How to watch 2025 men's NCAA volleyball championship on ESPN

The men's NCAA volleyball tournament begins Thursday at the Covelli Center on the campus of Ohio State University.

Third-seeded UCLA kicks off the action with a matchup against sixth-seeded Belmont Abbey. The Bruins have won a record 21 men's NCAA volleyball championships, including each of the past two titles.

All matches are available on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

The tournament culminates with the championship match Monday night on ESPN2.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Belmont Abbey vs. No. 3 UCLA: 11 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 2 Hawai'i: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 8 Fort Valley State vs. No. 1 Long Beach State: 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

No. 5 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 4 Pepperdine: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Saturday

Semifinal No. 1 (No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner): 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Semifinal No. 2 (No. 8/No. 1 winner vs. No. 5/No. 4 winner): 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Monday

Championship: 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

