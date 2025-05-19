College baseball Week 14: Top 25 rankings and what to watch

Delucci drops his knowledge on who he think has what it takes to make a run, what SEC team is on the fence of hosting a regional and who he believes will win it all. (3:16)

We've made it to the postseason! And things are only just starting to heat up.

After winning another road series, the LSU Tigers remain No. 1, but there was plenty of shakeup in the rest of the rankings. Florida State lost a home series to North Carolina and fell four spots as a result. Other big droppers include Tennessee, again, as the Volunteers fell to the No. 21 spot, and NC State fell nine spots.

This week's biggest risers were Southern Miss, who jumped up nine spots, and the surging Florida Gators, who are now at No. 15. West Virginia dropped out of the rankings along with Duke, Louisville and Troy, allowing way for the highest-ranked newcomer Georgia Tech at No. 16, along with Ole Miss, TCU and Kansas.

We enter in conference tournament week with a lot on the line. With new tournament styles in a couple of conferences and NCAA tournament bids on the line, we know teams are brining their all to the diamond this week

Here's how the top-25 rankings look as of Monday May 19.

Play of the week

We gotta go with the No. 1 team in the country for the best play. Just check out this incredible catch and throw by Josh Pearson.

WHAT A PLAY BY JOSH PEARSON 😱



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/Q3Gxyv1Cqk — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 16, 2025

Player to watch

Aidan King, RF, Florida

We've talked plenty about how great the Florida Gators are playing right now, and it's in large part thanks to freshman Aidan King. He's been prolific on the mound for the Gators as they ended the regular season with six straight series wins. He has six wins on the season and a 2.76 ERA. He's in contention for the SEC freshman of the year award, but we're excited to see how he plays in the bright lights of the SEC tournament. Can he keep up his play?

Tournaments to watch

ACC tournament: Begins 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday (ACC Network)

SEC tournament: Begins 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday (SEC Network)

Obviously we're going to be locked in all the tournaments this week, but these two are especially interesting considering the changeups to the format. The SEC has all 16 teams in the tournament this year, and with as many upsets and turnarounds these teams have had, we wouldn't be surprised if LSU or Texas got knocked out, or if there is a bid-stealer. The ACC has moved away from its old pool format in favor of a single-elimination tournament with all 16 teams participating here, too. There are sure to be upsets in this as well, and we're so excited these are our appetizers ahead of the NCAA baseball tournament next week.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 1

Record: 42-13

Next game: TBD in SEC tournament, 7:30 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 3

Record: 42-11

Next game: TBD in SEC tournament, 4 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 4

Record: 3-12

Next game: vs. TBD in ACC tournament, 7 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network)

4. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 5

Record: 41-13

Next game: vs. Michigan State in Big Ten tournament, 7 p.m. on Thursday

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 8

Record: 43-12

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 4 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)

6. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 2

Record: 37-13

Next game: vs. TBD in ACC tournament, 3 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network)

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 41-12-1

Next game: not competing in any conference tournaments

8. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 38-17

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 9 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network)

9. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous rank: 9

Record: 39-16

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)

10. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 10

Record: 42-14

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 2 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network)

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 44-11

Next game: vs. TBD in Sun Belt tournament, 5 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

12. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 19

Record: 38-13

Next game: vs. TBD in Sun Belt tournament, 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

13. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 14

Record: 39-15

Next game: vs. Illinois in Big Ten tournament, 11 a.m. on Wednesday

14. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 41-15

Next game: vs. TBD in ACC tournament, 1 p.m. on Wednesday (ACC Network)

15. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 23

Record: 37-19

Next game: vs. South Carolina in SEC tournament, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: NR

Record: 39-16

Next game: vs. TBD in ACC tournament, 3 p.m. on Thursday (ACC Network)

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: NR

Record: 37-18

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network)

18. Dallas Baptist Patriots

Previous rank: 24

Record: 38-14

Next game: vs. Liberty in Conference USA tournament, 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

19. Northeastern Huskies

Previous rank: 25

Record: 45-9

Next game: vs. TBD in CAA tournament, 3 p.m. on Thursday

20. UC Irvine Anteaters

Previous rank: 12

Record: 38-11

Next game: vs. TBD in Big West tournament, 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN+)

21. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 117

Record: 41-15

Next game: vs. TBD in SEC tournament, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network)

22. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 13

Record: 33-18

Next game: vs. TBD in ACC tournament, 7 p.m. on Thursday (ACC Network)

23. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 18

Record: 40-15

Next game: vs. Missouri in SEC tournament, 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network)

24. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous rank: NR

Record: 37-17

Next game: vs. TBD in Big 12 tournament, 8:30 p.m. on Thursday (ESPNU)

25. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: NR

Record: 42-14

Next game: vs. TBD in Big 12 tournament, 5 p.m. on Thursday (ESPNU)