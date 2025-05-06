Who has won the NCAA men's volleyball championship?

Open Extended Reactions

UCLA is the winningest men's volleyball program of all time.

The Bruins have won a record 21 NCAA men's volleyball championships. They claimed six of the first seven men's volleyball titles, including the first three in 1970, 1971 and 1972.

Coach Al Scates has won the most men's titles with 19. Scates was the head coach at UCLA for 50 seasons from 1963-2012. Scates retired in 2012 with a career record of 1,239-290 (.812 win percentage).

Here is an all-time list of NCAA men's volleyball champions.

2024: UCLA

2023: UCLA

2022: Hawai'i

2021: Hawai'i

2020: Canceled because of COVID-19

2019: Long Beach State

2018: Long Beach State

2017: Ohio State

2016: Ohio State

2015: Loyola Chicago

2014: Loyola Chicago

2013: UC Irvine

2012: UC Irvine

2011: Ohio State

2010: Stanford

2009: UC Irvine

2008: Penn State

2007: UC Irvine

2006: UCLA

2005: Pepperdine

2004: BYU

2003: Lewis*

2002: Hawai'i*

2001: BYU

2000: UCLA

1999: BYU

1998: UCLA

1997: Stanford

1996: UCLA

1995: UCLA

1994: Penn State

1993: UCLA

1992: Pepperdine

1991: Long Beach State

1990: USC

1989: UCLA

1988: USC

1987: UCLA

1986: Pepperdine

1985: Pepperdine

1984: UCLA

1983: UCLA 1982: UCLA

1981: UCLA

1980: USC

1979: UCLA

1978: Pepperdine

1977: USC

1976: UCLA

1975: UCLA

1974: UCLA

1973: San Diego State

1972: UCLA

1971: UCLA

1970: UCLA

*Vacated

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.