wind down.

          Series to watch

          No. 3 Clemson at No. 5 Florida State

          • 6 p.m. ET on Friday (ACCNX)

          • 6 p.m. ET on Saturday (ACC Network)

          • 2 p.m. on Sunday (ACCNX)

          Let's go to the ACC for our series to watch this week, and if that Williams clip from above isn't enough to sell you on it, this one will be between a couple of top-five teams. Clemson slipped up last weekend and was swept by a surging NC State team in Raleigh, so the Tigers really need to get back on track, just as Florida State does. The Seminoles also dropped their series over the weekend, but they did leave Louisville with one win at least. With this series being played in Tallahassee, FSU has the slight upper hand, but as we just saw, even these top teams are susceptible to a surprising loss.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 37-5
          Next game: vs. Prairie View A&M, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          2. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 36-9
          Next game: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          3. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 36-10
          Next game: at Florida State, 6 p.m. on Friday

          4. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 33-10
          Next game: vs. George Mason, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          5. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 31-9
          Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Friday (ACCNX)

          6. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 27-11
          Next game: at Oregon State, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

          7. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 32-10
          Next game: vs. Oregon, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

          8. UC Irvine

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 25-8
          Next game: at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

          9. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 35-11
          Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

          10. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 30-14
          Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

          11. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 37-9
          Next game: at Missouri State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          12. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 35-9
          Next game: vs. Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          13. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 30-12
          Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          14. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 32-11
          Next game: at LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

          15. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 31-13
          Next game: vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          16. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 37-5
          Next game: at Marshall, 6 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          17. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 30-13
          Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          18. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 35-10
          Next game: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. on Friday (SECN+)

          19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 33-11
          Next game: at UNCG, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          20. Troy Trojans

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 31-13
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          21. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 30-13
          Next game: vs. Wichita State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          22. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 31-13
          Next game: vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          23. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 31-13
          Next game: vs. Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          24. Arizona Wildcats

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 30-13
          Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          25. Kansas Jayhawks

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 35-10
          Next game: vs. Missouri, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)