2025 college baseball hitter rankings: The best hitters in the game

Which hitters in college baseball do I want in the batter's box for me right now? We're inching closer to conference tournaments and the start of the NCAA baseball tournament, so along the same lines as my college ace rankings, I'm ranking the hitters in college baseball who I think are the best, purely in the batter's box.

I'm leaning heavily on stats in conference play and some more advanced data about whiff rates, ball-in-play luck and things like that, taking out some of the luck that OPS cannot. This isn't a ranking of the best stats, it's who will be the best going forward at this level. My prospect list and mock drafts can handle all those other things.

And because this list doesn't need to abide by draft classes, anyone in college baseball can be included, which brings us to our big question: Who will be the best cleanup hitter in Omaha, Nebraska? Let's break it down.

1. Mason Neville, CF, Oregon

Junior, 24 HRs, 52 RBIs, .326 BA

Neville has been going off this season. He's eighth among qualified Division I hitters in OPS (third among power conference hitters), and he leads the nation in homers by a good bit at 24 on the year. He's a solid player who might be a center fielder in pro ball, and he has a decent shot to sneak into the late first round in this summer's MLB draft.

2. Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Junior, 16 HRs, 60 RBIs, .436 BA

Lodise is a standout defender at shortstop who might go in the late first round as well, but he's also flat-out raking right now. He has the best in-conference OPS in any of the power conferences, and by over 100 points. Out-of-zone chase is the only concern here.

3. Ike Irish, RF, Auburn

Junior, 12 HRs, 42 RBIs, .341 BA

Ike Irish is one of the best hitters in college baseball. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

Irish's yearlong numbers are more good than great because of a slow start, but he hit his stride when it mattered most when SEC conference play began and has become one of the best hitters in the conference. He also has played catcher in the past, which is why he'll likely go in the late first round.

4. Jace LaViolette, CF, Texas A&M

Junior, 15 HRs, 53 RBIs, .276 BA

5. Caden Sorrell, RF, Texas A&M

Sophomore, 10 HRs, 28 RBIs, .346 BA

I'll take the Aggies outfielders together. LaViolette started the year as the potential top pick in the draft, then started very slowly, but he has been hot in conference play as he has found his swing again. Sorrell missed some time early, but some observers think he might be a better hitter than LaViolette when all is said and done. Sorrell isn't eligible until next year's draft, though, and LaViolette should go by pick 20 this year.

6. Drew Burress, CF, Georgia Tech

Sophomore, 15 HRs, 51 RBIs, .323 BA

play 0:47 Drew Burress belts a homer Drew Burress of Georgia Tech goes to work against Stanford

Burress projects to be a top-10 pick in next year's draft, but it's not just because of his speed and defense. Burress can really hit, and he's a complete prospect who's well-rounded, both at the plate and as an overall player.

7. Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame

Sophomore, 15 HRs, 49 RBIs, .364 BA

Tinney isn't eligible until next year's draft, but he has announced himself as a real prospect with his huge season. He has the third-best in-conference OPS among power conference hitters and 15 homers on the year with big power and a good approach.

8. Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

Junior, 17 HRs, 52 RBIs, .376 BA

Aloy has been up and down a bit this spring in terms of contact rate -- scouts wonder how he'll fare in pro ball because of that deficiency -- but he has good bat speed and plus raw power. He'll go in the first round this summer, because he's also a good defensive shortstop.

9. Charles Davalan, LF, Arkansas

Sophomore, 13 HRs, 49 RBIs, .351 BA

Davalan has been a revelation of a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast. His left-field profile and average raw power limit his pro prospects to just after the first round this summer. That power only limits him a bit for this list, though, and his plus on-base skills make him a clear asset to any lineup.

10. Slate Alford, 3B, Georgia

Senior, 15 HRs, 55 RBIs, .338 BA

Alford can get lost a bit behind teammate Ryland Zaborowski, who had a hot start and has 16 homers on the season so far, but Alford has been outperforming Zaborowski by almost any metric in conference and against velocity. Because Alford is a senior, he isn't a huge pro prospect, but he's one of the better hitters in the SEC.

Others to consider

Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State, Sophomore

Murf Gray, 3B, Fresno State, Junior

Kade Snell, LF, Alabama, Senior

Jack Gurevitch, 1B, San Diego, Junior

Sawyer Strosnider, RF, TCU, Freshman

Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA, Sophomore

Devin Taylor, LF, Indiana, Junior

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia, Sophomore

Max Williams, CF, Florida State, Junior

Andrew Fischer, 1B, Tennessee, Junior

Ryland Zaborowski, DH, Georgia, Graduate

Collin Priest, DH, Clemson, Sophomore

Mitch Voit, 2B, Michigan, Junior

Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech, Junior

Anthony DePino, 3B, Rhode Island, Senior

Kade Lewis, DH, Wake Forest, Sophomore

Johnny Sweeney, DH, USC Upstate, Senior