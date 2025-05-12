        <
          College baseball Week 13: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

          Florida's Kevin O' Sullivan reflects on series win against Texas (3:53)

          Sullivan describes the factors that helped the Gators clinch the series win over the Longhorns as he discusses the improvements that his roster has made up to this point. (3:53)

          May 12, 2025, 03:00 PM

          We're entering the final week of the regular season, and things are heating up as we have a new No. 1 team in the country. The LSU Tigers, which have been atop the rankings earlier this season, are back at No. 1 after the way they played on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking two out of three games. The Tigers look more than ready for tournament season.

          Last week's top team the Texas Longhorns dropped a couple spots after losing its series to the Florida Gators, and the Gators for their efforts have managed to climb back in the top 25 at No. 23.

          The Tennessee Volunteers slid down another two spots this weekend, and the Clemson Tigers were another big dropper, going from No. 9 to No. 15.

          Three additional new teams enter the rankings with Duke performing strong in the ACC, Dallas Baptist finding its footing again, and Northeastern earns its first ranking all season long. Ousted from the rankings this week are Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona and USC.

          Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of Monday May 12.

          Play of the week

          You have to check out this double play for NC State. Just incredible precision to end the inning.

          Player to watch

          Ike Irish, RF, Auburn

          ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Irish as the third-best hitter in all of college baseball in his hitter rankings and for good reason. Now, his numbers are obviously impressive, he has 13 home runs to go along with 48 RBIs, but he's also making incredible plays in the outfield, too. Keep your eyes on him this and next week.

          Series to watch

          No. 4 North Carolina at No. 2 Florida State

          • 7 p.m. ET on Thursday (ACC Network)

          • 7 p.m. ET on Friday (ACC Network)

          • 2 p.m. on Saturday (ACCNX)

          Speaking of McDaniel's hitter rankings, Florida State's Alex Lodise finds himself ranked at No. 2 on that list, and the Seminoles will surely be leaning on him as they host the Tar Heels this weekend. This is more than likely going to be a preview to the ACC tournament championship next week. The ACC has been as tough as ever this season, so seeing these two teams battle it out in Tallahassee will be just the appetizer we need for tournament season.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 40-12
          Next game: at South Carolina, 7 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)

          2. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 36-11
          Next game: vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ACC Network)

          3. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 40-10
          Next game: at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          4. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 37-11
          Next game: vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          5. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 38-13
          Next game: at Iowa, 7:05 p.m. on Thursday

          6. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 36-15
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SECN+)

          7. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 37-12-1
          Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday

          8. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 41-11
          Next game: vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          9. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 36-16
          Next game: vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          10. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 40-13
          Next game: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 41-11
          Next game: at Old Dominion, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          12. UC Irvine Anteaters

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 38-11
          Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          13. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 32-16
          Next game: vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ACCNX)

          14. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 37-14
          Next game: vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. on Thursday

          15. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 38-15
          Next game: at Pitt, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ACCNX)

          16. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 40-10
          Next game: vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          17. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 39-13
          Next game: vs. Belmont, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SECN+)

          18. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 39-13
          Next game: vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          19. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 38-13
          Next game: at Troy, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          20. Duke Blue Devils

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 35-16
          Next game: at Liberty, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          21. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 34-17
          Next game: vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          22. Troy Trojans

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 37-16
          Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          23. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 35-18
          Next game: vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (SECN+)

          24. Dallas Baptist Patriots

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 36-13
          Next game: at Liberty, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

          25. Northeastern Huskies

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 41-9
          Next game: at UConn, 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday