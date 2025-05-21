How to watch NCAA men's, women's 2025 lacrosse championships

Open Extended Reactions

Both the 2025 NCAA Division I men's and women's lacrosse championships will be decided live on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

The semifinals of the women's bracket will begin Friday on ESPNU with No. 1 North Carolina taking on fourth-seeded Florida, followed by No. 2 Boston College facing No. 3 Northwestern. The winners of the two semifinal matchups will clash for the national championship Sunday on ESPN.

The semifinals of the men's bracket will take place Saturday on ESPN2 when top-seeded Cornell takes on fifth-seeded Penn State, followed by a matchup between No. 6 Syracuse and No. 2 Maryland. The winners will face off for the national title Monday on ESPN.

All games will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA Division I men's and women's lacrosse championships:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Women's

Friday

Semifinal 1: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 1 North Carolina - 3 p.m. on ESPNU, ESPN+ and Disney+

Semifinal 2: No. 3 Northwestern vs. No. 2 Boston College - 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU, ESPN+ and Disney+

Sunday

Final - Noon on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Men's

Saturday

Semifinal 1: No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 1 Cornell - Noon on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Semifinal 2: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Maryland - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Monday

Final - 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse streaming hubs.

