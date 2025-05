Rally Cap analyst Delucci determines which SEC teams deserved to be a regional host and which teams might have deserved one as well. (1:19)

David Delucci reviews the eight regional hosts from SEC (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

The road to Omaha officially begins!

The 2025 NCAA Division I baseball championship begins Friday, and the tournament looks as stacked as ever. Vanderbilt, which just won the SEC tournament, is the No. 1 overall seed. The rest of the top eight national seeds are Texas at No. 2, Arkansas at No. 3, Auburn at No. 4, North Carolina at No. 5, LSU at No. 6, Georgia at No. 7 and Oregon State at No. 8. And if you kept track, yes, that means six SEC teams make up that bunch, and 13 teams overall from SEC made the tourney -- a new record.

Notably, preseason No. 1 Texas A&M, which made a valiant effort in the SEC tournament, did not make this year's bracket after advancing to the championship series in Omaha last year. Defending champion Tennessee is No. 14 overall.

This year's host sites include eight schools from the SEC in LSU, Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee. The other eight host sites include three teams from the ACC in Florida State, North Carolina and Clemson, two from the Big Ten in UCLA and Oregon (this is the first time the Big Ten has multiple regional hosts in the same season), and the final three are Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss from the Sun Belt and independent Oregon State.

We've got you covered on everything from game times, score updates and what to expect going forward in this year's tournament.

Jump to:

Regionals schedule

Super regionals matchups | MCWS

Regionals

Double elimination

All times ET; All games across ESPN Networks

Nashville Regional (Nashville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: East Tennessee State vs. Louisville; 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. Wright State; 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)

Friday:

Game 1: Miami vs. Alabama; 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 2: No. 16 Southern Miss vs. Columbia; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 9 Florida State vs. Bethune-Cookman; 3 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 2: Mississippi State vs. Northeastern; 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Oregon)

Friday:

Game 1: USC vs. TCU; 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 8 Oregon State vs. Saint Mary's; 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Holy Cross; noon on ACC Network

Game 2: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma; 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Eugene Regional (Eugene, Oregon)

Friday:

Game 1: Cal Poly vs. Arizona; 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 12 Oregon vs. Utah Valley; 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Conway Regional (Conway, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: East Carolina vs. Florida; noon on ESPN2

Game 2: No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. Fairfield; 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Stetson vs. NC State; 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 4 Auburn vs. Central Connecticut; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 2 Texas vs. Houston Christian; 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Kansas State vs. UTSA; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Los Angeles Regional (Los Angeles, California)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 15 UCLA vs. Fresno State; 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Arizona State vs. UC Irvine; 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Oxford Regional (Oxford, Mississippi)

Friday:

Game 1: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech; 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Ole Miss vs. Murray State; 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Athens Regional (Athens, Georgia)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 7 Georgia vs. Binghamton; noon on SEC Network

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs. Duke; 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Baton Rogue Regional (Baton Rogue, Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 6 LSU vs. Little Rock; 3 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: Rhode Island vs. Dallas Baptist; 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Kentucky vs. West Virginia; noon on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 11 Clemson vs. USC Upstate; 6 p.m. on ACC Network

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Friday:

Game 1: Cincinnati vs. Wake Forest; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 14 Tennessee vs. Miami (OH); 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 3 Arkansas vs. North Dakota State; 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Creighton vs. Kansas; 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Super regionals

Best-of-three series

Friday, June 6, through Monday, June 9

Nashville Regional winner vs. Hattiesburg Regional winner

Tallahassee Regional winner vs. Corvallis Regional winner

Chapel Hill Regional winner vs. Eugene Regional winner

Conway Regional winner vs. Auburn Regional winner

Austin Regional winner vs. Los Angeles Regional winner

Oxford Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner

Baton Rogue Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner

Knoxville Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

Men's College World Series

Friday, June 13, through Sunday, June 22/Monday, June 23