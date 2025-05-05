College baseball Week 12: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Rally Cap's Haylie McCleney, David Dellucci and Dari Nowkhah recap some of the best moments from around the SEC diamond as they shout out notable players to look out for. (2:10)

What a wild week of baseball that just finished. Texas got swept on the road by Arkansas, and you'd think that'd be more than enough to knock the Longhorns down a few pegs, but thanks to a whole lot of other upsets, they remain No. 1 for yet another week. Florida State is at No. 2 after taking two games against Clemson, including a 20-run outing to clinch the series victory, and the Tigers as a result dropped six sports to No. 9.

Tennessee continues its slide down the rankings as it dropped another three spots to No. 15. Vanderbilt had an impressive outing against Alabama and the Commodores have jumped up four spots to No. 11. Another big riser this week was Coastal Carolina, which jumped up five spots.

The Kansas Jayhawks dropped out of the rankings, making room for the USC Trojans to be ranked for the first time this season.

Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of May 5.

Play of the week

At this point, plays like this are just run of the mill for Clemson's Cam Cannarella. He can rob just about anything.

Player to watch

OF, Mason Neville, Oregon

Let's check in on college baseball's current leading home run hitter. Neville has 23 home runs so far this season to go along with 50 RBIs. He is one of the biggest reasons why the Ducks are ranked in the top five for the first time this season this week as Oregon is the top of the Big Ten. The Ducks have a busy week ahead with five games, and we're certain Neville will continue to add to his tally.

"The nation's best home run hitter puts another feather in his cap!" 🗣️@OregonBaseball's Mason Neville launches his 2️⃣2️⃣nd homer of the season 💣#B1GBaseball on @BigTenPlus 💻 pic.twitter.com/4AFTXQDn7S — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 3, 2025

Series to watch

No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee

5:30 p.m. ET on Friday (SEC Network)

5 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN2)

3 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN2)

We always look forward to watching these two teams square off, especially as we inch closer and closer to the end of the regular season. Tennessee has hit a few bumps in the road the past few weeks. After being the No. 1 team in the country, the Vols' slide started after they lost a series to Texas A&M and have since dropped series' to Kentucky, LSU and Auburn, with its only series victory coming against Ole Miss. Vanderbilt on the other hand has seemed to right the ship after a few questionable losses -- and it just took a series victory over Alabama this past weekend. With this series being played in Knoxville, the upper hand should seemingly go to Tony Vitello's squad, but we'll just have to see how this all plays out.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 1

Record: 38-8

Next game: vs. Lamar, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

2. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 5

Record: 33-10

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

3. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 38-11

Next game: vs. Grambling State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 4

Record: 35-10

Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 6

Record: 33-13

Next game: vs. Saint Mary's, 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 9

Record: 39-11

Next game: at Alabama, 7 p.m. on Friday (SECN+)

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 11

Record: 40-9

Next game: at LSU, 7:30 p.m. on Friday (SECN+)

8. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 10

Record: 33-15

Next game: vs. South Carolina, 8 p.m. on Friday (ESPNU)

9. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 3

Record: 37-12

Next game: at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

10. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 34-12

Next game: vs. Hawai'i, 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 15

Record: 34-14

Next game: at Louisville, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network)

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 39-7

Next game: at Pitt, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

13. UC Irvine

Previous rank: 8

Record: 34-11

Next game: at California Baptist, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 19

Record: 37-11

Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

15. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 12

Record: 37-11

Next game: vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

16. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 13

Record: 30-15

Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

17. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 21

Record: 32-14

Next game: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. on Friday (SECN+)

18. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 14

Record: 34-13

Next game: at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-14

Next game: vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

20. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 17

Record: 32-15

Next game: vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network)

21. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 35-13

Next game: vs. Louisiana, 7 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)

22. Arizona Wildcats

Previous rank: 24

Record: 33-14

Next game: at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

23. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 18

Record: 36-12

Next game: at Troy, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

24. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 23

Record: 33-15

Next game: at Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)

25. USC Trojans

Previous rank: NR

Record: 32-15

Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)