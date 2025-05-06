Who has won the NCAA men's volleyball championship?

UCLA is the winningest men's volleyball program of all time.
The Bruins have won a record 21 NCAA men's volleyball championships. They claimed six of the first seven men's volleyball titles, including the first three in 1970, 1971 and 1972.
Coach Al Scates has won the most men's titles with 19. Scates was the head coach at UCLA for 50 seasons from 1963-2012. Scates retired in 2012 with a career record of 1,239-290 (.812 win percentage).
Here is an all-time list of NCAA men's volleyball champions.
2024: UCLA
2023: UCLA
2022: Hawai'i
2021: Hawai'i
2020: Canceled because of COVID-19
2019: Long Beach State
2018: Long Beach State
2017: Ohio State
2016: Ohio State
2015: Loyola Chicago
2014: Loyola Chicago
2013: UC Irvine
2012: UC Irvine
2011: Ohio State
2010: Stanford
2009: UC Irvine
2008: Penn State
2007: UC Irvine
2006: UCLA
2005: Pepperdine
2004: BYU
2003: Lewis*
2002: Hawai'i*
2001: BYU
2000: UCLA
1999: BYU
1998: UCLA
1997: Stanford
1996: UCLA
1995: UCLA
1994: Penn State
1993: UCLA
1992: Pepperdine
1991: Long Beach State
1990: USC
1989: UCLA
1988: USC
1987: UCLA
1986: Pepperdine
1985: Pepperdine
1984: UCLA
1983: UCLA 1982: UCLA
1981: UCLA
1980: USC
1979: UCLA
1978: Pepperdine
1977: USC
1976: UCLA
1975: UCLA
1974: UCLA
1973: San Diego State
1972: UCLA
1971: UCLA
1970: UCLA
*Vacated
