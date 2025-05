Oklahoma reaches the SEC tournament championship game thanks to Gabbie Garcia's walk-off homer in the seventh inning. (0:56)

The road to the 2025 Women's College World Series has officially begun. The 64-team field for the NCAA softball tournament will begin with No. 1-seeded Texas A&M hosting Saint Francis in College Station. Oklahoma is this year's No. 2 seed and Florida is the No. 3 seed.

The SEC boasts nine regional hosts and 14 teams in the field, the most for a single conference in tournament history. The ACC has an conference-record nine teams in the field and three hosts.

To get you ready for the tournament, here's the schedule and how to watch.

Jump to:

Super regional dates | WCWS dates

Regionals

Double elimination; all times ET

Bryan-College Station Regional (College Station, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Saint Francis (PA) vs. No. 1 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: Marist vs. Liberty, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Boston University vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Omaha vs. California, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Mercer vs. No. 3 Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Indiana vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Robert Morris vs. No. 5 Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: South Florida vs. Auburn, 12 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: UCF vs. Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Miami (OH) vs. No. 7 Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Columbia Regional (Columbia, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Elon vs. No. 8 South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: North Florida vs. Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Los Angeles Regional (Los Angeles, California)

Friday:

Game 1: UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 9 UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: San Diego State vs. Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Baton Rouge Regional (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: SE Louisiana vs. No. 10 LSU, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: UConn vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: SC Upstate vs. No. 11 Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: Kentucky vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Brown vs. No. 12 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Washington vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tucson Regional (Tucson, Arizona)

Friday:

Game 1: Santa Clara vs. No. 13 Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Grand Canyon vs. Ole Miss, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Durham Regional (Durham, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Howard vs. No. 14 Duke, 12 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Jackson State vs. No. 15 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Belmont vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Eugene Regional (Eugene, Oregon)

Friday:

Game 1: Weber State vs. No. 16 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Binghamton vs. Stanford, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Super Regionals

Best-of-three series

Thursday, May 22, through Sunday, May 25

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 29, through Friday, June 6