How to watch 2025 NCAA beach volleyball championship on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Time to hit the beach.

The first round of the 2025 NCAA women's beach volleyball tournament kicks off Friday with the full 16-team field in action in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Top-seeded UCLA headlines the bracket, while fifth-seeded USC looks to capture its fifth straight national championship.

Boise State and Texas make their first appearances in the tournament.

Every match will be televised live on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

First round No. 13 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount - 9 a.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 12 North Florida vs. No. 5 USC - 10 a.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 UCLA - 11 a.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 Florida State - Noon on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 TCU - 1 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Texas - 2 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 14 Boise State vs. No. 3 Stanford - 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 11 LSU vs. No. 6 Cal Poly - 4 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Saturday

Second round - 10 a.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Semifinals - 2 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Sunday

Championship - 10:30 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA women's beach volleyball streaming hub.

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, features, rankings and more.