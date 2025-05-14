Open Extended Reactions

PROVO, Utah -- BYU has promoted Brian Santiago to replace longtime athletic director Tom Holmoe.

The school announced Tuesday that Santiago will be elevated from deputy athletic director after working under Holmoe, who retired after 20 years earlier this year.

"We are excited to build on the forward momentum and legacy of Tom Holmoe, who is retiring, with the appointment of Brian Santiago as BYU's next director of athletics," BYU president C. Shane Reese said in a statement. "Brian has a track record of leadership and an ability to lead BYU Athletics as we navigate the complex and rapidly evolving waters of college athletics. It's become clear to me throughout this search process that Brian will seek to strengthen BYU's academic and spiritual mission, and he understands how it blesses the lives of our student-athletes."

Santiago has served as BYU's deputy athletic director since 2017 after spending the previous nine years as a senior associate athletic director. He started at BYU as an assistant basketball coach in 1997 before moving into athletic administration.

Santiago graduated from Provo High School and played basketball at Utah Valley and Fresno State.