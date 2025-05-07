Open Extended Reactions

Penn State, the reigning NCAA volleyball national champion, landed All-American outside hitter Kennedy Martin from the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Martin, who led the nation in points per set (6.28) and was second in the nation in kills per set (5.57) last season as a sophomore at Florida, announced her decision on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Penn State to continue my volleyball journey," Martin wrote. "This opportunity means the world to me, and I'm so thankful for everyone who helped me get here - my coaches, teammates, family and friends."

The 6-foot-6 Martin is expected to help replace the production lost from the graduation of Jess Mruzik, who was named the most outstanding player of the 2024 NCAA tournament after leading the Nittany Lions to their eighth national championship.

A year ago, Martin and Florida fell in the regional semifinals to Stanford. Martin had 21 kills in the Gators' four-set loss. She was a semifinalist for the AVCA Division I Player of the Year Award.

"I can't wait to be a part of such a strong and storied program," Martin wrote on Instagram.

Martin is the daughter of Ruvell Martin, who spent seven seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL.