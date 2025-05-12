College baseball Week 13: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Sullivan describes the factors that helped the Gators clinch the series win over the Longhorns as he discusses the improvements that his roster has made up to this point. (3:53)

Open Extended Reactions

We're entering the final week of the regular season, and things are heating up as we have a new No. 1 team in the country. The LSU Tigers, which have been atop the rankings earlier this season, are back at No. 1 after the way they played on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking two out of three games. The Tigers look more than ready for tournament season.

Last week's top team the Texas Longhorns dropped a couple spots after losing its series to the Florida Gators, and the Gators for their efforts have managed to climb back in the top 25 at No. 23.

The Tennessee Volunteers slid down another two spots this weekend, and the Clemson Tigers were another big dropper, going from No. 9 to No. 15.

Three additional new teams enter the rankings with Duke performing strong in the ACC, Dallas Baptist finding its footing again, and Northeastern earns its first ranking all season long. Ousted from the rankings this week are Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona and USC.

Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of Monday May 12.

Play of the week

You have to check out this double play for NC State. Just incredible precision to end the inning.

Player to watch

Ike Irish, RF, Auburn

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Irish as the third-best hitter in all of college baseball in his hitter rankings and for good reason. Now, his numbers are obviously impressive, he has 13 home runs to go along with 48 RBIs, but he's also making incredible plays in the outfield, too. Keep your eyes on him this and next week.

Another team decides to test @ikeirish18. 🤔



T5 | Auburn 7, S. Carolina 5 pic.twitter.com/TOoQ6sQi4w — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 9, 2025

Series to watch

No. 4 North Carolina at No. 2 Florida State

7 p.m. ET on Thursday (ACC Network)

7 p.m. ET on Friday (ACC Network)

2 p.m. on Saturday (ACCNX)

Speaking of McDaniel's hitter rankings, Florida State's Alex Lodise finds himself ranked at No. 2 on that list, and the Seminoles will surely be leaning on him as they host the Tar Heels this weekend. This is more than likely going to be a preview to the ACC tournament championship next week. The ACC has been as tough as ever this season, so seeing these two teams battle it out in Tallahassee will be just the appetizer we need for tournament season.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 3

Record: 40-12

Next game: at South Carolina, 7 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)

2. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 2

Record: 36-11

Next game: vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ACC Network)

3. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 1

Record: 40-10

Next game: at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 4

Record: 37-11

Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

5. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 5

Record: 38-13

Next game: at Iowa, 7:05 p.m. on Thursday

6. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 36-15

Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SECN+)

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 10

Record: 37-12-1

Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

8. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 7

Record: 41-11

Next game: vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

9. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 11

Record: 36-16

Next game: vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

10. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 6

Record: 40-13

Next game: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 14

Record: 41-11

Next game: at Old Dominion, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

12. UC Irvine Anteaters

Previous rank: 13

Record: 38-11

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

13. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 16

Record: 32-16

Next game: vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ACCNX)

14. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 18

Record: 37-14

Next game: vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. on Thursday

15. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 38-15

Next game: at Pitt, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ACCNX)

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 12

Record: 40-10

Next game: vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

17. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 39-13

Next game: vs. Belmont, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 23

Record: 39-13

Next game: vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

19. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 21

Record: 38-13

Next game: at Troy, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

20. Duke Blue Devils

Previous rank: NR

Record: 35-16

Next game: at Liberty, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

21. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-17

Next game: vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

22. Troy Trojans

Previous rank: 19

Record: 37-16

Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

23. Florida Gators

Previous rank: NR

Record: 35-18

Next game: vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

24. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: NR

Record: 36-13

Next game: at Liberty, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

25. Northeastern Huskies

Previous rank: NR

Record: 41-9

Next game: at UConn, 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday