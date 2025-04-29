Rally Cap's Haylie McCleney, David Dellucci and Dari Nowkhah name this past week's best plays featuring some of the best diving plays in the conference. (1:45)

Can you believe it? The 2025 college softball regular season is nearing its end, as conference tournaments begin next week. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves, let's take a look back at the action from last week to justify how our latest poll shakes out.

There was another shuffle at the top after the top three teams in last week's standings all lost their series. Oklahoma is now back on top after sweeping Texas. The Sooners are followed by Tennessee and Oregon.

Further down the poll, Clemson and Arkansas continue to rise, while Texas A&M and Duke dropped.

Let's dive into our latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking, plus who and what to watch.

Play of the week

Check out this incredible lunging effort by Iowa State's McKenna Andrews to get the out for the Cyclones.

Player to watch

Ella Parker, UT, Oklahoma

Last week's Texas-Oklahoma showdown was all about the Sooners, thanks partly to Parker's big performances. She posted a .388 batting average after hitting three RBIs and two home runs in the series' final two games. Parker has stepped up to the plate this season for an Oklahoma program that lost 13 players after the 2024 season. She ranks second on the team in batting average (.390) and fourth in RBIs (37). In just her second season for the Sooners, Parker has 102 runs and 121 hits in 101 starts. She'll be an interesting player to watch as we move into the postseason.

Series to watch

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida

Thursday: 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Friday: 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Speaking of the Sooners' trip to Gainesville... Yes, the Gators come into this matchup after losing their series to LSU, but Florida has handled its losses well this season. After the Gators' two series losses this year, Florida rebounded to win the next immediate series' played. Florida also leads the mighty SEC in RBIs (128), batting average (.299) and is tied for second in homers (29).

The Patty Gasso-led Sooners are fresh off a sweep over the rival Longhorns and are playing at the top of their game. Oklahoma has now won six straight and has hit a conference-best 90 home runs on the season. Can OU's ace Sam Landry continue to step up and take care of business in the circle? Will Florida's high-powered offense be able to find success against the nation's top team? Check out this weekend's series to find out.

Week 12 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 4

Record: 42-5

Next game: at Florida, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

2. Tennessee

Previous rank: 1

Record: 39-11

Next game: vs. Texas A&M, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

3. Oregon

Previous rank: 5

Record: 45-5

Next game: vs. Michigan State, Friday at 9 p.m.

4. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 2

Record: 41-8

Next game: at Tennessee, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

5. Texas

Previous rank: 3

Record: 42-9

Next game: vs. Kentucky, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

6. Arkansas

Previous rank: 9

Record: 36-10

Next game: vs. LSU, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

7. Florida

Previous rank: 6

Record: 41-11

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network

8. UCLA

Previous rank: 8

Record: 45-7

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, Wednesday at 9 p.m.

9. Florida State

Previous rank: 7

Record: 42-7

Next game: at Virginia Tech, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

10. LSU

Previous rank: 10

Record: 39-11

Next game: at Arkansas, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

11. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 12

Record: 39-11

Next game: vs. Abilene Christian, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

12. South Carolina

Previous rank: 11

Record: 36-13

Next game: vs. Furman, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 13

Record: 40-10

Next game: at Houston, Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Alabama

Previous rank: 15

Record: 35-18

Next game: at South Carolina, Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+

15. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 14

Record: 39-8

Next game: vs. Florida State, Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Extra

16. Clemson

Previous rank: 19

Record: 41-12

Next game: ACC Tournament (Thursday, May 8)

17. Stanford

Previous rank: 16

Record: 35-10

Next game: vs. Santa Clara, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ACC Extra

18. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 17

Record: 35-15

Next game: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

19. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-14

Next game: at Mississippi State, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

20. Duke

Previous rank: 18

Record: 37-15

Next game: ACC Tournament (Thursday, May 8)

T21. Nebraska

Previous rank: 21

Record: 35-12

Next game: vs. Maryland, Friday at 6 p.m.

T21. Ohio State

Previous rank: 22

Record: 41-10-1

Next game: at Illinois, Friday at 6 p.m.

23. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 23

Record: 29-17

Next game: vs. North Texas, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

T24. Georgia

Previous rank: 24

Record: 29-17

Next game: at Missouri, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SECN+

T24. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: 25

Record: 40-6

Next game: at Abilene Christian, Friday at 9 a.m.