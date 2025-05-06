        <
        >

          Who has won the NCAA men's volleyball championship?

          UCLA has won a record 21 titles in men's volleyball. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          Keith Jenkins
          May 6, 2025, 08:31 PM

          UCLA is the winningest men's volleyball program of all time.

          The Bruins have won a record 21 NCAA men's volleyball championships. They claimed six of the first seven men's volleyball titles, including the first three in 1970, 1971 and 1972.

          Coach Al Scates has won the most men's titles with 19. Scates was the head coach at UCLA for 50 seasons from 1963-2012. Scates retired in 2012 with a career record of 1,239-290 (.812 win percentage).

          Here is an all-time list of NCAA men's volleyball champions.

          2024: UCLA

          2023: UCLA

          2022: Hawai'i

          2021: Hawai'i

          2020: Canceled because of COVID-19

          2019: Long Beach State

          2018: Long Beach State

          2017: Ohio State

          2016: Ohio State

          2015: Loyola Chicago

          2014: Loyola Chicago

          2013: UC Irvine

          2012: UC Irvine

          2011: Ohio State

          2010: Stanford

          2009: UC Irvine

          2008: Penn State

          2007: UC Irvine

          2006: UCLA

          2005: Pepperdine

          2004: BYU

          2003: Lewis*

          2002: Hawai'i*

          2001: BYU

          2000: UCLA

          1999: BYU

          1998: UCLA

          1997: Stanford

          1996: UCLA

          1995: UCLA

          1994: Penn State

          1993: UCLA

          1992: Pepperdine

          1991: Long Beach State

          1990: USC

          1989: UCLA

          1988: USC

          1987: UCLA

          1986: Pepperdine

          1985: Pepperdine

          1984: UCLA

          1983: UCLA 1982: UCLA

          1981: UCLA

          1980: USC

          1979: UCLA

          1978: Pepperdine

          1977: USC

          1976: UCLA

          1975: UCLA

          1974: UCLA

          1973: San Diego State

          1972: UCLA

          1971: UCLA

          1970: UCLA

          *Vacated

