Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The sports of acrobatics and tumbling as well as stunt are on track to achieve NCAA championship status for women by spring 2027, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Acrobatics and tumbling became an emerging sport in 2020 and stunt received that designation in 2023. Each sport is sponsored by more than 40 schools across the three divisions, the minimum threshold for achieving championship status.

The recommendation to hold national championships in 2027 is contingent on official confirmation of the sponsorship and participation numbers for spring 2025 competition. One championship event for athletes across all three divisions would be held for each sport initially.

Acrobatics and tumbling is a fast-paced, team-based discipline in which athletes perform synchronized skills in acrobatics, pyramid, toss, tumbling and team routines. Meets feature six events with skills scored on difficulty and execution. The sport is currently governed by the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association.

Stunt transforms traditional cheerleading skills into a head-to-head, four-quarter format emphasizing athleticism and precision. Teams compete in partner stunts, pyramids, jumps and tumbling, with points awarded based on execution. Championships are conducted through a double-elimination tournament structure. The sport is currently governed by USA Cheer.